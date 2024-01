Joe Bonamassa and Peter Frampton Revitalize Humble Pie Classic, “Four Day Creep" Injecting New Energy To A Fan Favorite

This Blistering Collaboration Drops After Announcement of Two New Blues Music Award Nominations for Bonamassa

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa and Grammy-winning legend Peter Frampton have teamed up to release a powerful new version of Humble Pie's "Four Day Creep." This new rendition, available on all streaming platforms via Joe Bonamassa’s KTBA Records, is a testament to the enduring power and influence of classic rock. The collaboration between Bonamassa and Frampton brings a contemporary edge to "Four Day Creep," a song that has resonated with rock fans since its original release. Bonamassa's fiery guitar work complements Frampton's renowned prowess, while both lend their recognizable vocals to the track creating a version that pays homage to the original while injecting a fresh, modern vibe. LISTEN to "Four Day Creep" here. WATCH The Official Music Video NowThis partnership is a significant moment in rock music, uniting two generations of guitar legends. Bonamassa, known for his mastery of the blues-rock genre, and Frampton, a Grammy-winning artist with a rich history in rock music, together deliver a performance that is both respectful of Humble Pie's legacy and forward-looking in its execution. The latest version of "Four Day Creep" featuring Joe Bonamassa with Peter Frampton is now available on all major streaming platforms and released on Bonamassa’s own J&R Adventures label.This new single comes on the heels of the 2024 Blues Music Award nominations, where Joe earned nods for both Blues Rock Artist and Blues Rock Album. These nominations cement the triumph of his latest studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Recently, Bonamassa shared his journey in the documentary Guitar Man, now available for a limited time to watch on Joe’s store for free. Bonamassa continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his relentless touring and musical innovations. Fans can look forward to more electrifying performances as tickets for his 2024 tour, covering major cities in the U.S. and Europe, including a return to the iconic Royal Albert Hall, are now available.ABOUT PETER FRAMPTONPeter Frampton, a Grammy-winning guitarist and one of rock's most celebrated artists, rose to prominence at 18 as a co-founder of Humble Pie. His extensive collaborations include legendary names such as George Harrison, David Bowie, and B.B. King. Frampton's acclaimed 2007 album, Fingerprints, won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album. With over 17 million worldwide sales, his album "Frampton Comes Alive!" remains one of the top-selling live records of all time. His influence on rock music and guitar playing continues to resonate across generations. www.peterframpton.com ABOUT JOE BONAMASSAJoe Bonamassa, a blues-rock superstar, is celebrated for his virtuosic guitar playing and compelling live performances. A three-time Grammy-nominated artist, he has achieved 27 No. 1 albums on the Billboard Blues Chart. With over 40 albums spanning various genres, Bonamassa's extensive catalog reflects his status as a living legend in the music world. www.jbonamassa.com Spring 2024 U.S. TOURFebruary 19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville PalaceFebruary 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli CentreFebruary 23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The ArtsFebruary 24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National HarborFebruary 25 - Durham, NC - DPACFebruary 27 - Columbia, SC - Township AuditoriumFebruary 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Sandler CenterMarch 1 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund CenterMarch 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft TheatreMarch 4 - Richmond, VA - Altria TheaterMarch 5 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic AuditoriumMarch 7 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger TheatreMarch 8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau RivageMarch 9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau RivageMarch 11 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert HallMarch 12 - Greenville, SC - Peace CenterMarch 14 - Macon, GA - Macon City AuditoriumMarch 15 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips CenterMarch 16 - Clearwater, FL - The SoundMarch 18-22 - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FL to Cozumel, MexicoAPRIL 2024 EU TOURApril 4 – London, UK - The Royal Albert HallApril 5 – London, UK - The Royal Albert HallApril 7 - Oostende, BE - Kursaal OostendeApril 9 - Koln, DE - Lanxess ArenaApril 11 - Paris, FR - Palais Des SportApril 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS LiveApril 13 - Muenster, DE - Messe Und Congress CenterApril 15 - Leipzig, DE - Arena LeipzigApril 17 - Katowice, PL - SpodekApril 18 - Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz ArenaApril 19 - Vienna, AT – StadthalleFor more information on Joe Bonamassa, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]