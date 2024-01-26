Ricoma Announces the Launch of a New Facility in Rodgau, Germany
Ricoma, the global leader in embroidery and printing solutions, is excited to announce the imminent opening of its new office.RODGAU, GERMANY , January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ricoma, the global leader in embroidery and printing solutions, is excited to announce the imminent opening of its new office and warehouse facility in Rodgau, Germany.
Located strategically within 30 km of Frankfurt, the new facility aims to provide European distributors with improved access to cutting-edge equipment and unparalleled technical support. The centralization of resources in Rodgau will facilitate quicker deliveries of machines and replacement parts, ensuring that Ricoma's European distributors and their customers receive their orders promptly.
Once complete, the new facility will boast a comprehensive inventory of machines and replacement parts, plus an on-site team of factory-trained technicians to serve the needs of distributors and decorators across the continent.
In a recent statement, Frank Ma, the Founder and President of Ricoma, expressed the significance of the new facility. "The decision in favor of the Rodgau location is of great strategic importance to us. The central location, good transportation connections, and the existing infrastructures are ideal conditions for offering our customers first-class service and establishing our company in Germany in the long term.”
This expansion aligns with Ricoma’s commitment to providing top-notch services and support to its global network of distributors. It also reinforces the company’s presence in Europe and ensures decorators across the region will experience the unparalleled efficiency and service excellence that has become synonymous with the Ricoma name.
About Ricoma
Ricoma (https://ricoma.com/US) is the global leader in embroidery and printing solutions. Founded on the mission of providing quality equipment that’s both reliable and affordable to apparel decorators, Ricoma has grown into a multi-national corporation serving apparel decorators in more than 160 countries. Along with manufacturing top-quality equipment, Ricoma prides itself on offering expert training, round-the-clock technical support and free educational resources to help new decorators hone their craft and make the custom apparel industry more accessible for everyone.
