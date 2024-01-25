Playing For Change Foundation Partners with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to Amplify Local Impact Zones through Music and Community Support

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF), renowned for its global outreach in music education and community support, is thrilled to announce a dynamic partnership with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. This collaboration signifies a powerful union between two Miami-based organizations committed to making a substantial impact both globally and locally, focusing on "impact zones" where aid is crucial.



PFCF is celebrated for supporting music education programs for children in areas that are rich in cultural traditions but limited in economic resources. Its initiatives extend beyond music education, however. The foundation actively engages in providing essential services like food and hygiene supplies, especially in areas where these necessities are scarce. This comprehensive approach ensures that communities benefit holistically from PFCF's presence.

"A global impact starts with local roots, and our partnership with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood epitomizes this belief," said Jake Groshong, PFCF CEO. "We are proud to support two remarkable local programs, each with a shared mission, exemplary leadership, and a proven track record of success. Together, we aim to amplify the incredible work already being done in our communities.”



President of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Bo Guidry said, “Our partnership with Playing For Change Foundation is a testament to our commitment to enriching lives and empowering communities. We’re excited to join forces with an organization that shares our belief in the transformative power of music. This collaboration is not just about creating music; it's about creating opportunities, nurturing talents, and building a legacy of hope and resilience.”

The first program, Young Musicians Unite (YMU), plays a vital role in school-based art and music education, particularly in middle schools where such programs have been diminished. PFCF's support has been instrumental in YMU's efforts, from funding a state-of-the-art recording studio to facilitating collaborations with global artists. This partnership allows youth, ages 10-18, to record music, design album covers, and even monetize their talents on platforms like Spotify. Last year, PFCF and YMU joined forces with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma's foundation, El Arte De Los Sueños, bringing new financial resources, guest artists, and cultural exchanges.

Furthermore, PFCF extends its support to the burgeoning Overtown Youth Center (OYC), a community hub in Overtown, an area brimming with cultural heritage but facing economic hardships. In collaboration with We the Best Foundation, founded by DJ Khaled, PFCF is aiding in the establishment of a recording studio as part of OYC's new music room. This initiative is particularly exciting as it complements OYC's robust range of services, including after-school programs, career resources for parents, and even medical and dental check-ups.

PFCF's partnership with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is more than just a collaboration; it's a synergy of resources, talent, and vision. By joining forces, these organizations amplify the impact of local programs, ensuring that the ripple effect of their joint efforts is felt both within and beyond the communities they serve.

For more information about PFCF and its initiatives, visit playingforchange.org.

About Playing For Change Foundation

For over 15 years, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) has helped youth rise up through their own culture, using music education to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but culturally extremely wealthy. With 50+ locations across 19 countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. For more information, visit PlayingForChange.org, email info@playingforchange.org, or follow @PlayingForChangeFoundation on Instagram and Facebook

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world’s first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private “Bora Bora” style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and an expansive gaming floor with more than 2,500 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room. In 2023, the casino launched live craps, roulette and retail sports betting, offering 10 craps tables, 20 roulette tables, and sports betting locations including both electronic kiosks and kiosks with live sports betting agents. Introducing the new games is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league as the world’s great gaming destinations. Hard Rock Live, ranked No. 3 and No. 5 worldwide in 2023 gross revenue for Pollstar Magazine and Billboard respectively, highlights A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com call 1 (800) 937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, X: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

Media contact:

Dawn Kamerling

The Press House

dawn@thepresshouse.com