NordLEI Remains Largest LEI Provider in Denmark

NordLEI is the largest LEI provider in Denmark as per latest GLEIF data (Active LEIs, Dec 2023).

Our leading position in Denmark's LEI market reflects our clients' trust, earned through lasting relationships and consistently meeting our commitments.” — Anders Åström, CEO of NordLEI

NordLEI has secured its position as the largest provider of LEI in Denmark, as shown by December 2023 GLEIF data.

Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) are crucial in today's interconnected financial world, offering a standardized approach to identifying legal entities participating in financial transactions.

NordLEI's status as the leading provider in Denmark signifies an important step towards solidifying its role as a key player in Northern Europe.

Anders Åström, CEO of NordLEI, states, “Maintaining our position as the leading LEI Issuer in Denmark is a testament to the deep-rooted trust our clients have in us. This trust is built and kept through long-term relationships and us always delivering on our promises. It’s also through the hard work and dedication of our team, who are the true architects of this success."

This significant accomplishment builds upon NordLEI's previous accolade last year as the best-performing LEI issuer in the Mid-Cap category by GLEIF, further evidencing the company’s consistent pursuit of being the best choice for LEI issuance.

NordLEI’s commitment to excellence and its focus on client satisfaction continue to drive its growth and success in the competitive LEI market.

About Legal Entity Identifiers:

A Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a unique 20-character alphanumeric identifier for legal entities engaging in financial transactions. The LEI system enhances transparency in financial data systems and was established in response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis. It's essential for entities participating in securities trading, helping to standardize and clarify entity identification globally.

About GLEIF:

Established in June 2014, the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing transparency in the global financial markets. It is responsible for overseeing the implementation and use of Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs), playing a critical role in improving risk management and the efficiency of financial transactions worldwide.

About NordLEI:

Founded in 2014 and based in Stockholm, NordLEI distinguishes itself as Scandinavia's foremost GLEIF-accredited Local Operating Unit and a major LEI issuer in Northern Europe. With an ISO 27001 certification, the company underscores its commitment to secure and superior service. NordLEI, serving a clientele of over 170,000, offers LEIs with diverse validity periods. The company rigorously complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) standards, ensuring stringent adherence to data protection and privacy guidelines.

