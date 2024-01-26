STEM Means Business: Clarkson University’s David D. Reh School of Business Prepares Students for Industry Success with STEM-Designated Programs

POTSDAM, NY, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Clarkson University, STEM is the path forward. Science, Technology, Engineering and Math are the backbone of a Clarkson education and across its academic spectrum, STEM is the catalyst for innovation and learning.

At Clarkson, STEM means business.

The David D. Reh School of Business is integral to Clarkson’s proven STEM-focused education, research and innovation ecosystem. Recently, the School’s Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics degree became the newest of several business programs at Clarkson to be STEM-designated.

Clarkson’s Reh School of Business is among an elite cadre of higher education institutions that offer degrees recognized by the U.S. government as STEM-designated programs. This designation indicates an advantageous impact on both students and U.S. industry and an increased level of rigor and quantitative skill development in the curriculum.

Other STEM-designated programs within the Reh School of Business include the Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Management, Master of Science in Healthcare Data Analytics, and MBA in Business Analytics.

“The future of Clarkson is STEM. I think it’s important that we recognize the “B” in “STEM” is silent. Our business programs are STEM. They are highly analytical, highly technical and a core piece of Clarkson,” said Clarkson University President Marc P. Christensen, Ph.D., P.E. “The recognition of this STEM designation is an affirmation of what we knew to be true all along. We are ensuring that we set our students on a path to success working in business with companies that will advance technology that serves humanity.”

“I am thrilled to announce the STEM designation for our Business Analytics program, joining a prestigious lineup that includes the BS in Engineering and Management, MBA in Business Analytics, and MS in Healthcare Data Analytics,” said Bebonchu Atems, Interim Dean of the Reh School of Business. “The expansion of STEM designation across multiple programs underscores our dedication to excellence in education, ensuring our students are equipped with the essential skills for success in a technology-driven world.”

The STEM designation provides international students with the opportunity to gain additional real-world experience in the U.S. as well. Those with a student visa can apply to extend their 12 months of optional practical training for an additional 24 months post-graduation.

Clarkson’s business programs are designed with the same STEM mindset as the corporate partners who recruit Clarkson students for industry-relevant careers.

Business at Clarkson means a career in industry. Graduates from the Reh School of Business find themselves entrenched in the corporate operations of some of the most prominent companies in the world. Amazon, General Electric, Pfizer, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Corning are just a few of the companies benefitting from the STEM-focused business minds cultivated at Clarkson University.

STEM programs in the Reh School are designed to develop both management skills and technical expertise, producing future business leaders competent in both business and technology. This designation offers students flexibility, allowing them to create interdisciplinary study plans aligned with their goals. The integration of emerging technology into the curriculum benefits all students.

For more information about the David D. Reh School of Business at Clarkson University, visit clarkson.edu/academics/schools-colleges/business.

