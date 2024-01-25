Marc James

Marc James, A Successful Sports Radio Host and Television Broadcaster, Discusses his 20 Years in the Industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc James, a distinguished sports radio host and television broadcaster, celebrates two decades of success in the industry. Known for his engaging presence and insightful commentary, James has carved a notable career path, contributing significantly to the field of sports journalism.

Currently serving as Host and Field Reporter for Sports Talk Florida WWBA 820 AM and the CBS Sports Radio Network since July 2020, Marc James has become a familiar voice in the sports broadcasting landscape. Operating from Tampa, Florida, he adeptly navigates the hybrid role, bringing a unique blend of analysis and on-field reporting to his audience. Prior to his current role, James held the position of Radio Talk Show Host at Entercom, based in the Greater Boston Area, from March 2018 to July 2020. During this period, he served as a Sports Talk Show Host on WEEI 93.7 FM, making a significant impact on the Boston and New England sports community.

Marc James's television hosting prowess was showcased during his tenure at NESN, where he worked full-time as a Television Host from May 2017 to May 2019. His engaging on-screen presence and in-depth sports coverage contributed to NESN's reputation as a prominent sports network in the Greater Boston Area.

Before his television stint, James made a mark in the radio domain as a Talk Show Host at CBS Radio for over six years, from January 2011 to September 2017. His insights and dynamic hosting style garnered a dedicated following during his tenure with CBS Radio. Marc James's journey in the sports broadcasting world is backed by a solid educational foundation. Marc obtained two Master’s degrees in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Miami & the University of Georgia in Sport Administration.

Reflecting on his 20 years in the industry, Marc James stated,

"I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences that have shaped my career. The dynamic landscape of sports broadcasting has allowed me to connect with audiences, share insights, and witness the ever-evolving nature of the sports world."

As a seasoned professional, Marc James continues to captivate audiences with his knowledge, passion, and commitment to delivering top-notch sports commentary. His 20-year milestone is a testament to his dedication and enduring influence in the sports broadcasting arena.

