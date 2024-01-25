Anti-Racism Microgrant funding available

CANADA, January 25 - Individuals, groups and organizations are invited to apply for the 2024 round of Anti-Racism Microgrant funding to support community-led anti-racism projects.

Funding will be used to develop and deliver Anti-Racism activities that benefit and impact racialized and Indigenous communities in Prince Edward Island. A total of $50,000 is available.

Individuals, groups and organizations can apply for funding under one of three streams:

youth age 14 to 24 can apply for amounts ranging from $100 to $1,500

individuals can apply for amounts ranging from $100 to $2,000

non-profit organizations and professional associations can apply for amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000

Eligible projects must promote Anti-Racism education and awareness, community support and capacity-building and improve organizational governance. Examples of Anti-Racism themes and priority areas include:

Reduce systemic racial barriers: reducing barriers to inclusion by addressing systemic racism in education, healthcare, justice system, housing, public services and employment.

Research and collect disaggregated data: promoting and increasing availability and accessibility of data, evidence and community insights on race related issues in PEI.

Build organizational capacity: developing and strengthening the skills, instincts, abilities, processes and resources that organizations and communities need to survive, adapt and thrive in a fast-change world.

Enhance awareness: innovative projects that will enhance awareness, education and action towards preventing violence against women in PEI, with a specific focus on racialized women and gender diverse people.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on February 26, 2024.

Quotes:

“We are glad to continue offering this grant and to see the positive impact it has on our communities. It’s important to have youth involved in anti-racism projects because their initiatives can help address issues in ways their peers comprehend.’’



- Stephanie Arnold, Chair of the PEI Anti-Racism Table

“We love seeing community-led projects help Islanders learn more about racism and discrimination, that is unfortunately, still prevalent in our province. The work being done with this funding also helps promote a culture of diversity and inclusion to benefit all people in PEI.”

- Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

“The microgrant the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) of PEI received in a previous round of funding allowed us to develop a resource tool we hope will assist many individuals to access services easier. The PEI Helping Tree was revamped in four additional languages to benefit more communities and is readily available to any ethno-cultural group.”

- Julia Ramsay, Director of Community Education & Supports, CMHA PEI

“We held an artist residency of Oshun Dance Studios, with the funding, including a public workshop followed by a creation and exploration movement performance. We were particularly struck by the impact on our audience. The dancers asked the audience members for words to connect to the dance piece, and the responses were moving. This suggests that even a small piece like this can have a large overall impact on our communities.”

- John Connolly, Executive Director of Kings Playhouse

To apply, and for more information about the microgrant, visit Anti-Racism Microgrants.

