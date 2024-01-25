Achieve Exquisite Prints for Photo and Fine Art with Three New imagePROGRAF PRO Series Models

New inkjet printers with LUCIA PRO II ink designed to deliver an expanded dark area gamut, excellent light resistance and improved scratch resistance over previous models

Melville, NY, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A trio of 11-color plus chroma optimizer inkjet models for the large-format imagePROGRAF Series, the new imagePROGRAF 60-inch PRO-6600, 44-inch PRO-4600 and 24-inch PRO-2600 models, were announced today by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions.





Designed for photography and fine art, the new imagePROGRAF PRO line features the newly developed LUCIA PRO II1 pigment ink designed to help improve the image quality from previous models while also enhancing resistance to light. Improved black density on art paper was achieved by changing the formulation and material of matte black ink, the color gamut of the dark region was expanded by the adoption of a newly designed image table. The new ink set can also work to help produce and preserve prints as a crystalline wax has been added to the ink, giving the printed surface better resistance to abrasion-caused scratches on glossy and semi-glossy media. The reformulated Chroma Optimizer is designed to give the surface a clear coat of transparent ink that helps suppress bronze phenomena and helps reduce uneven glossiness.

“The additions of the three printers to the imagePROGRAF Series can be very helpful in regard to delivering exquisite print and impeccable details while providing excellent light resistance,” said Larry Chen, a professional car and automotive photographer and a Canon Explorer of Light since 2020. “As a photographer and imaging professional, producing the highest quality images is the upmost importance to me and my business. The PRO models can favorably recreate expressive prints while also reproducing a wide color gamut range that helps produce excellent image quality in the imagePROGRAF Series.”

The new series includes a newly developed ink sensing system that periodically monitors ink ejection condition and optimizes ink landing position by detecting deterioration of ejecting condition and automatically performing alignment adjustment. The intelligent media handling function automatically detects the paper type, width and estimated remaining amount of paper, plus it completes the paper feeding process in a shorter time than previous models. The automation of this process will help ensure stable operations even in the absence of skilled or experienced personnel. The addition of LED interior lights allows users to preview prints and semi-translucent ink tank covers allows users to monitor ink tank status.

“The imagePROGRAF Series has been recognized in the past many times for its outstanding performance and versatility, and this announcement continues to show our company’s on-going commitment to empowering our customers with the tools and capabilities needed to produce the high-quality content for projects with photography and fine arts,” said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Additionally, Canon is launching two new fine art papers, Fine Art Etching 315 gsm, which enables fine photographic art prints that features deep black colors. Also launching is a Fine Art Baryta 310 gsm which includes a 100 percent barium sulfate (baryta) layer with elegant smooth finishes that are ideal for images with deep black and rich colors, dark room prints, and fine photographic reproductions.

Canon is proud to announce the series has earned an EPEAT Gold designation as a product that has met the most demanding set of criteria for sustainability leadership in electronics4. The new models contribute to companies commitment to sustainability by reducing the use of polystyrene packing materials, including 100 percent EPS free packaging in the case of the imagePROGRAF PRO-26003. Final assembly and production for the printers is carried out at a production center in which 100% of the electricity used comes from renewable energy.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. will have the imagePROGRAF PRO-4600 and PRO-2600 models on hand at Imaging USA, the Professional Photographers of America convention, from Jan. 28-30 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Canon booth will also have new camera lenses such as the RF24-105 F2.8 L IS USM and the RF10-20 F4 L IS STM on display, along with the EOS R5 and EOS R6 II, demonstrating Canon’s breadth of offerings for printing and imaging.

1 Newly developed pigment inks are 11 out of the 12 inks installed. Only matte black uses same ink as imagePROGRAF GP-4000/2000.

2 When using Canon Photo Paper Pro Platinum. Predicted value calculated in accordance with the indoor light resistance test method and life evaluation criteria of the digital color photographic print image preservation evaluation method (JEITA CP-3901B) published by JEITA (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association).

3 PRO-6600 reduced by 58.9% and PRO-4600 by 89.5%.





4 An environmental evaluation system established by the Green Electronics Council (GEC), an NPO in the United States, for the purpose of market development and promotion of environmentally friendly products.

