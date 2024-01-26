Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for January 30 - February 1, 2024

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held January 30th through February 1st, 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3tZYar8

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“OTC Markets is excited to host another three-day Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We appreciate the collaboration of the 25 participating companies, and we look forward to discussions by today’s industrial resource leaders.”

January 30th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM American West Metals Limited OTCQB: AWMLF | ASX: AW1
10:00 AM Comstock Inc. NYSE American: LODE
10:30 AM Chakana Copper Corp. OTCQB: CHKKF | TSXV: PERU
11:00 AM Signal Gold Inc. OTCQX: SGNLF | TSX: SGNL
11:30 AM Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
12:00 PM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
12:30 PM OceanaGold Corp OTCQX: OCANF | TSX: OGC
1:00 PM Aurion Resources Ltd. OTCQX: AIRRF | TSXV: AU
1:30 PM Callinex Mines Inc. OTCQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX
2:00 PM Aura Minerals Inc. OTCQX: ORAAF | TSX: ORA

January 31st

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM EcoGraf Limited OTCQB: ECGFF | ASX: EGR
10:00 AM Blue Moon Metals Inc. OTCQB: BMOOF | TSXV: MOON
10:30 AM Grounded Lithium Corp. OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD
11:00 AM Clean Air Metals Inc. OTCQB: CLRMF | TSXV: AIR
11:30 AM Li-Ft Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
12:00 PM Relevant Gold Corp. OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
1:00 PM HighGold Mining Inc. OTCQX: HGMIF | TSXV: HIGH

February 1st

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Lithium Ionic Corp. OTCQX: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
10:00 AM Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSX: CNL
10:30 AM Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR
11:00 AM Lomiko Metals Inc. OTCQB: LMRMF | TSXV: LMR
11:30 AM Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
12:30 PM Cassiar Gold Corp. OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
1:00 PM Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
1:30 PM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


