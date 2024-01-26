InventHelp Inventors Develop Decorative Band for Pets (BRK-4261)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I’ve been a dog groomer and have owned a grooming business for 35 years. The most common item requested is a collar with sparkle and pizazz for their pets to wear,” said one of two inventors, from Gadsden, Ala., “so we invented the BOUGIE BAND. Our design would offer a spectacular, comfortable, and washable collar option for pet owners.”



The patent-pending invention provides a wide sequence band for a pet’s neck. The invention features a comfortable and eye-catching design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for the pet owners taste.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BRK-4261, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.