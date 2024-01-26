New organizing pouches and acrylic markers take center stage with Altenew’s January releases
Altenew launches a love-themed paper crafting release in preparation for Valentine’s Day with stamps, dies, stencils, hot foil plates, and more.
Celebrate the season of love with Altenew!”NEW YORK, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew started off the year strong with an exciting roundup of new releases to get paper crafters set for a new era of crafting. In a shift from last year, Altenew released its Marvelous Monthly Subscription Release and full new product release on the same day. Now avid crafters and fans of Altenew have the opportunity to see all of the January release products on the same day. This release includes stamps, dies, stencils, embossing folders, hot foil plates, press plates, new inks, and more featuring some of Altenew’s iconic trademark systems, such as the zero-waste and one-go concepts. Altenew social media accounts, Design Team member socials, and other platforms have been celebrating the new products with fellow crafters virtually.
The Marvelous Monthly Subscription release features the eight popular Altenew crafting subscriptions, including the brand-new Stencil Art subscription which inaugurated its release this year. Along with the iconic Build-A-Garden, Craft-Your-Life Project Kit, Mini Delight, Dynamic Duo, Paint-A-Flower, and Craft-A-Flower monthly subscriptions, Altenew launched Stencil Art, the company’s first bi-monthly subscription plan focused entirely on stencils. Just as the name indicates, this collection features layering stencils to create beautiful stencil art. The first subscription product, Stencil Art: Playful Watercolor Flowers Layering Stencil Set (6 in 1) already received massive popularity among paper crafters, as the first batch of products sold out on the release day.
In addition to the Marvelous Monthly Subscription, Altenew’s January release collection focuses on the theme of love just in time for Valentine’s Day and a year’s worth of anniversaries, weddings, and other memorable love celebrations. The variety of stamps, dies, embossing folders, and other crafting products serve to commemorate your loved ones and special moments in your relationships.
Shared Jen Rzasa, Vice President of Product Development, “Love makes the world go 'round! This release is inspired by those warm fuzzy feelings you get when you are with someone you care about. It includes sweet sentiments, hearts, blooms, butterflies, and even products for weddings and anniversaries! We are sure you will find something to help you as you create warm projects for family and friends. We even have TWO new storage options for all of your new goodies. Celebrate the season of love with Altenew!
“That's not all! This month's selection of subscription products has all you need for card making, scrapbooking, and journaling. We are also releasing a brand-new subscription - Stencil Art! This is for all of the stenciling enthusiasts out there - a new intricate layered stencil set will be released every other month. Your ideas will burst to life from paper once you add these fun products to your stash. We can’t wait to see what you create!”
In addition to crafting supplies, Altenew has been expanding its crafter organization collection. This month, the company released high-quality zipper pouches ideal for storing crafting supplies and art projects safely and securely. Crafters can rely on the Zip ‘N’ Stash and Zip ‘N’ Keep pouches while traveling, attending crafting crops or shows, or organizing their crafting spaces at home. These pouches have already found a home with lots of crafters seeking to stay organized while crafting and to keep their projects safe.
Finally, Altenew released the first of its kind Color-by-Number sheets specially designed in the standard A2 card size. Along with the brand-new Artistry by Altenew Acrylic Marker 24 Set (Vol. 1), these coloring sheets were curated for ease of use by aspiring artists so they can create beautiful floral artwork quickly and easily. The Color-by-Number: Instant Artist - Blossoming Florals (12 Sheets) set is already a top choice for crafters.
Altenew continues to expand its crafting collection to enhance the user experience and bring trends into the crafting space. Paper crafters and artists eagerly await the new trends and supplies Altenew will bring forth throughout 2024.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
