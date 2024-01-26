Joe Bonamassa and Peter Frampton Revitalize Humble Pie Classic, “Four Day Creep" Injecting New Energy To A Fan Favorite
This Blistering Collaboration Drops After Announcement of Two New Blues Music Award Nominations for BonamassaLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa and Grammy-winning legend Peter Frampton have teamed up to release a powerful new version of Humble Pie's "Four Day Creep." This new rendition, available on all streaming platforms via Joe Bonamassa’s KTBA Records, is a testament to the enduring power and influence of classic rock. The collaboration between Bonamassa and Frampton brings a contemporary edge to "Four Day Creep," a song that has resonated with rock fans since its original release. Bonamassa's fiery guitar work complements Frampton's renowned prowess, while both lend their recognizable vocals to the track creating a version that pays homage to the original while injecting a fresh, modern vibe.
LISTEN to "Four Day Creep" here. WATCH The Official Music Video Now
This partnership is a significant moment in rock music, uniting two generations of guitar legends. Bonamassa, known for his mastery of the blues-rock genre, and Frampton, a Grammy-winning artist with a rich history in rock music, together deliver a performance that is both respectful of Humble Pie's legacy and forward-looking in its execution. The latest version of "Four Day Creep" featuring Joe Bonamassa with Peter Frampton is now available on all major streaming platforms and released on Bonamassa’s own J&R Adventures label.
This new single comes on the heels of the 2024 Blues Music Award nominations, where Joe earned nods for both Blues Rock Artist and Blues Rock Album. These nominations cement the triumph of his latest studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Recently, Bonamassa shared his journey in the documentary Guitar Man, now available for a limited time to watch on Joe’s store for free. Bonamassa continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his relentless touring and musical innovations. Fans can look forward to more electrifying performances as tickets for his 2024 tour, covering major cities in the U.S. and Europe, including a return to the iconic Royal Albert Hall, are now available.
ABOUT PETER FRAMPTON
Peter Frampton, a Grammy-winning guitarist and one of rock's most celebrated artists, rose to prominence at 18 as a co-founder of Humble Pie. His extensive collaborations include legendary names such as George Harrison, David Bowie, and B.B. King. Frampton's acclaimed 2007 album, Fingerprints, won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album. With over 17 million worldwide sales, his album "Frampton Comes Alive!" remains one of the top-selling live records of all time. His influence on rock music and guitar playing continues to resonate across generations. www.peterframpton.com
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Joe Bonamassa, a blues-rock superstar, is celebrated for his virtuosic guitar playing and compelling live performances. A three-time Grammy-nominated artist, he has achieved 27 No. 1 albums on the Billboard Blues Chart. With over 40 albums spanning various genres, Bonamassa's extensive catalog reflects his status as a living legend in the music world. www.jbonamassa.com
Spring 2024 U.S. TOUR
February 19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
February 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
February 23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts
February 24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
February 25 - Durham, NC - DPAC
February 27 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
February 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Sandler Center
March 1 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center
March 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
March 4 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
March 5 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 7 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre
March 8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
March 9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
March 11 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
March 12 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center
March 14 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
March 15 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center
March 16 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound
March 18-22 - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico
APRIL 2024 EU TOUR
April 4 – London, UK - The Royal Albert Hall
April 5 – London, UK - The Royal Albert Hall
April 7 - Oostende, BE - Kursaal Oostende
April 9 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena
April 11 - Paris, FR - Palais Des Sport
April 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
April 13 - Muenster, DE - Messe Und Congress Center
April 15 - Leipzig, DE - Arena Leipzig
April 17 - Katowice, PL - Spodek
April 18 - Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz Arena
April 19 - Vienna, AT – Stadthalle
