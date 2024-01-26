Auditor Fitzpatrick releases citizen-requested audit of Dover Township

A report released today by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick gives Dover Township, located in Vernon County, a rating of "good" while recommending the Board of Directors establish a formal annual road maintenance plan. The audit was initiated after 97 residents signed a petition requesting the State Auditor's Office to review the township's finances.

"While our report issues a rating of "good" it also finds areas where the Board of Directors can make changes that will improve the quality of the roads in the township and increase the level of fiscal transparency and accountability," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "I want to thank the citizens who took the time to gather signatures to initiate this audit. My office is committed to working on behalf of taxpayers to make sure government at all levels is efficient and effective."

While the primary duty of the township form of government is to maintain the county roads located within its borders, the audit found Dover Township has not developed a formal annual maintenance plan for township roads. The report notes the Board of Directors had informal plans for road maintenance, but was not aware of the importance of developing, updating, and monitoring a formal road maintenance plan. The audit recommends the Board establish a formal annual road maintenance plan that will provide a means to more effectively monitor and evaluate the progress made in the repair and maintenance of roads throughout the year.

The audit also found the Board does not prepare annual budgets for township funds as required by state law. The report recommends the Board prepare annual budgets to not only comply with state law but also to establish specific financial expectations for each area of township operations, and inform the public about township operations and current finances. Additionally, the audit recommends the Board improve accounting controls and procedures by reviewing and approving disbursements before payments are made, and performing monthly bank reconciliations. Finally, the audit recommends the Board of Directors improve compliance with the Sunshine Law by making sure meeting minutes include all necessary information and are signed by the Township Clerk and Board members.

The complete audit of Dover Township is available here.