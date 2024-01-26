PM inspects combat readiness at Ministry of National Defence

VIETNAM, January 26 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged General Department II (General Department for Defence Intelligence) under the Ministry of National Defence to improve its leadership capacity and combat readiness, especially during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, during his pre-Tết visit to the unit on Friday.

He praised the unit for accomplishing the tasks of a strategic intelligence agency of the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence.

The unit was honoured to receive the First Class Victory Medal awarded by the Party and State. A number of groups and individuals were awarded the Victory Medal and Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister.

PM Chính affirmed that under the leadership of the Party and State, especially the direct leadership of the Central Military Commission, the Government, the Prime Minister and the Ministry of National Defence, General Department II has grown, proved its important position and role and successfully completed assigned tasks, contributing to building and protecting the Fatherland "early and from afar". The unit has been recognised and highly appreciated by the Party, State and people.

In 2024, in the context of complicated and unexpected global and regional situations in which peace, cooperation and development are still the common aspiration of humanity, Chính asked the General Department for Defence Intelligence to make better preparations to accept all tasks assigned by the Party and State.

He urged the department to continue improving its strategic prediction capacity, firmly grasp the situation, and advise the Party and State on appropriate measures to firmly protect the Fatherland.

He said the department must streamline its apparatus to have a compact, strong, professional, effective and functional system, and build a contingent of intelligence officers with political bravery, strategic vision and professional knowledge to take on missions.

Affirming that military intelligence is a special force of the armed forces, the Prime Minister requested General Department II to properly evaluate partners and other subjects to have appropriate policies.

The unit was asked to follow the instruction and request of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng: "No matter the circumstances, our Military Intelligence is only allowed to grow stronger… absolutely loyal, forever confident in the Party,” and be dedicated to serving the goals and ideals of the Party, the Fatherland and the people. — VNS​