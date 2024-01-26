OPERA MISSISSIPPI ANNOUNCES VIBRATIONS CONCERT FEATURING NATIONAL COMPETITION FINALISTS

The Finalists for the 10th Annual John Alexander National Vocal Competition that will be performing on February 19, 2023.

2022 Finalist & Soprano Yvette Keong performs with Maestro Jay Dean and The Opera Mississppi Chamber Orchestra on February 13, 2022.

2022 Finalist & Tenor Amaan Atkins sings on February 13, 2022 during last season's JANVC Winners Concert.