Consumer Foam Market Poised to Tower USD 65.15 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Booming End-Use Sectors
The Consumer Foam Market, driven by demand for comfort and insulation in various applications, experiences steady growth with diverse product offerings and expanding end-use industries.”USA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— SNS Insider Research
Market Report Overview:
In emerging economies, the rise of end-use sectors including bedding & furniture, consumer electronics, automotive, and sports & recreation is a major factor driving the Consumer Foam Market.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Consumer Foam Market Size was valued at USD 44.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 65.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
► Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
• Demand for consumer foam will rise as the number of cars sold locally goes up
• Foam will be in high demand because of the high number of cars being made
• The market will be driven by the high growth in the auto industry
Restraints:
• PU foam is being used more and more in bedding and furniture, which will drive the market
Opportunity:
• The growth of the auto industry will make more people want foam
• The auto industry will help the market
Challenge:
• This market is already big, so moderate growth is expected
• Demand will go up in the automotive and consumer electronics industries
• The presence of key automakers will be good for the market
Buy Now Complete Report Of Consumer Foam Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1907
► Market Report Scope:
Consumer appliances, consumer electronics, and the automobile industry significantly utilize consumer foams. Flexible foams, primarily employed for cushioning in the automotive sector and insulation in electronics, find diverse applications. The shoe industry extensively uses foam for shoe uppers, bottoms, and midsoles. Consumer foam, categorized as Resin Foam and Flexible Foam, serves various purposes across industries.
► Market Analysis:
The dominant use of consumer foams in the automobile sector, urbanization trends, and smart city projects are anticipated to fuel industry growth. The sector's reliance on sustainable materials, such as bio-derived soy-based polyols, presents opportunities for sustainable business practices. However, the pricing and availability of raw materials, particularly those derived from petroleum, pose challenges to the market's growth.
► Segment Analysis:
By Type, The Flexible Foam segment is expected to dominate the market due to its versatility and extensive use in bedding, furniture, and construction applications.
By End-use Industry, The Bedding & Furniture segment leads among end-use industries, driven by the foam's low density, providing comfort in mattresses, bedding, carpet underlay, and furniture cushioning.
Get a Sample Report of Consumer Foam Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1907
► Market Segmentation:
By End-use Industry
• Bedding & Furniture
• Automotive
• Consumer Electronics & Appliances
• Footwear
• Sports & Recreational Products
• Others (Beauty & Personal care, Apparel, and Household cleaning)
By Type
• Rigid Foam
• Flexible Foam
► Regional Development:
North America holds the largest revenue share (35% in 2022) with a focus on eco-friendly materials, customization, and the growth of e-commerce. Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest expansion, driven by urbanization, a rising middle class, and a preference for eco-friendly materials. In Europe, sustainability and customization are key trends shaping the consumer foam market.
► Key Takeaways:
• The versatile nature of flexible foam, especially in bedding and furniture applications, contributes to its market dominance.
• Growing concerns over fossil fuels and environmental effects prompt the consumer foam sector to adopt sustainable practices, presenting opportunities for bio-derived materials like soy-based polyols.
• Fluctuating prices and availability of petrochemical-based raw materials pose challenges to the industry's growth.
► Recent Developments:
• In Nov 2022, Sekisui Chemical announced a 6-billion-yen investment in its Michigan plant to expand foam production, enhancing production capacity by about 20%.
• In Nov 2022, Huntsman launched a bio-based viscoelastic foam technology for molded acoustic applications in the automotive industry, reducing the carbon footprint by up to 25%.
• In Oct 2022, BASF developed rigid foam systems partially originating from plastic waste,
• In March 2022, Dow announced a product extension of VORASURF silicone surfactants to support enhanced energy efficiency and sustainable solutions in the rigid polyurethane foam market.
► Key players:
Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., ovestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, JSP Corporation, Dow Inc., Saint-Gobain, and other players.
► Table of Content
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market
7. PEST Analysis
8. Emulsion Consumer Foam Market Demand By End Use Industry
9.Emulsion Consumer Foam Market Demand By Type
10.Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Conclusion
► About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company’s aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram