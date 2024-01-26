Food 3D Printing Market Set for Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2031.

Food 3D Printing Market

The Food 3D Printing Market, valued at $226.20 million in 2021, is poised to reach a staggering $15.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a remarkable CAGR of 52.8%.

Owing to higher focus on the development of nutritionally customized foods for enhanced health benefits, the 3D food printing industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Food 3D Printing Market," The Food 3D Printing Market Size was valued at $226.20 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 52.8% from 2022 to 2031.

▶️ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8952

The Food 3D Printing Market is mostly driven by increase in the adoption of 3D food printing to reduce food wastage. According to Food 3D Printing Market Analysis, potato skins with a finer texture print more easily than those with a coarser texture. With whole grain flour and potato skin powder as the material feed, the industries set the extrusion printing conditions of the in-house built CARK printer to a printing speed of 600 mm/min and an extrusion motor speed of 600 rpm. And a 1.28 mm diameter nozzle at 6 bar of pressure. Instant noodles that were 3D printed and then processed were adopted by consumers just like other items. Blended noodles are suitable for breakfast as they have an energy content of 414.39 kcal/100 g.

Owing to broad awareness and implementation of 3D printing technology in food products, Europe is anticipated to hold the largest Food 3D Printing Market Share during the forecast period. The presence of major market players in the European region, together with an increase in innovation by European players, is anticipated to support the expansion of the European Food 3D Printing Market Forecast period. The market in North America and the Asia-Pacific is expected to expand significantly in the upcoming years as a result of rise in demand for commoditized food items that are both highly customizable and reasonably priced in these two regions. Growth in partnerships between food producers and food technology firms across North America is anticipated to support the region's 3D food printing market expansion.

However, the slow processing time acts as a restraint in the 3D food printing market. One of the main obstacles to the 3D food printing sector is time. 3D food printing requires a lot more time than conventional cooking does. The printer must maintain a high level of accuracy when printing food, which is the primary cause of this lengthy printing process. It is a key factor limiting the Food 3D Printing Market Growth.

▶️ 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08587

The 3d food printing market is segmented into technology, ingredient, end user, and region. On the basis of technology, the 3D food printing market is segmented into extrusion-based printing, binder jetting, selective laser sintering, and inkjet printing. The extrusion-based printing segment accounted for a major share in the 3D food printing market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By ingredient, it is classified into dough, fruits & vegetables, proteins, sauces, dairy products, carbohydrates, and other ingredients. The carbohydrates segment accounted for a major share in the 3D food printing market in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the 3d food printing market is divided into government, commercial, and residential. The commercial segment accounted for a major share in the 3D food printing market in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. 3D food printing is used widely for commercial purposes as it helps to prepare a variety of dishes. As a result, due to attractive packaging and long shelf life, the demand for 3d food printing has grown at a rapid pace for commercial uses.

In 2021, Europe accounted for 35.1% share in the global 3D food printing market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to possess the CAGRs of 51.9% and 53.4% respectively, owing to Food 3D Printing Market Trendsin consumer awareness of the value of healthy living and an increase in television programs featuring food & recipes.

▶️ 𝐁𝐔𝐘 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/35a696fae861c73ebe8f30e29f6df054

Some of the key players analyzed in the Food 3D Printing Industry are Natural Machines, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, byFlow, Print2taste GmbH, Barilla, Beehex, ANIWAA PTE. LTD, Modern Meadow, DOVETAILED, 3DESSERTS GRAPHIQUES, TNO, 3D Systems, SHIYIN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, REDEFINE MEAT LTD, NOVAMEAT.

{ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 }

× On the basis of ingredient, the carbohydrates dominated the market in the year 2021.

× On the basis of end user, government segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 54.3% during the forecast period.

× On the basis of technology, the extrusion-based printing is likely to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 53.6% during the forecast period.

× Region wise, Europe dominated the global 3D food printing market.

▶️ 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8952

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.