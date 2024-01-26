Boston Gay Men’s Chorus Presents "Melodies for a Movement": Advocating Change Through Music
The Boston Gay Men's Chorus (BGMC) is proud to announce "Melodies for a Movement," a transformative musical performance set to take place at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on March 16th and 17th, 2024.
This powerful performance will showcase "Tyler’s Suite," a musical tribute in nine movements for chorus and solo violin dedicated to the memory of Tyler Clementi, a talented young musician who tragically took his own life after experiencing bullying during his first weeks of college. The suite, created under the leadership of Stephen Schwartz and Dr. Timothy Seelig, incorporates the mission of the Tyler Clementi Foundation, aiming to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of cyber-harassment and bullying faced by LGBTQ+ youth.
Inspired by Tyler’s story, the suite features the music of nine esteemed composers, including John Bucchino, Ann Hampton Callaway, Craig Carnelia, John Corigliano, Stephen Flaherty, Nolan Gasser, Jake Heggie, Lance Horne, and Stephen Schwartz. It travels through beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, and inspiring moments, offering a poignant reflection on the tragic loss of Tyler Clementi.
Special guest Ann Hampton Callaway, one of America's most gifted artists, will not only be the composer and a soloist for a movement in Tyler's Suite but will also present a captivating cabaret set during the concert. Her poignant song, "I Love You More," adds depth and emotion to Tyler's Suite, exploring Jane Clementi's (Tyler's Mother) profound loss following Tyler's death. Callaway’s movement and energy bring an added dimension to the piece, making it truly unforgettable. Ann Hampton Callaway’s cabaret set promises to be a musical celebration that resonates with both emotion and joy featuring music of Carole King, Barbara Streisand, Carole King, and more.
About Ann Hampton Callaway: Ann Hampton Callaway is a leading champion of the great American Songbook, known for her versatility as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, and more. Her accolades include a Tony-nominated performance in "Swing!" on Broadway, writing and singing the theme song for "The Nanny," and induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. Callaway’s new record, "Finding Beauty, Originals Volume 1," was recently released via Shanachie Entertainment.
Empowering Change Through Music: For over four decades, BGMC has been at the forefront of advocacy, promoting social change by providing a positive, affirming image of the gay and lesbian community. Through the universal language of music, BGMC has fostered empathy and understanding, transcending cultural boundaries to bring people together. As the LGBTQ+ community faces increasing challenges, BGMC recognizes the urgency of its role as a change-maker.
"Melodies for a Movement," featuring "Tyler’s Suite," is a poignant manifestation of BGMC's commitment to advocacy through music. Sarah Shoffner, BGMC's Executive Director, underscores the critical role of music in these tumultuous times: "Music has the remarkable ability to bridge divides and foster empathy. It serves as a universal language that transcends cultural boundaries, bringing people together and igniting meaningful conversations about acceptance and understanding."
BGMC invites you to join us in our melodic movement, recognizing that in a world marked by polarizing opinions, it is through the shared experience of music that we can inspire change, build community, and celebrate difference. As we face the challenges of today, let "Melodies for a Movement" be a testament to the enduring power of advocacy through art, and a reminder that, together, we can create a world that is inclusive for all.
Calendar Listing:
• Dates and Times: Saturday, March 16th – 8PM; Sunday, March 17th – 3PM
• Location: New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall, 30 Gainsborough St., Boston, MA 02115
• Ticket Information: To purchase tickets, visit www.bgmc.org or call 617-542-SING (7464).
About BGMC
Founded in 1982, Boston Gay Men’s Chorus is one of New England’s largest and most accomplished community-based choruses. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director Reuben Reynolds, BGMC is celebrated for its outstanding musicianship, creative programming, and groundbreaking community outreach. The Chorus is a proud advocate for social change, offering a positive, affirming image of the gay and lesbian community. BGMC's mission is to inspire change, build community, and celebrate differences through the transformative power of music.
For more information about the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus and "Melodies for a Movement," please visit www.bgmc.org.
Alfredo Muñoz, Director of Marketing
Boston Gay Men’s Chorus
+1 617-300-0306
alfredo@bgmc.org