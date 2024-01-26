Sovryn Introduces BitcoinOS, Enabling Developers to Build on Bitcoin

$SOV Positioned to Capture Share in the $56 Billion DeFi Economy

LONDON, UK, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovryn, the leading Bitcoin DeFi dApp, proudly announces the launch of BitcoinOS, a groundbreaking 'superchain' of Bitcoin rollups. This innovative technology aims to vastly expand Bitcoin's network effects by fostering a substantial shared economy of token and asset trading directly on Bitcoin's robust and secure framework, competing directly with Ethereum.





In an age where Bitcoin's advancements seemed to plateau in contrast to other blockchains' rapid developments in smart contracts and scaling solutions, Sovryn introduces BitcoinOS. This solution elegantly addresses the dilemma between preserving Bitcoin's reliability and decentralization and the imperative for technological evolution. BitcoinOS offers developers new, modular layers for Bitcoin, enhancing functionality without altering the core blockchain.

Sovryn: At the Forefront of Bitcoin DeFi

With an impressive record of over $2 billion in trades, Sovryn has cemented its status as a leader in Bitcoin DeFi. BitcoinOS is set to resolve any limitations posed by Rootstock's sidechain technology, paving the way for a more expansive and interconnected ecosystem. This development is not just a leap forward for Sovryn but a monumental stride for the entire crypto industry, offering developers an unprecedented chance to create and innovate directly on Bitcoin, the world's most secure blockchain.

Many projects have realized the massive untapped potential of smart contracts on Bitcoin. There are already over a dozen competing Bitcoin L2 projects, and new projects are regularly being announced. This represents a game-changing trend for Bitcoin, which up until now has had difficulty scaling and enabling smart contract systems.

The Dawn of a New Era: BitcoinOS Rollout

Despite the burgeoning landscape of Bitcoin rollup projects, common challenges persist, notably the reliance on federated BTC bridges and a lack of interoperability, leading to fragmentation. BitcoinOS is engineered to surmount these obstacles through:

Near Trustless BTC Rails: BitcoinOS revolutionizes Bitcoin transactions by minimizing reliance on federated bridges. Its innovative fraud-proof system ensures that even a single honest participant can thwart fraudulent activities, establishing a communal set of BTC rails for the entire BitcoinOS ecosystem.

Interoperability and Composability: The superchain nature of BitcoinOS, complemented by its shared Compression, Aggregation, and Settlement layer (CASTL), ensures seamless compatibility and composability across different dApps. This eradicates liquidity silos, and fosters shared economic activities among various projects and users.

A Collective Vision for the Future

BitcoinOS is a public good designed to enable sustainability, spur adoption, and cultivate network effects. Multiple projects and developers contribute to its development to enhance Bitcoin for all.

Core contributor Edan Yago emphasizes: "Our mission has always been to 'Build a World on Bitcoin'. Yet the stark reality was that building on Bitcoin was near impossible. With BitcoinOS, we have not only solved these issues but also built a platform for others to develop on Bitcoin truly. The operating system nature of BitcoinOS will result in powerful network effects that will benefit Sovryn and the broader Bitcoin community."

As a revolutionary platform designed to push the limits of innovation on Bitcoin, BitcoinOS represents the next major leap for the world's most valuable cryptocurrency. Unleashing Bitcoin's full potential as a decentralized, programmable, scalable, and interoperable system, BitcoinOS leads the way in catapulting Bitcoin beyond its current standing as digital gold. It transforms Bitcoin into a robust system for tokens, developers, and institutions to flourish.

BitcoinOS has the potential to transform Bitcoin into the largest player in DeFi.

About Sovryn

Sovryn is at the vanguard of Bitcoin-native, decentralized trading, and lending, empowering users with a permissionless, non-custodial, and censorship-resistant platform. Sovryn ensures users maintain autonomous control over their Bitcoin, enabling more functionalities like Bitcoin-backed stablecoins, 0% interest loans, and seamless trading without intermediaries. As the preeminent Bitcoin DeFi platform, Sovryn is reshaping the landscape with over $2 billion in trades and is accessible through $SOV on Gate.io and the Sovryn dApp.

Learn more about BitcoinOS at sovryn.com/bitcoinos and follow along on Twitter at @SovrynBTC as well as on Sovryn's Telegram channel https://t.me/SovrynBitcoin .

Media Contact

Company: Sovryn

Contact: Shir Comay, Communication Lead

Email: shir@remake.money

Website: https://sovryn.com/

SOURCE: Sovryn