Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,175 in the last 365 days.

SP Migz Zubiri's statement on the letter of Speaker Romualdez

PHILIPPINES, January 26 - Press Release
January 26, 2024

SP Migz Zubiri's statement on the letter of Speaker Romualdez

I have received and read the letter of Speaker Martin Romualdez on the legislative efforts to effect changes to the 1987 Constitution. The Speaker will have our reply on Monday.

As for his suggestion of an alternative people's initiative emanating from the Senate, there have been no discussions on this. We believe that any legitimate people's initiative must be genuinely led by the people. The Senate still maintains that this people's initiative, in its current form and how the signatures are being collected, is flawed and unconstitutional.

We have warned about a possible constitutional crisis and tried to avoid it. But unfortunately, it seems that this is slowly happening.

We hope this crisis will be averted soon. We intend to carefully study the options available to us to maintain the checks and balances enshrined in the Constitution through a bicameral legislature. We remain vigilant for our country and for our people.

You just read:

SP Migz Zubiri's statement on the letter of Speaker Romualdez

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more