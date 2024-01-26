CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Restates Nebraska’s Commitment to Stand with Texas

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined 24 other Republican governors in a joint statement supporting Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his state’s fight to defend the southern border.

“The failure to secure our border has created a massive flow of illegal drugs, national security and terrorism risks, and a humanitarian crisis,” said Governor Pillen. “I was proud to order Nebraska state troopers and the National Guard to the border last year. Nebraska is proud to stand with Texas now.”

The governors’ joint statement is below:

“President Biden and his Administration have left Americans and our country completely vulnerable to unprecedented illegal immigration pouring across the Southern border. Instead of upholding the rule of law and securing the border, the Biden Administration has attacked and sued Texas for stepping up to protect American citizens from historic levels of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and terrorists entering our country.

We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border. We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally.

The authors of the U.S. Constitution made clear that in times like this, states have a right of self-defense, under Article 4, Section 4 and Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution. Because the Biden Administration has abdicated its constitutional compact duties to the states, Texas has every legal justification to protect the sovereignty of our states and our nation.”

Governors who signed onto the statement include: Kay Ivey (Alabama), Mike Dunleavy (Alaska), Sarah Sanders (Arkansas), Ron DeSantis (Florida), Brian Kemp (Georgia), Brad Little (Idaho), Eric Holcomb (Indiana), Kim Reynolds (Iowa), Jeff Landry (Louisiana), Tate Reeves (Mississippi), Mike Parson (Missouri), Greg Gianforte (Montana), Jim Pillen (Nebraska), Joe Lombardo (Nevada), Chris Sununu (New Hampshire), Doug Burgum (North Dakota), Mike DeWine (Ohio), Kevin Stitt (Oklahoma), Henry McMaster (South Carolina), Kristi Noem (South Dakota), Bill Lee (Tennessee), Spencer Cox (Utah), Glenn Youngkin (Virginia), Jim Justice (West Virginia), and Mark Gordon (Wyoming).