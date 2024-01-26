Maia Reissner wanted a career in education ever since the third grade.

“I had a fantastic teacher who showed me hands-on learning and the social-emotional aspect of education,” said Reissner, a 2023 elementary-middle education graduate of the UW-Eau Claire.

She chose UW-Eau Claire because of the program’s historic reputation. However, the Rib Lake native ended up benefiting most from a brand-new initiative.

Going into her student teaching semester, Reissner researched placement opportunities and learned about funding through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Workforce Innovation Grant UW-Eau Claire received in 2021.

“We were able to be placed in a district where housing was available to us. I applied for the scholarship, and it was a very easy process,” Reissner said.

She student taught at two schools in the Rice Lake Area School District, thanks to a new grant-funded apartment building, Glenwood Commons.

[Adapted from: WEDC grant helps students live and teach in rural communities Jan. 24, 2024, Rice Lake Chronotype]