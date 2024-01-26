Submit Release
One School Division Loss in First Quarter

CANADA, January 26 - Released on January 26, 2024

The Board of Education of Lloydminster School Division No. 99 has reported a loss of public money in the amount of $7,846 for the first quarter of the 2023-24 school division fiscal year (September 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023). The school division may be contacted directly for inquiries.

The Ministry of Education has tabled its report to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

