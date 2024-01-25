Cornyn Highlights Heroism of Fallen Navy SEALs

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed the tragic passing of two Navy SEALs, including one from Texas, and President Biden’s weakness in deterring Iran and its proxies. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“Earlier this week, the American people received the tragic news that two Navy SEALS died during a nighttime raid near Somalia.”

“Somalia is a world away from here, but what happens in that region has a direct impact on us here at home because one of these Navy SEALS was from the great State of Texas.”

“These men and their brave comrades were seizing a vessel that was carrying Iranian-made arms intended for Houthi rebels in Yemen.”

“Our hearts go out to the families of these brave Navy SEALS who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.”

“Less than a month into his presidency, President Biden made the foolish decision to remove the government designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group. Given the brazen attacks that I’ve mentioned, President Biden has now reversed that decision last week, but only partially.”

“Unfortunately, it’s just one of many examples where President Biden’s weakness toward Iran has not provided greater peace and stability, but more dangerous circumstances.”