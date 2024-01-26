Insane Desire by Of Love and Lust (OLAL) Out Now

Depeche Mode producer Gareth Jones blends modern EDM with his signature eighties-inspired synth pop vibe

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Of Love and Lust (OLAL) released their new single “Insane Desire” on all music platforms this week. The Insane Desire official music video is out now on YouTube. OLAL fans can find Insane Desire on Spotify, Apple Music, and other services.







Insane Desire is the latest of two OLAL releases quickly growing in popularity across Germany, the US, the UK, and 130 other countries. Insane Desire mixes digital and analog synths, guitars, and vocals with samples recorded with the Barnaby 3D Audio microphone. Insane Desire was mixed by Gareth Jones in his London studio, blending modern EDM with an eighties synth pop vibe. Insane Desire comes on the heels of OLAL’s other new single, Spot.

OLAL’s 33-year old drummer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Baum will be doing interviews from February 4, 2024 through February 7, 2024 while in Los Angeles for the GRAMMY Awards.

About OLAL

Of Love and Lust (OLAL) features band members in four countries: Rush in Berlin, Germany; Kuzman in Skopje, Macedonia; Gareth Jones in London, England; Christie in San Francisco; Alex Baum in Asheville, North Carolina; and Skunk in Tucson, Arizona.

About Gareth Jones

Gareth Jones is well known for engineering and producing top albums for artists including Depeche Mode, Erasure, Interpol, Grizzly Bear, and Nick Cave.

