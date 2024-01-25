Submit Release
First Western Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary

  • Total deposits increased to $2.53 billion, or 4.5%, from $2.42 billion as of Q3 2023
  • Loan to deposit ratio improved to 100.7% in Q4 2023, compared to 105.1% in Q3 2023
  • Net income available to common shareholders of $0.3 million in Q4 2023, compared to $3.1 million in Q3 2023 and pre-tax, pre-provision net income(1) of $4.1 million in Q4 2023, compared to $4.6 million in Q3 2023
  • Diluted EPS of $0.03 in Q4 2023, compared to $0.32 in Q3 2023
  • Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio of 12.82% in Q4 2023, compared to 12.45% in Q3 2023

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net income available to common shareholders was $0.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to $3.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, and $5.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, "While an increase in our estimated provision for credit losses reduced our profitability in the fourth quarter, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities including maintaining disciplined expense control while adding new deposit relationships. Our deposit focus resulted in 18% annualized growth in total deposits during the quarter and further reduced our loan-to-deposit ratio to be in-line with our year-end goal of 100%, while our new loan production focused on clients that also bring deposits to the bank.

"We believe we are positioned to perform well in any economic scenario that emerges in 2024, with our strong balance sheet and conservative underwriting criteria enabling us to effectively manage through an economic downturn, while our business development capabilities and unique value proposition will enable us to take advantage of strengthening economic conditions and an increase in loan demand. While economic conditions remain uncertain, we will continue to prioritize prudent risk management and be conservative in new loan production while focusing on core deposit gathering, which should result in a modest level of asset growth until economic conditions improve. With our disciplined expense management, the continued leverage we expect to realize from past investments in technology, banking talent, and office expansion, as well as a liability-sensitive balance sheet that should lead to net interest margin expansion as interest rates decline, we believe we can deliver solid earnings growth in 2024 even with a modest level of balance sheet growth. Over the long-term, we continue to believe that we are well positioned to capitalize on our attractive markets to consistently add new clients, generate profitable growth, and further enhance the value of our franchise," said Mr. Wylie.

  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,    December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023       2022  
Earnings Summary          
Net interest income $ 16,331     $ 16,766     $ 21,988  
Provision for credit losses(1)   3,942       329       1,197  
Total non-interest income   6,081       6,099       6,415  
Total non-interest expense   18,276       18,314       19,905  
Income before income taxes   194       4,222       7,301  
Income tax (benefit)/expense   (61 )     1,104       1,830  
Net income available to common shareholders   255       3,118       5,471  
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(2)   282       3,140       5,617  
Basic earnings per common share   0.03       0.33       0.58  
Adjusted basic earnings per common share(2)   0.03       0.33       0.59  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.03       0.32       0.56  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(2)   0.03       0.32       0.58  
           
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.04 %     0.44 %     0.79 %
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)(2)   0.04       0.45       0.82  
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)   0.41       5.08       9.17  
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)(2)   0.45       5.12       9.41  
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(2)   0.48       5.82       10.48  
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (annualized)(2)   0.53       5.86       10.76  
Net interest margin   2.37       2.46       3.30  
Efficiency ratio(2)   80.77       78.76       67.66  

____________________
(1) Provision for credit loss amounts for periods prior to the ASC 326 adoption date of January 1, 2023 are reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP.
(2) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.


Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter 2023

Revenue

Total income before non-interest expense was $18.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 18.0%, compared to $22.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. Gross revenue(1) was $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 2.7%, from $23.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in Net interest income as a result of higher interest expense primarily due to higher deposit costs, offset partially by higher interest income. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, Total income before non-interest expense decreased 32.1% from $27.2 million. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, Gross revenue decreased 22.4% from $29.0 million. The decrease was driven by a decrease in Net interest income as a result of higher Interest expense due to higher deposit costs, offset partially by higher Interest income.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.


Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $16.3 million, a decrease of 2.6% from $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, Net interest income decreased 25.7% from $22.0 million. The decreases were due to higher Interest expense driven primarily by higher deposit costs, offset partially by higher Interest income.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 9 basis points to 2.37% from 2.46% reported in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to growth in interest-bearing deposits during the quarter and continued pricing pressure due to a highly competitive deposit market.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased 16 basis points to 5.51% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 5.35% in the third quarter of 2023 and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 19 basis points to 3.94% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 3.75% in the third quarter of 2023.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest margin decreased from 3.30%, primarily due to a 172 basis point increase in average cost of deposits, offset partially by a 59 basis point increase in loan yields.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 remained flat at $6.1 million, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a decrease in Net gain on mortgage loans and lower Trust and advisory fees during the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by higher Insurance fees.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, Non-interest income decreased 5.2% from $6.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in Bank fees, Insurance fees, and Net gain on mortgage loans, partially offset by increases in Trust and investment management fees and lower Unrealized losses on loans accounted for under the fair value option.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 remained flat at $18.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, Non-interest expense decreased 8.2% from $19.9 million, driven primarily by lower Salaries and employee benefits related to staffing reductions to better align with lower revenue.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 80.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 78.8% in the third quarter of 2023 and 67.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded Income tax benefit of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to Income tax expense of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 and Income tax expense of $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the impact of 2022 state return to provision items.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.55 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 0.5% from $2.54 billion as of September 30, 2023, due to loan growth in residential mortgage and CRE portfolios, partially offset by small declines in other portfolios. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, Total loans held for investment increased 2.9% from $2.48 billion as of December 31, 2022, attributable to loan growth primarily in our residential mortgage portfolios.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.53 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 4.5% from $2.42 billion as of September 30, 2023, as a result of new and expanded deposit relationships. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, Total deposits increased 5.1% from $2.41 billion as of December 31, 2022, driven primarily by new and expanded deposit relationships.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were $125.7 million as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $134.2 million from $259.9 million as of September 30, 2023. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, borrowings decreased $21.2 million from $146.9 million as of December 31, 2022. The change in borrowings from September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 is driven by a decline in FHLB borrowing reliance as a result of increased deposits.

Subordinated notes remained flat at $52.3 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023. Subordinated notes increased $0.2 million from $52.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management ("AUM") increased by $357.2 million during the fourth quarter to $6.75 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $6.40 billion as of September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in market values throughout the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in an increase in the value of AUM balances. Total AUM increased by $646.0 million compared to December 31, 2022 from $6.11 billion, which was primarily attributable to improving market conditions year-over-year resulting in an increase in the value of AUM.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $59.7 million, or 2.00% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $56.1 million, or 1.87% of total assets, as of September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to two loans within the Construction and Development and Commercial and Industrial classifications moving to non-accrual during the fourth quarter of 2023, totaling $3.9 million. As of December 31, 2022, non-performing assets totaled $12.3 million, or 0.43% of total assets. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, the increase in non-performing assets was driven primarily by the addition of $42.2 million in loans during the third quarter of 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2023 the Company recorded a provision expense of $3.9 million, compared to a provision expense of $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 and a $1.2 million provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflects an increase in allowance on pooled loans driven primarily by loan growth, as well as an allowance established on individually analyzed loans that were downgraded to non-performing in a prior quarter and two loans downgraded to non-performing in the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by a provision release related to a net decrease in off-balance sheet commitments.

Capital

As of December 31, 2023, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

  December 31,
  2023
Consolidated Capital  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.48 %
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 9.48  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.82  
Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.89  
   
Bank Capital  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.62  
CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.62  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.69  
Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.83  


Book value per common share decreased 0.2% from $25.76 as of September 30, 2023 to $25.70 as of December 31, 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included a decrease of $0.6 million in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the effect of our cash flow hedge of certain FHLB borrowings. Book value per common share increased 1.3% from $25.37 as of December 31, 2022. The adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 resulted in a $0.56 reduction of book value per common share.

Tangible book value per common share(1) decreased 0.2% from $22.42 as of September 30, 2023, to $22.37 as of December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share increased 1.7% from $21.99 as of December 31, 2022. The adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 resulted in a $0.56 reduction of tangible book value per common share.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.


Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 26, 2024. Telephone access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI06726eadbe6744a39e0d0f89507793ba

A slide presentation relating to the fourth quarter 2023 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Gross Revenue,” “Allowance for Credit Losses to Adjusted Loans,” “Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” and “Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the lack of soundness of other financial institutions or financial market utilities may adversely affect the Company; the Company’s ability to engage in routine funding and other transactions could be adversely affected by the actions and commercial soundness of other financial institutions; financial institutions are interrelated because of trading, clearing, counterparty or other relationships; defaults by, or even rumors or questions about, one or more financial institutions or financial market utilities, or the financial services industry generally, may lead to market-wide liquidity problems and losses of client, creditor and counterparty confidence and could lead to losses or defaults by other financial institutions, or the Company; integration risks and projected cost savings in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2023 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221
MYFW@finprofiles.com
IR@myfw.com


 
First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023       2023       2022  
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans, including fees $ 35,625     $ 34,141     $ 30,349  
Loans accounted for under the fair value option   257       300       488  
Investment securities   600       607       645  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   1,350       1,292       931  
Dividends, restricted stock   161       141       238  
Total interest and dividend income   37,993       36,481       32,651  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   19,037       17,467       8,260  
Other borrowed funds   2,625       2,248       2,403  
Total interest expense   21,662       19,715       10,663  
Net interest income   16,331       16,766       21,988  
Less: provision for credit losses(1)   3,942       329       1,197  
Net interest income, after provision for credit losses(1)   12,389       16,437       20,791  
           
Non-interest income:          
Trust and investment management fees   4,705       4,846       4,358  
Net gain on mortgage loans   379       654       629  
Net loss on loans held for sale               (12 )
Bank fees   412       427       812  
Risk management and insurance fees   544       145       924  
Income on company-owned life insurance   101       96       88  
Net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option   (91 )     (252 )     (602 )
Unrealized loss recognized on equity securities   (2 )     (19 )      
Other   33       202       218  
Total non-interest income   6,081       6,099       6,415  
Total income before non-interest expense   18,470       22,536       27,206  
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   9,988       10,968       11,679  
Occupancy and equipment   1,937       1,807       1,910  
Professional services   1,990       1,867       2,027  
Technology and information systems   928       906       1,168  
Data processing   1,189       1,159       1,223  
Marketing   415       355       500  
Amortization of other intangible assets   62       62       77  
Net gain on sale of other real estate owned               (3 )
Other   1,767       1,190       1,324  
Total non-interest expense   18,276       18,314       19,905  
Income before income taxes   194       4,222       7,301  
Income tax (benefit)/expense   (61 )     1,104       1,830  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 255     $ 3,118     $ 5,471  
Earnings per common share:          
Basic $ 0.03     $ 0.33     $ 0.58  
Diluted   0.03       0.32       0.56  

____________________
(1) Provision for credit loss amounts for periods prior to the ASC 326 adoption date of January 1, 2023 are reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP.


 
First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)
 
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023       2023       2022  
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents:          
Cash and due from banks $ 7,284     $ 6,439     $ 4,926  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   247,158       265,045       191,586  
Total cash and cash equivalents   254,442       271,484       196,512  
           
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $66,617, $66,487 and $74,718, respectively), net of allowance for credit losses   74,102       75,539       81,056  
Correspondent bank stock, at cost   7,155       11,305       7,110  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   7,254       12,105       8,839  
Loans held for sale, at fair value               1,965  
Loans (includes $13,726, $15,464, and $23,321 measured at fair value, respectively)   2,539,466       2,530,459       2,469,413  
Allowance for credit losses(1)   (27,931 )     (23,175 )     (17,183 )
Loans, net   2,511,535       2,507,284       2,452,230  
Premises and equipment, net   25,256       25,410       25,118  
Accrued interest receivable   11,428       11,633       10,445  
Accounts receivable   5,095       5,292       4,873  
Other receivables   2,457       3,052       1,973  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   31,854       31,916       32,104  
Deferred tax assets, net   7,339       6,624       6,914  
Company-owned life insurance   16,530       16,429       16,152  
Other assets   24,490       24,680       21,457  
Total assets $ 2,978,937     $ 3,002,753     $ 2,866,748  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 482,579     $ 476,308     $ 583,092  
Interest-bearing   2,046,460       1,943,688       1,822,137  
Total deposits   2,529,039       2,419,996       2,405,229  
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings   125,711       259,930       146,886  
Subordinated notes   52,340       52,279       52,132  
Accrued interest payable   3,793       3,203       1,125  
Other liabilities   21,842       21,089       20,512  
Total liabilities   2,732,725       2,756,497       2,625,884  
           
Shareholders’ Equity          
Total shareholders’ equity   246,212       246,256       240,864  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,978,937     $ 3,002,753     $ 2,866,748  

____________________
(1) Allowance for credit loss amounts for periods prior to the ASC 326 adoption date of January 1, 2023 are reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP.


 
First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)
 
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023       2023       2022  
Loan Portfolio          
Cash, Securities, and Other(1) $ 140,053     $ 148,669     $ 165,670  
Consumer and Other   23,596       23,975       26,539  
Construction and Development   347,515       349,436       288,497  
1-4 Family Residential   933,684       913,085       898,154  
Non-Owner Occupied CRE   546,966       527,377       496,776  
Owner Occupied CRE   197,205       208,341       216,056  
Commercial and Industrial   345,393       349,515       361,028  
Total   2,534,412       2,520,398       2,452,720  
Loans accounted for under the fair value option   14,129       16,105       23,415  
Total loans held for investment   2,548,541       2,536,503       2,476,135  
Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net(2)   (9,075 )     (6,044 )     (6,722 )
Loans (includes $13,726, $15,464, and $23,321 measured at fair value, respectively) $ 2,539,466     $ 2,530,459     $ 2,469,413  
Mortgage loans held for sale   7,254       12,105       8,839  
Loans held for sale               1,965  
           
Deposit Portfolio          
Money market deposit accounts $ 1,386,149     $ 1,388,726     $ 1,336,092  
Time deposits   496,452       373,459       224,090  
Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts   147,488       164,000       234,778  
Savings accounts   16,371       17,503       27,177  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,046,460       1,943,688       1,822,137  
Noninterest-bearing accounts   482,579       476,308       583,092  
Total deposits $ 2,529,039     $ 2,419,996     $ 2,405,229  

____________________
(1) Includes PPP loans of $4.3 million as of December 31, 2023, $4.9 million as of September 30, 2023, and $7.1 million as of December 31, 2022.
(2) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.


 
First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
 
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,    December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023       2023       2022  
Average Balance Sheets          
Assets          
Interest-earning assets:          
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 104,789     $ 102,510     $ 103,190  
Federal funds sold                
Investment securities   76,331       78,057       84,017  
Correspondent bank stock   7,576       7,162       11,880  
Loans   2,536,379       2,502,419       2,436,273  
Interest-earning assets   2,725,075       2,690,148       2,635,360  
Mortgage loans held for sale   9,915       12,680       9,065  
Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale   2,734,990       2,702,828       2,644,425  
Allowance for credit losses(1)   (23,352 )     (22,122 )     (16,724 )
Noninterest-earning assets   126,122       125,774       125,355  
Total assets $ 2,837,760     $ 2,806,480     $ 2,753,056  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,914,856     $ 1,846,318     $ 1,582,587  
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings   139,316       125,250       212,693  
Subordinated notes   52,299       52,242       38,335  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,106,471       2,023,810       1,833,615  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits   456,787       512,956       659,076  
Other liabilities   25,387       24,228       21,660  
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   482,174       537,184       680,736  
Total shareholders’ equity   249,115       245,486       238,705  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,837,760     $ 2,806,480     $ 2,753,056  
           
Yields/Cost of funds (annualized)          
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   5.11 %     5.00 %     3.57 %
Investment securities   3.12       3.09       3.05  
Correspondent bank stock   8.43       7.81       7.95  
Loans   5.59       5.43       5.00  
Mortgage loans held for sale   6.60       6.70       6.39  
Total interest-earning assets   5.51       5.35       4.90  
Interest-bearing deposits   3.94       3.75       2.07  
Cost of deposits   3.18       2.94       1.46  
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings   5.36       4.58       3.58  
Subordinated notes   5.63       6.08       5.03  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4.08       3.86       2.31  
Net interest margin   2.37       2.46       3.30  
Net interest rate spread   1.43       1.49       2.59  

____________________
(1) Allowance for credit loss amounts for periods prior to the ASC 326 adoption date of January 1, 2023 are reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP.


 
First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
 
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,    December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2023       2023       2022  
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $ 59,675     $ 56,146     $ 12,349  
Non-performing assets   59,675       56,146       12,349  
Net charge-offs   44       190       95  
Non-performing loans to total loans   2.34 %     2.21 %     0.50 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   2.00       1.87       0.43  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans(3)   46.81       41.28       139.14  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3)   1.10       0.92       0.70  
Allowance for credit losses to adjusted loans(1)(3)   1.10       0.92       0.78  
Net charge-offs to average loans(2)         0.01    
           
Assets Under Management $ 6,752,981     $ 6,395,786     $ 6,106,973  
           
Market Data          
Book value per share at period end   25.70       25.76       25.37  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   22.37       22.42       21.99  
Weighted average outstanding shares, basic   9,572,582       9,553,331       9,493,732  
Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted   9,739,117       9,743,270       9,702,908  
Shares outstanding at period end   9,581,183       9,560,209       9,495,440  
           
Consolidated Capital          
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   9.48 %     9.32 %     9.28 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets   9.48       9.32       9.28  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   12.82       12.45       12.37  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   7.89       7.96       7.81  
           
Bank Capital          
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   10.62       10.42       10.29  
CET1 to risk-weighted assets   10.62       10.42       10.29  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   11.69       11.31       11.06  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.83       8.88       8.65  

____________________
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Value results in an immaterial amount.
(3) Allowance for credit loss amounts for periods prior to the ASC 326 adoption date of January 1, 2023 are reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. Total loans does not include loans accounted for under the fair value option.


 
First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
 
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,    December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2023       2023       2022  
Tangible Common          
Total shareholders' equity $ 246,212     $ 246,256     $ 240,864  
Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net   31,854       31,916       32,104  
Tangible common equity $ 214,358     $ 214,340     $ 208,760  
           
Common shares outstanding, end of period   9,581,183       9,560,209       9,495,440  
Tangible common book value per share $ 22.37     $ 22.42     $ 21.99  
Net income available to common shareholders   255       3,118       5,471  
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)   0.48 %     5.82 %     10.48 %
           
Efficiency          
Non-interest expense $ 18,276     $ 18,314     $ 19,905  
Less: amortization   62       62       77  
Less: acquisition related expenses   36       30       195  
Adjusted non-interest expense $ 18,178     $ 18,222     $ 19,633  
           
Total income before non-interest expense $ 18,470     $ 22,536     $ 27,206  
Less: unrealized loss recognized on equity securities   (2 )     (19 )      
Less: net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option   (91 )     (252 )     (602 )
Less: net loss on loans held for sale at fair value               (12 )
Plus: provision for credit losses(1)   3,942       329       1,197  
Gross revenue $ 22,505     $ 23,136     $ 29,017  
Efficiency ratio   80.77 %     78.76 %     67.66 %
           
Allowance for Credit Loss to Adjusted Loans          
Total loans held for investment   2,548,541       2,536,503       2,476,135  
Less: loans acquired(2)               234,717  
Less: PPP loans(3)   4,343       4,876       6,378  
Less: loans accounted for under fair value   14,129       16,105       23,415  
Adjusted loans $ 2,530,069     $ 2,515,522     $ 2,211,625  
           
Allowance for credit losses(1) $ 27,931     $ 23,175     $ 17,183  
Allowance for credit losses to adjusted loans(1)   1.10 %     0.92 %     0.78 %

___________________
(1) Provision and allowance for credit loss amounts for periods prior to the ASC 326 adoption date of January 1, 2023 are reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP.
(2) As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, acquired loans totaling $212.3 million and $216.1 million, respectively, are included in the allowance for credit loss calculation and are therefore not removed in calculating adjusted total loans.
(3) As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the adjustment for PPP loans includes acquired PPP loans as acquired loans are included in total loans held for investment as a result of the adoption of ASC 326. As of December 31, 2022, the adjustment for PPP loans did not include acquired PPP loans, as those were already included in the loans acquired adjustment.


 
First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
 
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,    December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   2023       2023       2022  
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders          
Net income available to common shareholders $ 255     $ 3,118     $ 5,471  
Plus: acquisition related expenses   36       30       195  
Less: income tax impact from acquisition related expenses   9       8       49  
Adjusted net income available to shareholders $ 282     $ 3,140     $ 5,617  
           
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income          
Income before income taxes $ 194     $ 4,222     $ 7,301  
Plus: provision for credit losses   3,942       329       1,197  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 4,136     $ 4,551     $ 8,498  
           
Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share          
Basic earnings per share $ 0.03     $ 0.33     $ 0.58  
Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact       0.01  
Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.03     $ 0.33     $ 0.59  
           
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share          
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.03     $ 0.32     $ 0.56  
Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact       0.02  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.03     $ 0.32     $ 0.58  
           
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (annualized)          
Return on average assets   0.04 %     0.44 %     0.79 %
Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact     0.01       0.03  
Adjusted return on average assets   0.04 %     0.45 %     0.82 %
           
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (annualized)          
Return on average shareholders' equity   0.41 %     5.08 %     9.17 %
Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact   0.04       0.04       0.24  
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity   0.45 %     5.12 %     9.41 %
           
Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity (annualized)          
Return on tangible common equity   0.48 %     5.82 %     10.48 %
Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact   0.05       0.04       0.28  
Adjusted return on tangible common equity   0.53 %     5.86 %     10.76 %

* Represents an immaterial impact to adjusted earnings per share.


