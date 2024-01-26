Trusted for 30 Years: Vircom's Firm Commitment to Excellence in Cybersecurity

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Vircom commemorates its 30th anniversary on January 26th, 2024, the company proudly reflects on a legacy defined by innovation and trust in the field of cybersecurity. Since its foundation in 1994, Vircom has grown from a promising startup to a globally trusted leader in cybersecurity solutions, demonstrating a firm commitment to protecting its clients against evolving cyber threats.



Nadav Shenker, CEO of Vircom, comments: “Our 30-year legacy isn't just about technological innovation; it's about the trust and strategic partnerships we’ve built. Our unwavering focus on security excellence and reliability has been the cornerstone of our journey. As we celebrate this milestone, our drive to adapt to our customers’ needs and the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape intensifies.”

Vircom’s journey has been marked by strategic alliances with industry leaders such as Proofpoint and Red Sift. By integrating Proofpoint Essentials and Security Awareness Training, Vircom has enhanced its defensive capabilities against sophisticated threats, emphasizing the importance of user education. The addition of OnDMARC by Red Sift has further established Vircom's expertise in email authentication and domain protection.

Over the past three decades, Vircom has tailored its offerings to meet the specific needs of two key markets: Managed Service Providers and IT professionals in small to mid-sized businesses. For MSPs, Vircom provides solutions that simplify security operations, enabling them to deliver comprehensive protection efficiently to their clients. Similarly, IT specialists in smaller organizations benefit from Vircom’s solutions that combine robust security with operational simplicity, safeguarding their business's data, employees, and customers.

In celebration of this landmark anniversary, Vircom is organizing a special event to recognize the hard work and achievements of its employees and partners, who have been instrumental in the company's success.

Vircom's dedication to advancing cybersecurity remains steadfast as it embarks on the next phase of its journey. The company continues to innovate and adapt, ensuring that both MSPs and small to mid-sized businesses have access to the most effective and user-friendly cybersecurity solutions available.

For more information about Vircom's offerings and its commitment to cybersecurity, please visit Vircom's website.

Contact: 1.888.484.7266