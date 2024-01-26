Maine DOE Update – January 26, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

In the latest episode of her What Holds Us Together podcast, Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin speaks with Keith and Kern Kelley, brothers and computer science teachers at Nokomis Regional Middle and High School, about Maine’s efforts to integrate computer science education at all grade levels and with all content areas. They talk about how hands-on, real-world computer science education teaches students about technology and computer science as well as strengthening their ability to work in teams, troubleshoot, communicate effectively, lead, and pursue creative passions. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) awarded a total of $1.5 million in Cyber Performance Grants to 61 Maine school administrative units (SAUs). These grants fund SAU projects to upgrade end-of-service infrastructure, strengthen managed detection and response for network security, firewalls, and cloud backup services, and to provide professional learning. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the release of two requests for proposals (RFP) as required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), to award multi-year funding to eligible agencies for the provision of WIOA Title II Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA) 231 services and the provision of WIOA Title II Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA) Section 243, Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education/Integrated Education and Training (IELCE). | More

Maine school administrative units (SAUs) may apply for major capital school construction projects through the application posted on the Office of School Facilities website. The application deadline is August 30, 2024. | More

Maine communities have one week left to nominate a teacher for 2024 County Teacher of the Year and 2025 State Teacher of the Year. Maine’s County and State Teachers of the Year serve as advocates for teachers, students, and public education in Maine. | More

Do you know any teens who want to build leadership skills while making a difference in their community? The United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now accepting applications for its Youth Preparedness Council. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Join the Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) for a spring conference, “From Obstacles to Opportunities: The Power of Learning!” The conference features keynote speaker Trevor Ragan, the founder of The Learner Lab, along with various discussions. | More

Please join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, Education Services for Blind and Visually Impaired Children, and Catholic Charities Maine for a joint presentation about how to become a teacher of students with visual impairments or an orientation and mobility specialist. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

