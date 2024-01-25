Submit Release
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 2023 and 4Q23 GAAP EPS of $0.96 and $0.27, and Core EPS of $0.83 and $0.25, Respectively; Continues to Successfully Execute On Its Action Plan

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary  

“Flushing Financial delivered sequential GAAP and Core NIM expansion in 4Q23 of 7 and 18 basis points, respectively, as our team continued to successfully execute against the previously announced action plan amid this challenging environment. Importantly, during the quarter, total average deposits increased 3.1% YoY and 0.9% QoQ, while average noninterest bearing deposits increased $21.6 million, or 2.5% QoQ. Our loan portfolio remains resilient through the credit cycle with 89% secured by real estate, strong debt service coverage ratios, low average loan to values, and controllable repricing risk. Credit quality continues to be a strength for the Company with less than one basis point of net charge-offs in 4Q23 although there was a slight uptick in NPAs.

Given our progress to date, we are expanding our areas of focus to include: 1) increasing NIM and reducing volatility; 2) maintaining credit discipline; 3) preserving strong liquidity and capital; and 4) bending the expense curve. Continuing to advance these priorities will enable us to navigate the current environment while positioning the Company for long-term profitable growth.”
- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAAP and Core NIM Expand QoQ; Average Total Deposits Increase. The Company reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 GAAP EPS of $0.27 and $0.96, respectively. Core EPS for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 totaled $0.25 and $0.83, respectively. 4Q23 GAAP NIM was 2.29% while Core NIM amounted to 2.31%. The actions undertaken in 2023 to reduce interest rate risk, including adding interest rate hedges and floating rate loans, assisted in reducing the NIM compression. Absent episodic items, the NIM was 2.14%, an increase of 5 basis points quarter over quarter. Average total deposits increased 3.1% YoY and 0.9% QoQ while importantly, noninterest bearing deposits increased $21.6 million, or 2.5% QoQ.

Strong Credit Quality; Stable Capital. Nonperforming assets to total assets increased to 54 bps compared to 45 bps in 3Q23, while criticized and classified loans to loans was 1.11% in 4Q23, compared to 1.08% in 3Q23. Net charge-offs were only $60 thousand in 4Q23. Capital continues to be sound with TCE/TA1 of 7.64% at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.56% at September 30, 2023. The Company repurchased 38,815 shares at an average cost $15.08 (33% discount to tangible book value) during 4Q23.

 
Key Financial Metrics2


                                   
    4Q23     3Q23   2Q23   1Q23   4Q22     2023     2022
GAAP:                                  
EPS   $ 0.27     $ 0.26   $ 0.29   $ 0.13   $ 0.34     $ 0.96     $ 2.50
ROAA (%)     0.38       0.37     0.41     0.19     0.48       0.34       0.93
ROAE (%)     4.84       4.64     5.16     2.37     6.06       4.25       11.44
NIM FTE3(%)     2.29       2.22     2.18     2.27     2.70       2.24       3.11
Core:                                  
EPS   $ 0.25     $ 0.25   $ 0.26   $ 0.06   $ 0.57     $ 0.83     $ 2.49
ROAA (%)     0.35       0.36     0.37     0.09     0.82       0.29       0.92
ROAE (%)     4.51       4.49     4.70     1.11     10.29       3.69       11.42
Core NIM FTE (%)     2.31       2.13     2.17     2.25     2.63       2.21       3.07
Credit Quality:                                  
NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)     0.67       0.56     0.58     0.61     0.77       0.67       0.77
ACLs/Loans (%)     0.58       0.57     0.57     0.56     0.58       0.58       0.58
ACLs/NPLs (%)     159.55       225.38     207.08     182.89     124.89       159.55       124.89
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)     -       -     0.09     0.54     0.05       0.16       0.02
Balance Sheet:                                  
Avg Loans ($B)   $ 6.9     $ 6.8   $ 6.8   $ 6.9   $ 6.9     $ 6.8     $ 6.7
Avg Dep ($B)   $ 6.9     $ 6.8   $ 6.9   $ 6.8   $ 6.7     $ 6.9     $ 6.5
Book Value/Share   $ 23.21     $ 23.06   $ 23.14   $ 22.80   $ 22.97     $ 23.21     $ 22.97
Tangible BV/Share   $ 22.54     $ 22.39   $ 22.47   $ 22.14   $ 22.31     $ 22.54     $ 22.31
TCE/TA (%)     7.64       7.56     7.70     7.72     7.82       7.64       7.82

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.
1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings”, “Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue”, and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”).

   
4Q23 Highlights
  • Net interest margin FTE decreased 41 bps YoY, but increased 7 bps QoQ to 2.29%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 32 bps YoY but improved 18 bps QoQ to 2.31%; Both GAAP and Core NIM benefited from prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans, and customer swap termination fees, which totaled $3.4 million or 17 bps in 4Q23
  • Average total deposits increased 3.1% YoY and 0.9% QoQ to $6.9 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased $21.6 million QoQ, totaling 12.7% of average total deposits compared to 14.7% in 4Q22 and 12.5% in 3Q23. Average CDs were $2.3 billion, up 73.3% YoY and 2.2% QoQ
  • Period end net loans decreased 0.4% YoY, but increased 0.1% QoQ; Loan closings were $244.3 million up 8.5% YoY and 1.2% QoQ; The yields on closings increased 159 bps YoY and 21 bps QoQ to 7.69%; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $121.6 million compared to $120.5 million in 3Q23 and generated $1.5 million and $1.6 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline decreased 35.3% YoY and 55.1% QoQ to $163.1 million; Approximately 29% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans
  • NPAs decreased to $46.2 million from $53.4 million a year ago but increased from $38.4 million in the prior quarter
  • As separately disclosed, we have not recognized and have restated for employee retention credits formerly recognized during periods of 2023, and have fully reserved for approximately $7.0 million ($0.17/share, after tax) of refunds
  • 4Q23 noninterest expense was impacted by increasing DDA balances and strong loan production
  • Provision for credit losses was $1.0 million in 4Q23 compared to negligible amount in 4Q22 and $0.6 million in 3Q23; Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $60,000 in 4Q23 compared to $0.8 million in 4Q22 and $(42,000) in 3Q23
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets increased to 7.64% at 4Q23 compared to 7.56% at 3Q23; Repurchased 38,815 shares at an average price of $15.08 or a 33% discount to December 31, 2023, tangible book value of $22.54
Areas of Focus
Increase NIM and Reduce Volatility
  • GAAP and Core NIM improved 7 bps and 18 bps QoQ, respectively, in 4Q23
  • NIM improved 5 bps QoQ to 2.14%, absent episodic items1
  • Largely achieved the goal of becoming interest rate neutral to a 100 bps change in rates
  • Approximately 25% of the loan portfolio consists of floating rate loans (including interest rate hedges)
  • Average noninterest bearing increased 2.5% QoQ and accounted for 12.7% of average total deposits
Maintain Credit Discipline
  • Approximately 89% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 36%
  • Weighted average debt service coverage ratio is approximately 1.8x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans
  • NPAs are a low 54 bps of assets and criticized and classified loans are 1.11% of loans
  • Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.6% of net loans
Preserve Strong Liquidity and Capital
  • Maintaining ample liquidity with $4.1 billion of undrawn lines and resources
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 17% of total deposits, while uninsured deposits were 30% of total deposits
  • Total average deposits increased 3.1% YoY and 0.9% QoQ
  • Checking account openings declined 6.6% YoY in 4Q23, but were up 5.7% in 2023
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets improved to 7.64% QoQ
  • Leverage ratio remains stable at 8.47%
Bend the Expense Curve
  • GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.90% in 4Q23 compared to 1.58% in 4Q22 and 1.71% in 3Q23
  • 4Q23 noninterest expense was impacted by increasing DDA balances and strong loan production
  • 1Q24 seasonal expenses are expected to be less than half of the $4.1 million recorded in 1Q23

1 Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, customer swap termination fees, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans, net gain/loss from fair value on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting adjustments

 
Income Statement Highlights


                                     
                            YoY   QoQ
($000s, except EPS)     4Q23     3Q23   2Q23   1Q23   4Q22   Change   Change
                                     
Net Interest Income     $ 46,085     $ 44,427   $ 43,378   $ 45,262   $ 54,201     (15.0 ) %   3.7   %
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses       998       596     1,416     7,508     (12 )   (8,416.7 )     67.4    
Noninterest Income (Loss)       7,402       3,309     5,020     6,857     (7,652 )   (196.7 )     123.7    
Noninterest Expense       40,735       36,388     35,110     39,156     33,742     20.7       11.9    
Income Before Income Taxes       11,754       10,752     11,872     5,455     12,819     (8.3 )     9.3    
Provision for Income Taxes       3,655       2,917     3,186     1,411     2,570     42.2       25.3    
Net Income     $ 8,099     $ 7,835   $ 8,686   $ 4,044   $ 10,249     (21.0 )     3.4    
Diluted EPS     $ 0.27     $ 0.26   $ 0.29   $ 0.13   $ 0.34     (20.6 )     3.8    
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)       29,650       29,703     30,090     30,265     30,420     (2.5 )     (0.2 )  
                                     
Core Net Income1     $ 7,546     $ 7,571   $ 7,912   $ 1,889   $ 17,399     (56.6 )     (0.3 )  
Core EPS1     $ 0.25     $ 0.25   $ 0.26   $ 0.06   $ 0.57     (56.1 )     -    

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income decreased YoY but increased QoQ.

  • Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.29% decreased 41 bps YoY, but increased 7 bps QoQ
  • Prepayment penalty income, customer swap termination fees, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $3.0 million (15 bps to the NIM) compared to $2.6 million (13 bps to the NIM) in 3Q23, $0.5 million (3 bps) in 2Q23, $1.1 million (6 bps) in 1Q23, and $2.4 million (12 bps) in 4Q22
  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.14% in 4Q23, 2.09% in 3Q23, 2.15% in 2Q23, 2.21% in 1Q23, and 2.58% in 4Q22

The provision for credit losses increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $60,000 in 4Q23 (less than 1 bp of average loans) compared to $(42,000) in 3Q23 (less than (1) bp of average loans), $1.6 million in 2Q23 (9 bps of average loans), $9.2 million in 1Q23 (54 bps of average loans), and $0.8 million in 4Q22 (5 bps of average loans)
  • 1Q23 net charge-offs were primarily related to a commercial business relationship that was placed on nonaccrual in 2Q22

Noninterest income (loss) increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Back-to-back swap loan closings of $121.6 million in 4Q23 (compared to $120.5 million in 3Q23 and $11.5 million in 2Q23) contributed to the YoY growth in core noninterest income; the Company earns fee income on back-to-back swap loan closings
  • Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $0.9 million in 4Q23 ($0.02 per share, net of tax), $(1.2) million in 3Q23 ($(0.03) per share, net of tax), $0.3 million in 2Q23 ($0.01 per share, net of tax), $2.6 million in 1Q23 ($0.06 per share, net of tax), and $(0.6) million in 4Q22 ($(0.02) per share, net of tax)
  • Life insurance proceeds were $0.7 million in 4Q23 ($0.02 per share), $23,000 in 3Q23 (less than $0.01 per share), $0.6 million ($0.02 per share) in 2Q23, and $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) in 4Q22
  • Loss on the sale of securities was $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22 as the Company sold $84.2 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 1.17%; proceeds were primarily reinvested in 1Q23 into floating rate securities that had a yield at that time approximating 6.40%
  • Absent the items in the previous three bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.8 million in 4Q23, up 64.4% YoY and 28.0% QoQ
  • 4Q23 other fee income includes net realized gains on the sale of assets and other dividends from nonqualified plans that are expected to normalize in future periods

Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.

  • 4Q23 noninterest expense was impacted by increasing DDA balances and strong loan production
  • Seasonal compensation expense was $4.1 million in 1Q23; seasonal expenses are expected to be less than half in 1Q24
  • Excluding the effects of immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $40.1 million in 4Q23, up 19.3% YoY, and 10.5% QoQ
  • GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.90% in 4Q23, 1.71% in 3Q23, 1.66% in 2Q23, 1.85% in 1Q23, and 1.58% in 4Q22

Provision for income taxes increased YoY and QoQ.

  • The effective tax rate was 31.1% in 4Q23, 27.1% in 3Q23, 26.8% in 2Q23, 25.9% in 1Q23, and 20.0% in 4Q22
  • The 4Q23 effective tax rate increased as a result of preferential tax items having a smaller impact due to higher pre-tax income than estimated in 3Q23 and 2Q23; the 4Q22 effective tax rate had preferential tax items that had a larger impact as a result of lower levels of pre-tax income
 
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights


                                   
                          YoY   QoQ
    4Q23     3Q23   2Q23   1Q23   4Q22   Change   Change
Averages ($MM)                                  
Loans   $ 6,868     $ 6,813   $ 6,830   $ 6,871   $ 6,881   (0.2 ) %   0.8   %
Total Deposits     6,884       6,819     6,900     6,810     6,678   3.1       1.0    
                                   
Credit Quality ($000s)                                  
Nonperforming Loans   $ 25,172     $ 17,405   $ 18,637   $ 21,176   $ 32,382   (22.3 ) %   44.6   %
Nonperforming Assets     46,153       38,386     39,618     42,157     53,363   (13.5 )     20.2    
Criticized and Classified Loans     76,719       74,169     48,675     58,130     68,093   12.7       3.4    
Criticized and Classified Assets     97,700       95,150     69,656     79,111     89,073   9.7       2.7    
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)     0.58       0.57     0.57     0.56     0.58   -   bps   1   bp
                                   
Capital                                  
Book Value/Share   $ 23.21     $ 23.06   $ 23.14   $ 22.80   $ 22.97   1.0   %   0.7   %
Tangible Book Value/Share     22.54       22.39     22.47     22.14     22.31   1.0       0.7    
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)     7.64       7.56     7.70     7.72     7.82   (18 ) bps   8   bps
Leverage Ratio (%)     8.47       8.51     8.54     8.56     8.61   (14 )     (4 )  

Average loans decreased YoY but increased QoQ.

  • Period end net loans totaled $6.9 billion, down 0.4% YoY, but up 0.1% QoQ
  • Total loan closings were $244.3 million in 4Q23, $241.5 million in 3Q23, $158.8 million in 2Q23, $173.5 million in 1Q23, and $225.2 million in 4Q22; the loan pipeline was $163.1 million at December 31, 2023, down 35.3% YoY and 55.1% QoQ
  • The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 89% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of less than 36%
  • Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.6% of net loans

Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 10.9% YoY, but increased 2.5% QoQ and comprised 12.7% of average total deposits in 4Q23 compared to 14.7% a year ago
  • Average CDs totaled $2.3 billion, up 73.3% YoY and 2.2% QoQ; approximately $408.6 million of non-swapped CDs are due to mature at a rate of 3.20% in 1Q24

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans declined YoY but increased QoQ.

  • Criticized and classified loans were 111 bps of gross loans at 4Q23 compared to 108 bps at 3Q23, 71 bps at 2Q23, 84 bps at 1Q23, and 98 bps at 4Q22
  • Allowance for credit losses were 159.5% of nonperforming loans at 4Q23 compared to 124.9% at 4Q22 and 225.4% at 3Q23

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, both increased 1.0% YoY and 0.7% QoQ to $23.21 and $22.54, respectively.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 4Q23; repurchased 38,815 shares in 4Q23 at an average price of $15.08, representing a 33% discount to tangible book value; 807,964 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.64% at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.82% at December 31, 2022, and 7.56% at September 30, 2023
Conference Call Information and First Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Buonaiuto, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief of Staff, and Deposit Channel Executive, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year results and strategy.
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657
  • Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VQZ8mq4o
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658
  • Replay Access Code: 6289639
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release First Quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on April 23, 2024; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on April 24, 2024.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the first quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                                                       
  At or for the three months ended     At or for the year ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      December 31,    December 31,   
per share data) 2023   2023   2023   2023   2022     2023      2022     
Performance Ratios (1)                                                       
Return on average assets   0.38 %       0.37 %       0.41 %       0.19 %       0.48 %         0.34 %     0.93 %
Return on average equity   4.84       4.64         5.16       2.37       6.06         4.25     11.44  
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)   5.39       5.19         4.84       4.61       4.44         5.01     4.05  
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities   3.68       3.52         3.15       2.80       2.11         3.29     1.13  
Cost of funds   3.26       3.13         2.80       2.47       1.84         2.91     0.98  
Net interest rate spread during period (2)   1.71       1.67         1.69       1.81       2.33         1.72     2.92  
Net interest margin (2)   2.29       2.22         2.18       2.27       2.70         2.24     3.11  
Noninterest expense to average assets   1.90       1.71         1.66       1.85       1.58         1.78     1.73  
Efficiency ratio (3)   76.69       76.76         73.82       79.52       59.55         76.72     56.46  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   1.19 X     1.18 X       1.18 X     1.19 X     1.21 X       1.19 X   1.22 X
                                                       
Average Balances                                                      
Total loans, net $ 6,867,927     $ 6,813,019       $ 6,829,648     $ 6,871,192     $ 6,881,245       $ 6,845,349   $ 6,741,590  
Total interest-earning assets   8,076,991       8,023,237         7,991,756       8,002,376       8,045,691         8,023,793     7,835,654  
Total assets   8,569,002       8,505,346         8,462,442       8,468,317       8,518,019         8,501,564     8,307,137  
Total deposits   6,884,037       6,819,397         6,899,617       6,810,485       6,678,383         6,853,494     6,451,746  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,813,909       6,771,860         6,756,859       6,703,558       6,662,209         6,761,877     6,444,805  
Stockholders' equity   669,819       675,041         672,835       683,058       676,165         675,151     672,742  
                                                       
Per Share Data                                                           
Book value per common share (4) $ 23.21     $ 23.06       $ 23.14     $ 22.80     $ 22.97       $ 23.21   $ 22.97  
Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 22.54     $ 22.39       $ 22.47     $ 22.14     $ 22.31       $ 22.54   $ 22.31  
                                                       
Stockholders' Equity                                                            
Stockholders' equity $ 669,837     $ 666,521       $ 670,247     $ 672,345     $ 677,157       $ 669,837   $ 677,157  
Tangible stockholders' equity   650,664       647,234         650,842       652,818       657,504         650,664     657,504  
                                                       
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios                                                            
Tier 1 capital $ 737,732     $ 736,744       $ 734,754     $ 736,024     $ 746,880       $ 737,732   $ 746,880  
Common equity Tier 1 capital   691,754       690,294         688,820       689,732       698,258         691,754     698,258  
Total risk-based capital   967,627       965,532         962,784       964,270       975,709         967,627     975,709  
Risk Weighted Assets   6,750,301       6,804,478         6,650,222       6,660,145       6,640,542         6,750,301     6,640,542  
                                                       
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)   8.47 %       8.51 %       8.54 %       8.56 %       8.61 %         8.47 %     8.61 %  
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)   10.25       10.14         10.36       10.36       10.52         10.25     10.52  
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)   10.93       10.83         11.05       11.05       11.25         10.93     11.25  
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)   14.33       14.19         14.48       14.48       14.69         14.33     14.69  
                                                       
Capital Ratios                                                            
Average equity to average assets   7.82 %       7.94 %        7.95 %       8.07 %       7.94 %         7.94 %     8.10 %  
Equity to total assets   7.85       7.77         7.91       7.93       8.04         7.85     8.04  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)   7.64       7.56         7.70       7.72       7.82         7.64     7.82  
                                                       
Asset Quality                                                            
Nonaccrual loans (7) $ 23,709     $ 17,405       $ 18,637     $ 21,176     $ 29,782       $ 23,709   $ 29,782  
Nonperforming loans   25,172       17,405         18,637       21,176       32,382         25,172     32,382  
Nonperforming assets   46,153       38,386         39,618       42,157       53,363         46,153     53,363  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   60       (42 )       1,560       9,234       811         10,812     1,535  
                                                       
Asset Quality Ratios                                                            
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.36 %       0.25 %       0.27 %       0.31 %       0.47 %         0.36 %     0.47 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.54       0.45         0.47       0.50       0.63         0.54     0.63  
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans   0.58       0.57         0.57       0.56       0.58         0.58     0.58  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets   87.02       102.19         97.41       91.87       75.79         87.02     75.79  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   159.55       225.38         207.08       182.89       124.89         159.55     124.89  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans                 0.09       0.54       0.05         0.16     0.02  
                                                       
Full-service customer facilities   27       27         26       26       25         27     25  


(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(7) Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans in periods prior to 1Q23.

 

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
                                             
  For the three months ended       For the year ended
  December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,        December 31,    December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023   2023
   2023   2023   2022
       2023   2022
Interest and Dividend Income                                            
Interest and fees on loans $ 95,616   $ 91,466     $ 85,377   $ 82,889   $ 81,033         $ 355,348   $ 293,287  
Interest and dividends on securities:                                            
Interest   10,803     10,383       9,172     7,240     6,511           37,598     20,861  
Dividends   34     33       30     29     24           126     60  
Other interest income   2,310     2,154       1,982     1,959     1,702           8,405     2,418  
Total interest and dividend income   108,763     104,036       96,561     92,117     89,270           401,477     316,626  
                                             
Interest Expense                                            
Deposits   53,284     50,066       46,249     39,056     27,226           188,655     47,285  
Other interest expense   9,394     9,543       6,934     7,799     7,843           33,670     25,725  
Total interest expense   62,678     59,609       53,183     46,855     35,069           222,325     73,010  
                                             
Net Interest Income   46,085     44,427       43,378     45,262     54,201           179,152     243,616  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   998     596       1,416     7,508     (12 )         10,518     5,081  
NetInterest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses   45,087     43,831       41,962     37,754     54,213           168,634     238,535  
                                             
Noninterest Income (Loss)                                            
Banking services fee income   2,824     2,636       1,780     1,411     1,231           8,651     5,122  
Net loss on sale of securities                     (10,948 )             (10,948 )
Net gain on sale of loans             54     54     46           108     119  
Net gain on disposition of assets                     104               104  
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments   906     (1,246 )     294     2,619     (622 )         2,573     5,728  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends   658     624       534     697     658           2,513     2,000  
Life insurance proceeds   697     23       561         286           1,281     1,822  
Bank owned life insurance   1,173     1,157       1,134     1,109     1,126           4,573     4,487  
Other income   1,144     115       663     967     467           2,889     1,575  
Total noninterest income (loss)   7,402     3,309       5,020     6,857     (7,652 )         22,588     10,009  
                                             
Noninterest Expense                                            
Salaries and employee benefits   23,359     20,346       19,690     22,562     18,178           85,957     84,374  
Occupancy and equipment   3,698     3,371       3,534     3,793     3,701           14,396     14,606  
Professional services   2,523     2,494       2,291     2,261     2,130           9,569     9,207  
FDIC deposit insurance   1,162     912       943     977     485           3,994     2,258  
Data processing   1,646     1,422       1,473     1,435     1,421           5,976     5,595  
Depreciation and amortization   1,491     1,482       1,482     1,510     1,535           5,965     5,930  
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense   105     185       150     165     35           605     294  
Other operating expenses   6,751     6,176       5,547     6,453     6,257           24,927     21,428  
Total noninterest expense   40,735     36,388       35,110     39,156     33,742           151,389     143,692  
                                             
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes   11,754     10,752       11,872     5,455     12,819           39,833     104,852  
                                             
Provision for Income Taxes   3,655     2,917       3,186     1,411     2,570           11,169     27,907  
                                             
Net Income $ 8,099   $ 7,835     $ 8,686   $ 4,044   $ 10,249         $ 28,664   $ 76,945  
                                             
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.27   $ 0.26     $ 0.29   $ 0.13   $ 0.34         $ 0.96   $ 2.50  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.27   $ 0.26     $ 0.29   $ 0.13   $ 0.34         $ 0.96   $ 2.50  
Dividends per common share $ 0.22   $ 0.22     $ 0.22   $ 0.22   $ 0.22         $ 0.88   $ 0.88  
                                             
Basic average shares   29,650     29,703       30,090     30,265     30,420           29,925     30,823  
Diluted average shares   29,650     29,703       30,090     30,265     30,420           29,925     30,823  


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
                             
  December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   2023   2023   2022
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks $ 172,157     $ 200,926     $ 160,053     $ 176,747     $ 151,754  
Securities held-to-maturity:                            
Mortgage-backed securities   7,855       7,860       7,865       7,870       7,875  
Other securities, net   65,068       65,271       65,469       65,653       65,836  
Securities available for sale:                            
Mortgage-backed securities   354,344       337,879       365,911       380,110       384,283  
Other securities   520,409       505,784       503,645       431,818       351,074  
Loans   6,906,950       6,896,074       6,832,425       6,904,176       6,934,769  
Allowance for credit losses   (40,161 )     (39,228 )     (38,593 )     (38,729 )     (40,442 )
Net loans   6,866,789       6,856,846       6,793,832       6,865,447       6,894,327  
Interest and dividends receivable   59,018       55,660       52,911       46,836       45,048  
Bank premises and equipment, net   21,273       21,302       22,182       21,567       21,750  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock   31,066       43,821       36,168       38,779       45,842  
Bank owned life insurance   213,518       214,321       213,164       214,240       213,131  
Goodwill   17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636       17,636  
Core deposit intangibles   1,537       1,651       1,769       1,891       2,017  
Right of use asset   39,557       41,404       41,526       42,268       43,289  
Other assets   167,009       209,014       192,721       168,872       179,084  
Total assets $ 8,537,236     $ 8,579,375     $ 8,474,852     $ 8,479,734     $ 8,422,946  
                             
LIABILITIES                            
Total deposits $ 6,815,261     $ 6,681,509     $ 6,723,690     $ 6,734,090     $ 6,485,342  
Borrowed funds   841,281       1,001,010       857,400       887,509       1,052,973  
Operating lease liability   40,822       43,067       44,402       45,353       46,125  
Other liabilities   170,035       187,268       179,113       140,437       161,349  
Total liabilities   7,867,399       7,912,854       7,804,605       7,807,389       7,745,789  
                             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)                            
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)   341       341       341       341       341  
Additional paid-in capital   264,534       264,486       263,744       262,876       264,332  
Treasury stock   (106,070 )     (105,433 )     (104,574 )     (97,760 )     (98,535 )
Retained earnings   549,683       548,058       546,755       544,672       547,507  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (38,651 )     (40,931 )     (36,019 )     (37,784 )     (36,488 )
Total stockholders' equity   669,837       666,521       670,247       672,345       677,157  
                             
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,537,236     $ 8,579,375     $ 8,474,852     $ 8,479,734     $ 8,422,946  
                             
(In thousands)                            
Issued shares   34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088       34,088  
Outstanding shares   28,866       28,905       28,961       29,488       29,476  
Treasury shares   5,222       5,183       5,127       4,600       4,612  


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
                                             
  For the three months ended       For the year ended
  December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31, 
     December 31,    December 31, 
(In thousands) 2023   2023   2023   2023   2022     2023   2022
Interest-earning Assets:                                            
Mortgage loans, net $ 5,356,112   $ 5,314,215   $ 5,308,567   $ 5,333,274   $ 5,338,612       $ 5,328,067   $ 5,253,104
Commercial Business loans, net   1,511,815     1,498,804     1,521,081     1,537,918     1,542,633         1,517,282     1,488,486
Total loans, net   6,867,927     6,813,019     6,829,648     6,871,192     6,881,245         6,845,349     6,741,590
Taxable securities:                                            
Mortgage-backed securities   426,612     436,181     448,620     457,911     549,204         442,228     573,314
Other securities, net   527,316     528,091     471,600     411,723     371,897         485,118     324,112
Total taxable securities   953,928     964,272     920,220     869,634     921,101         927,346     897,426
Tax-exempt securities:                                            
Other securities   66,242     66,438     66,632     66,828     67,022         66,533     64,822
Total tax-exempt securities   66,242     66,438     66,632     66,828     67,022         66,533     64,822
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold   188,894     179,508     175,256     194,722     176,323         184,565     131,816
Total interest-earning assets   8,076,991     8,023,237     7,991,756     8,002,376     8,045,691         8,023,793     7,835,654
Other assets   492,011     482,109     470,686     465,941     472,328         477,771     471,483
Total assets $ 8,569,002   $ 8,505,346   $ 8,462,442   $ 8,468,317   $ 8,518,019       $ 8,501,564   $ 8,307,137
                                             
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                                            
Deposits:                                                   
Savings accounts $ 110,316   $ 115,437   $ 124,041   $ 134,945   $ 146,598       $ 121,102   $ 153,605
NOW accounts   1,848,285     1,907,781     2,026,950     1,970,555     1,972,134         1,937,974     1,976,238
Money market accounts   1,625,453     1,584,308     1,754,574     2,058,523     2,146,649         1,754,059     2,191,768
Certificate of deposit accounts   2,340,115     2,290,669     2,046,960     1,679,517     1,350,683         2,091,677     1,031,024
Total due to depositors   5,924,169     5,898,195     5,952,525     5,843,540     5,616,064         5,904,812     5,352,635
Mortgagors' escrow accounts   86,592     69,525     97,410     70,483     82,483         81,015     80,021
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,010,761     5,967,720     6,049,935     5,914,023     5,698,547         5,985,827     5,432,656
Borrowings   803,148     804,140     706,924     789,535     963,662         776,050     1,012,149
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,813,909     6,771,860     6,756,859     6,703,558     6,662,209         6,761,877     6,444,805
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   873,276     851,677     849,682     896,462     979,836         867,667     1,019,090
Other liabilities   211,998     206,768     183,066     185,239     199,809         196,869     170,500
Total liabilities   7,899,183     7,830,305     7,789,607     7,785,259     7,841,854         7,826,413     7,634,395
Equity   669,819     675,041     672,835     683,058     676,165         675,151     672,742
Total liabilities and equity $ 8,569,002   $ 8,505,346   $ 8,462,442   $ 8,468,317   $ 8,518,019       $ 8,501,564   $ 8,307,137
                                             
Net interest-earning assets $ 1,263,082   $ 1,251,377   $ 1,234,897   $ 1,298,818   $ 1,383,482       $ 1,261,916   $ 1,390,849


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)
                                                         
  For the three months ended     For the year ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   2023   2023   2022     2023   2022
Interest Income:                                                        
Mortgage loans, net $ 72,505       $ 68,931     $ 63,688       $ 62,054     $ 60,946       $ 267,178     $ 228,065  
Commercial Business loans, net   23,111         22,535       21,689         20,835       20,087         88,170       65,222  
Total loans, net   95,616         91,466       85,377         82,889       81,033         355,348       293,287  
Taxable securities:                                                        
Mortgage-backed securities   3,217         3,031       2,976         2,281       2,425         11,505       9,414  
Other securities   7,239         7,003       5,847         4,611       3,723         24,700       9,771  
Total taxable securities   10,456         10,034       8,823         6,892       6,148         36,205       19,185  
Tax-exempt securities:                                                        
Other securities   482         484       480         477       489         1,923       2,197  
Total tax-exempt securities   482         484       480         477       489         1,923       2,197  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold   2,310         2,154       1,982         1,959       1,702         8,405       2,418  
Total interest-earning assets   108,864         104,138       96,662         92,217       89,372         401,881       317,087  
Interest Expense:                                                        
Deposits:                                                        
Savings accounts $ 124       $ 130     $ 140       $ 126     $ 59       $ 520     $ 211  
NOW accounts   17,411         16,843       16,152         13,785       9,515         64,191       15,353  
Money market accounts   15,785         14,386       14,625         14,102       10,532         58,898       19,039  
Certificate of deposit accounts   19,917         18,639       15,281         11,007       7,037         64,844       12,547  
Total due to depositors   53,237         49,998       46,198         39,020       27,143         188,453       47,150  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts   47         68       51         36       83         202       135  
Total interest-bearing deposits   53,284         50,066       46,249         39,056       27,226         188,655       47,285  
Borrowings   9,394         9,543       6,934         7,799       7,843         33,670       25,725  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   62,678         59,609       53,183         46,855       35,069         222,325       73,010  
Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 46,186       $ 44,529     $ 43,479       $ 45,362     $ 54,303       $ 179,556     $ 244,077  
Included in net interest income above:                                                        
Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans, and customer swap terminations fees $ 3,416       $ 857     $ 315       $ 680     $ 1,080       $ 5,268     $ 6,445  
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in net interest income   (872 )       1,348       (205 )       100       936         371       775  
Purchase accounting adjustments   461         347       340         306       342         1,454       2,542  
Interest-earning Assets Yields:                                                        
Mortgage loans, net   5.41 %       5.19 %     4.80 %       4.65 %     4.57 %       5.01 %     4.34 %
Commercial Business loans, net   6.11         6.01       5.70         5.42       5.21         5.81       4.38  
Total loans, net   5.57         5.37       5.00         4.83       4.71         5.19       4.35  
Taxable securities:                                                        
Mortgage-backed securities   3.02         2.78       2.65         1.99       1.77         2.60       1.64  
Other securities   5.49         5.30       4.96         4.48       4.00         5.09       3.01  
Total taxable securities   4.38         4.16       3.84         3.17       2.67         3.90       2.14  
Tax-exempt securities:(1)                                                        
Other securities   2.91         2.91       2.88         2.86       2.92         2.89       3.39  
Total tax-exempt securities   2.91         2.91       2.88         2.86       2.92         2.89       3.39  
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold   4.89         4.80       4.52         4.02       3.86         4.55       1.83  
Total interest-earning assets(1)   5.39 %       5.19 %     4.84 %       4.61 %     4.44 %       5.01 %     4.05 %
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:                                                        
Deposits:                                                        
Savings accounts   0.45 %       0.45 %     0.45 %       0.37 %     0.16 %       0.43 %     0.14 %
NOW accounts   3.77         3.53       3.19         2.80       1.93         3.31       0.78  
Money market accounts   3.88         3.63       3.33         2.74       1.96         3.36       0.87  
Certificate of deposit accounts   3.40         3.25       2.99         2.62       2.08         3.10       1.22  
Total due to depositors   3.59         3.39       3.10         2.67       1.93         3.19       0.88  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts   0.22         0.39       0.21         0.20       0.40         0.25       0.17  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3.55         3.36       3.06         2.64       1.91         3.15       0.87  
Borrowings   4.68         4.75       3.92         3.95       3.26         4.34       2.54  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.68 %       3.52 %     3.15 %       2.80 %     2.11 %       3.29 %     1.13 %
                                                         
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent)(1)   1.71 %       1.67 %     1.69 %       1.81 %     2.33 %       1.72 %     2.92 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1)   2.29 %       2.22 %     2.18 %       2.27 %     2.70 %       2.24 %     3.11 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   1.19 X       1.18 X     1.18 X       1.19 X     1.21 X       1.19 X     1.22 X

________________________________

(1)  Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
 
Deposit Composition
                                           
                                  4Q23 vs.   4Q23 vs.
    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    3Q23   4Q22
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022   % Change   % Change
Noninterest bearing   $ 847,416   $ 874,420   $ 827,820   $ 872,254   $ 921,238   (3.1 ) %   (8.0 ) %
Interest bearing:                                          
Certificate of deposit accounts     2,311,290     2,321,369     2,232,696     1,880,260     1,526,338   (0.4 )     51.4    
Savings accounts     108,605     112,730     118,886     128,245     143,641   (3.7 )     (24.4 )  
Money market accounts     1,726,404     1,551,176     1,594,637     1,855,781     2,099,776   11.3       (17.8 )  
NOW accounts     1,771,164     1,749,802     1,891,834     1,918,977     1,746,190   1.2       1.4    
Total interest-bearing deposits     5,917,463     5,735,077     5,838,053     5,783,263     5,515,945   3.2       7.3    
Total due to depositors     6,764,879     6,609,497     6,665,873     6,655,517     6,437,183   2.4       5.1    
Mortgagors' escrow deposits     50,382     72,012     57,817     78,573     48,159   (30.0 )     4.6    
Total deposits   $ 6,815,261   $ 6,681,509   $ 6,723,690   $ 6,734,090   $ 6,485,342   2.0   %   5.1   %

Loan Composition

                                           
                                  4Q23 vs.   4Q23 vs.
    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,    3Q23   4Q22
(Dollars in thousands)   2023
   2023
   2023
   2023
   2022
   % Change   % Change
Multifamily residential   $ 2,658,205     $ 2,614,219     $ 2,593,955     $ 2,601,174     $ 2,601,384     1.7   %   2.2   %
Commercial real estate     1,958,252       1,953,243       1,917,749       1,904,293       1,913,040     0.3       2.4    
One-to-four family ― mixed use property     530,243       537,744       542,368       549,207       554,314     (1.4 )     (4.3 )  
One-to-four family ― residential     220,213       222,874       230,055       238,417       241,246     (1.2 )     (8.7 )  
Construction     58,673       59,903       57,325       60,486       70,951     (2.1 )     (17.3 )  
Mortgage loans     5,425,586       5,387,983       5,341,452       5,353,577       5,380,935     0.7       0.8    
                                           
Small Business Administration     20,205       21,896       22,404       22,860       23,275     (7.7 )     (13.2 )  
Commercial business and other     1,452,518       1,487,775       1,466,358       1,518,756       1,521,548     (2.4 )     (4.5 )  
Commercial Business loans     1,472,723       1,509,671       1,488,762       1,541,616       1,544,823     (2.4 )     (4.7 )  
                                           
Gross loans     6,898,309       6,897,654       6,830,214       6,895,193       6,925,758           (0.4 )  
Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees(1)     8,641       (1,580 )     2,211       8,983       9,011     (646.9 )     (4.1 )  
Allowance for credit losses     (40,161 )     (39,228 )     (38,593 )     (38,729 )     (40,442 )   2.4       (0.7 )  
Net loans   $ 6,866,789     $ 6,856,846     $ 6,793,832     $ 6,865,447     $ 6,894,327     0.1   %   (0.4 ) %

______________________________

(1) Includes $3.9 million, $4.4 million, $4.8 million, $5.1 million, and $5.4 million, of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)
 
Loan Closings
                                             
    For the three months ended     For the year ended
    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,      December 31,    December 31, 
(In thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022     2023   2022
Multifamily residential   $ 82,995   $ 75,655   $ 31,901   $ 42,164   $ 65,347     $ 232,715   $ 474,409
Commercial real estate     60,092     70,197     38,523     15,570     20,750       184,382     308,455
One-to-four family – mixed use property     3,319     6,028     5,812     4,938     4,489       20,097     37,598
One-to-four family – residential     1,454     1,070     63     4,296     7,485       6,883     25,059
Construction     8,007     6,971     8,811     10,592     7,301       34,381     31,592
Mortgage loans     155,867     159,921     85,110     77,560     105,372       478,458     877,113
                                             
Small Business Administration     1,162         820     318     665       2,300     3,461
Commercial business and other     87,255     81,549     72,850     95,668     119,191       337,322     641,420
Commercial Business loans     88,417     81,549     73,670     95,986     119,856       339,622     644,881
                                             
Total Closings   $ 244,284   $ 241,470   $ 158,780   $ 173,546   $ 225,228     $ 818,080   $ 1,521,994

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

                               
    For the three months ended
    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31, 
Loan type   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022
Mortgage loans   7.55 %   7.22 %   6.62 %   6.30 %   5.59 %
Commercial Business loans   7.93     8.00     7.76     7.58     6.57  
Total loans   7.69 %   7.48 %   7.14 %   7.01 %   6.10 %
                               


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
Allowance for Credit Losses
                                                             
    For the three months ended     For the year ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,     December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022     2023     2022
Allowance for credit losses - loans                                                            
Beginning balances   $ 39,228       $ 38,593       $ 38,729       $ 40,442       $ 41,268         $ 40,442         $ 37,135    
                                                             
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):                                                            
Multifamily residential     (1 )                       (1 )       132           (2 )         131    
Commercial real estate                     8                           8              
One-to-four family – mixed-use property     (1 )                                         (1 )            
One-to-four family – residential     9         (6 )       4         (36 )       17           (29 )         15    
Small Business Administration     (29 )       (48 )       (158 )       (6 )       (9 )         (241 )         1,007    
Taxi medallion                                                         (447 )  
Commercial business and other     82         12         1,706         9,277         671           11,077           829    
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)     60         (42 )       1,560         9,234         811           10,812           1,535    
                                                             
Provision (benefit) for loan losses     993         593         1,424         7,521         (15 )         10,531           4,842    
                                                             
Ending balance   $ 40,161       $ 39,228       $ 38,593       $ 38,729       $ 40,442         $ 40,161         $ 40,442    
                                                             
Gross charge-offs   $ 107       $ 21       $ 1,731       $ 9,298       $ 1,938         $ 11,157         $ 3,348    
Gross recoveries     47         63         171         64         1,127           345           1,813    
                                                             
Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans     0.58   %     0.57   %     0.57   %     0.56   %     0.58   %       0.58   %       0.58   %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans                     0.09         0.54         0.05           0.16           0.02    

Nonperforming Assets

                                         
    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022
Loans 90 Days or More Past Due and Still Accruing:                                        
Multifamily residential   $ 1,463     $     $     $     $  
Construction                             2,600  
Total Loans 90 Days or more past due and still accruing     1,463                         2,600  
                                         
Nonaccrual Loans:                                        
Multifamily residential     3,206       3,206       3,206       3,628       3,206  
Commercial real estate                             237  
One-to-four family - mixed-use property(1)     981       1,075       790       790       790  
One-to-four family - residential     5,181       4,161       5,218       4,961       4,425  
Small Business Administration     2,552       1,255       1,119       937       937  
Commercial business and other(1)     11,789       7,708       8,304       10,860       20,187  
Total Nonaccrual loans     23,709       17,405       18,637       21,176       29,782  
                                         
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)     25,172       17,405       18,637       21,176       32,382  
                                         
Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities     20,981       20,981       20,981       20,981       20,981  
                                         
Total Nonperforming Assets   $ 46,153     $ 38,386     $ 39,618     $ 42,157     $ 53,363  
                                         
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets     0.54 %     0.45 %     0.47 %     0.50 %     0.63 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs     159.5 %     225.4 %     207.1 %     182.9 %     124.9 %

______________________________

(1) Adopted ASU No. 2022-02 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures on January 1, 2023; Not included in the above analysis are nonaccrual performing TDR one-to-four family – mixed use property loans totaling $0.2 million in 4Q22; nonaccrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling less than $0.1 million in 4Q22.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison, to the Company’s competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company’s capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders’ equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
                                                             
    For the three months ended       For the year ended
(Dollars in thousands,   December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,        December 31,    December 31, 
except per share data)   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022       2023   2022
                                                             
GAAP income before income taxes   $ 11,754       $ 10,752       $ 11,872       $ 5,455       $ 12,819           $ 39,833       $ 104,852    
                                                             
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))     (906 )       1,246         (294 )       (2,619 )       622             (2,573 )       (5,728 )  
Net loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))                                     10,948                     10,948    
Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))     (697 )       (23 )       (561 )               (286 )           (1,281 )       (1,822 )  
Net gain on disposition of assets (Noninterest income (loss))                                     (104 )                   (104 )  
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Net interest income)     872         (1,348 )       205         (100 )       (936 )           (371 )       (775 )  
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)     (355 )       (237 )       (227 )       (188 )       (219 )           (1,007 )       (2,030 )  
Miscellaneous expense (Professional services)     526                                             526            
                                                             
Core income before taxes     11,194         10,390         10,995         2,548         22,844             35,127         105,341    
                                                             
Provision for core income taxes     3,648         2,819         3,083        