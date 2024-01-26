Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for January 30 - February 1, 2024
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held January 30th through February 1st, 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“OTC Markets is excited to host another three-day Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We appreciate the collaboration of the 25 participating companies, and we look forward to discussions by today’s industrial resource leaders.”
January 30th
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|American West Metals Limited
|OTCQB: AWMLF | ASX: AW1
|10:00 AM
|Comstock Inc.
|NYSE American: LODE
|10:30 AM
|Chakana Copper Corp.
|OTCQB: CHKKF | TSXV: PERU
|11:00 AM
|Signal Gold Inc.
|OTCQX: SGNLF | TSX: SGNL
|11:30 AM
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
|12:00 PM
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
|12:30 PM
|OceanaGold Corp
|OTCQX: OCANF | TSX: OGC
|1:00 PM
|Aurion Resources Ltd.
|OTCQX: AIRRF | TSXV: AU
|1:30 PM
|Callinex Mines Inc.
|OTCQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX
|2:00 PM
|Aura Minerals Inc.
|OTCQX: ORAAF | TSX: ORA
January 31st
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|EcoGraf Limited
|OTCQB: ECGFF | ASX: EGR
|10:00 AM
|Blue Moon Metals Inc.
|OTCQB: BMOOF | TSXV: MOON
|10:30 AM
|Grounded Lithium Corp.
|OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD
|11:00 AM
|Clean Air Metals Inc.
|OTCQB: CLRMF | TSXV: AIR
|11:30 AM
|Li-Ft Power Ltd.
|OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
|12:00 PM
|Relevant Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
|1:00 PM
|HighGold Mining Inc.
|OTCQX: HGMIF | TSXV: HIGH
February 1st
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|Lithium Ionic Corp.
|OTCQX: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
|10:00 AM
|Collective Mining Ltd.
|OTCQX: CNLMF | TSX: CNL
|10:30 AM
|Ecora Resources PLC
|OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR
|11:00 AM
|Lomiko Metals Inc.
|OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR
|11:30 AM
|Troilus Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
|12:30 PM
|Cassiar Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
|1:00 PM
|Barksdale Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
|1:30 PM
|Arizona Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
