Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended December 31, 2023

4th Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income was $54.3 million for the current quarter, an increase of $1.9 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $52.4 million. Net income for the current quarter decreased $25.4 million, or 32 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net income of $79.7 million, which was primarily driven by an increase in cost of funds.
  • Interest income of $273 million in the current quarter increased $8.6 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter interest income of $265 million. Interest income in the current quarter increased $48.4 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter.
  • The loan portfolio of $16.198 billion increased $63.0 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
  • The loan yield for the current quarter of 5.34 percent, increased 7 basis points, compared to 5.27 percent in the prior quarter and increased 51 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 4.83 percent.
  • Non-performing assets of $25.6 million at December 31, 2023 decreased $16.7 million, or 39 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $7.1 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year end.
  • Stockholders’ equity of $3.020 billion increased $146 million, or 5 percent, during the current quarter and increased $177 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year end.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 155 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

Year 2023 Highlights

  • Net income for 2023 was $223 million, a decrease of $80.3 million, or 26 percent, from $303 million for the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $96.7 million decrease in net interest income driven by a significant increase in the cost of funds.
  • Interest income for the current year was $1.018 billion, an increase of $188 million, or 23 percent over the prior year interest income of $830 million.
  • The loan portfolio of $16.198 billion increased $951 million, or 6 percent, during the current year.
  • The loan yield was 5.19 percent for the current year, an increase of 53 basis points from the prior year loan yield of 4.66 percent.
  • Although the banking industry experienced a significant outflow of deposits, the Company’s core deposits and retail repurchase agreements decreased $108 million, or 50 basis points, from the prior year end.
  • Dividends declared in 2023 were $1.32 per share.
  • The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Community Financial Group, Inc., the parent company of Wheatland Bank, a leading eastern Washington community bank headquartered in Spokane with total assets of $728 million as of December 31, 2023. The acquisition is expected to be completed January 31, 2024.

Financial Summary  

  At or for the Three Months ended   At or for the Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Operating results                          
Net income $ 54,316     52,445     54,955     61,211     79,677     222,927     303,202  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.49     0.47     0.50     0.55     0.72     2.01     2.74  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49     0.47     0.50     0.55     0.72     2.01     2.74  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.33     0.33     0.33     0.33     0.33     1.32     1.32  
Market value per share                          
Closing $ 41.32     28.50     31.17     42.01     49.42     41.32     49.42  
High $ 44.06     36.45     42.21     50.03     59.70     50.03     60.69  
Low $ 27.36     26.84     26.77     37.07     48.64     26.77     44.43  
Selected ratios and other data                          
Number of common stock shares outstanding   110,888,942     110,879,365     110,873,887     110,868,713     110,777,780     110,888,942     110,777,780  
Average outstanding shares - basic   110,884,496     110,877,534     110,870,964     110,824,648     110,773,084     110,864,501     110,757,473  
Average outstanding shares - diluted   110,907,640     110,886,959     110,875,535     110,881,708     110,872,127     110,890,447     110,827,933  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.77 %   0.75 %   0.81 %   0.93 %   1.19 %   0.81 %   1.15 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   7.40 %   7.12 %   7.52 %   8.54 %   11.35 %   7.64 %   10.43 %
Efficiency ratio   65.20 %   63.31 %   62.73 %   60.39 %   53.18 %   62.85 %   54.64 %
Dividend payout   67.35 %   70.21 %   66.00 %   60.00 %   45.83 %   65.67 %   48.18 %
Loan to deposit ratio   81.36 %   79.25 %   79.92 %   77.09 %   74.05 %   81.36 %   74.05 %
Number of full time equivalent employees   3,294     3,314     3,369     3,390     3,390     3,294     3,390  
Number of locations   221     221     222     222     221     221     221  
Number of ATMs   275     274     274     263     265     275     265  
                                           

KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $54.3 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $25.4 million, or 32 percent, from the $79.7 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.49 per share, a decrease of 32 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.72. The decrease in net income compared to the prior year fourth quarter was primarily due to the increase in funding costs, which outpaced the increase in interest income. Included in the current quarter non-interest expense was $6.0 million related to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment pursuant to a systemic risk determination. “The Glacier team wrapped up a strong fourth quarter and 2023 despite industry turmoil throughout the year. We are pleased to see many positive business trends developing in all our Divisions and we are well positioned to grow in 2024 and beyond” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Net income for 2023 was $223 million, a decrease of $80.3 million, or 26 percent, from $303 million for the prior year, which was primarily driven by the increase in cost of funds outpacing the increase in interest income. Diluted earnings per share for 2023 was $2.01 per share, a decrease of 27 percent from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $2.74.

The Company’s previously announced agreement to acquire Community Financial Group, Inc., the parent company of Wheatland Bank (collectively, “Wheatland”), headquartered in Spokane, Washington, has received all required regulatory and shareholder approvals and is expected to be completed January 31, 2024. Wheatland has 14 branches in eastern Washington with total assets of $728 million, total loans of $469 million and total deposits of $623 million as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,354,342     1,672,094     401,995     (317,752 )   952,347  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   4,785,719     4,741,738     5,307,307     43,981     (521,588 )
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,502,411     3,553,805     3,715,052     (51,394 )   (212,641 )
Total debt securities   8,288,130     8,295,543     9,022,359     (7,413 )   (734,229 )
Loans receivable                  
Residential real estate   1,704,544     1,653,777     1,446,008     50,767     258,536  
Commercial real estate   10,303,306     10,292,446     9,797,047     10,860     506,259  
Other commercial   2,901,863     2,916,785     2,799,668     (14,922 )   102,195  
Home equity   888,013     869,963     822,232     18,050     65,781  
Other consumer   400,356     402,075     381,857     (1,719 )   18,499  
Loans receivable   16,198,082     16,135,046     15,246,812     63,036     951,270  
Allowance for credit losses   (192,757 )   (192,271 )   (182,283 )   (486 )   (10,474 )
Loans receivable, net   16,005,325     15,942,775     15,064,529     62,550     940,796  
Other assets   2,094,832     2,153,149     2,146,492     (58,317 )   (51,660 )
Total assets $ 27,742,629     28,063,561     26,635,375     (320,932 )   1,107,254  


The Company continued to maintain a strong cash position of $1.354 billion at December 31, 2023 which was an increase of $952 million over the prior year end. Total debt securities of $8.288 billion at December 31, 2023 decreased $7.4 million during the current quarter and decreased $734 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year end. Debt securities represented 30 percent of total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to 34 percent at December 31, 2022
   
The loan portfolio of $16.198 billion increased $63.0 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest dollar increase in residential real estate, which increased $50.8 million, or 3 percent. The loan portfolio increased $951 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year end with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans, which increased $506 million, or 5 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

  At or for the
Year ended		   At or for the
Nine Months
ended		   At or for the
Year ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Allowance for credit losses          
Balance at beginning of period $ 182,283     182,283     172,665  
Provision for credit losses   20,790     16,609     17,433  
Charge-offs   (15,095 )   (10,284 )   (14,970 )
Recoveries   4,779     3,663     7,155  
Balance at end of period $ 192,757     192,271     182,283  
Provision for credit losses          
Loan portfolio $ 20,790     16,609     17,433  
Unfunded loan commitments   (5,995 )   (4,827 )   2,530  
Total provision for credit losses $ 14,795     11,782     19,963  
Other real estate owned $ 1,032          
Other foreclosed assets   471     48     32  
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due   3,312     3,855     1,559  
Non-accrual loans   20,816     38,380     31,151  
Total non-performing assets $ 25,631     42,283     32,742  
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets   0.09 %   0.15 %   0.12 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans   799 %   455 %   557 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   1.19 %   1.19 %   1.20 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans   0.06 %   0.04 %   0.05 %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 49,967     15,253     20,967  
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 1,503     1,057     2,312  


Non-performing assets of $25.6 million at December 31, 2023 decreased $16.7 million, or 39 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $7.1 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year end. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2023 was 0.09 percent compared to 0.15 percent in the prior quarter and 0.12 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $50.0 million at December 31, 2023 increased $34.7 million from the prior quarter and increased $29.0 million from prior year end. The current quarter increase included a $13 million loan that was brought current shortly after quarter end. The remaining early stage delinquencies was driven by seasonality and a few isolated loans. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2023 were 0.31 percent compared to 0.09 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.14 percent for the prior year end.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $3.0 million included $4.2 million of credit loss expense from loans and $1.2 million of credit loss benefit from unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2023 was 1.19 percent compared to 1.20 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for
Credit Losses
Loans		   Net Charge-Offs
(Recoveries)		   ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		   Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		   Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Fourth quarter 2023 $ 4,181     $ 3,695   1.19 %   0.31 %   0.09 %
Third quarter 2023   5,095       2,209   1.19 %   0.09 %   0.15 %
Second quarter 2023   5,254       2,473   1.19 %   0.16 %   0.12 %
First quarter 2023   6,260       1,939   1.20 %   0.16 %   0.12 %
Fourth quarter 2022   6,060       1,968   1.20 %   0.14 %   0.12 %
Third quarter 2022   8,382       3,154   1.20 %   0.07 %   0.13 %
Second quarter 2022   (1,353 )     1,843   1.20 %   0.12 %   0.16 %
First quarter 2022   4,344       850   1.28 %   0.12 %   0.24 %


Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $3.7 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior quarter and $2.0 million for the prior year fourth quarter. Net charge-offs of $3.7 million included $2.0 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $1.7 million of net loan charge-offs.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $4.2 million, which was a decrease of $914 thousand from the prior quarter and a $1.9 million decrease from the prior year fourth quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans. 

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Deposits                  
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,022,980   6,465,353   7,690,751   (442,373 )   (1,667,771 )
NOW and DDA accounts   5,321,257   5,253,367   5,330,614   67,890     (9,357 )
Savings accounts   2,833,887   2,872,362   3,200,321   (38,475 )   (366,434 )
Money market deposit accounts   2,831,624   2,994,631   3,472,281   (163,007 )   (640,657 )
Certificate accounts   2,915,393   2,742,017   880,589   173,376     2,034,804  
Core deposits, total   19,925,141   20,327,730   20,574,556   (402,589 )   (649,415 )
Wholesale deposits   4,026   67,434   31,999   (63,408 )   (27,973 )
Deposits, total   19,929,167   20,395,164   20,606,555   (465,997 )   (677,388 )
Repurchase agreements   1,486,850   1,499,696   945,916   (12,846 )   540,934  
Deposits and repurchase agreements, total   21,416,017   21,894,860   21,552,471   (478,843 )   (136,454 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances       1,800,000       (1,800,000 )
FRB Bank Term Funding   2,740,000   2,740,000         2,740,000  
Other borrowed funds   81,695   73,752   77,293   7,943     4,402  
Subordinated debentures   132,943   132,903   132,782   40     161  
Other liabilities   351,693   347,452   229,524   4,241     122,169  
Total liabilities $ 24,722,348   25,188,967   23,792,070   (466,619 )   930,278  


During the current year, the Company experienced unprecedented fluctuations in the deposit balances and higher deposit rates, primarily due to the volatile interest rate environment. As a result of the Company’s focus on diversified deposits and repurchase agreements, core deposits and retail repurchase agreements decreased $108 million, or 50 basis points, from the prior year end. Total core deposits of $19.9 billion at the current quarter end decreased $403 million, or 2 percent, during the current quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total core deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 37 percent at December 31, 2022.

The Company’s liquidity position remains strong with solid core deposit customer relationships, excess cash, debt securities, and access to diversified borrowing sources. The Company has available liquidity of $15.0 billion including cash, borrowing capacity from the FHLB and Federal Reserve facilities, unpledged securities, brokered deposits, and other sources.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Common equity $ 3,394,394     3,374,961     3,312,097     19,433   82,297
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (374,113 )   (500,367 )   (468,792 )   126,254   94,679
Total stockholders’ equity   3,020,281     2,874,594     2,843,305     145,687   176,976
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   (1,017,263 )   (1,019,690 )   (1,026,994 )   2,427   9,731
Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 2,003,018     1,854,904     1,816,311     148,114   186,707


Stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.89 %   10.24 %   10.67 %        
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   7.49 %   6.86 %   7.09 %        
Book value per common share $ 27.24     25.93     25.67     1.31   1.57
Tangible book value per common share $ 18.06     16.73     16.40     1.33   1.66


Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.003 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $148 million, or 8 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to a decrease in net unrealized losses (after-tax) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities during the current quarter. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $187 million, or 10 percent, from December 31, 2022, which was primarily due to earnings retention and a decrease in net unrealized losses (after-tax) on AFS debt securities. Tangible book value per common share of $18.06 at the current quarter end increased $1.33 per share, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter. The tangible book value per common share increased $1.66 per share, or 10 percent, from the prior year end.

Cash Dividends
On November 15, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The current quarter dividend of $0.33 per share was consistent with the dividend declared in the prior quarter and the prior year fourth quarter. The dividend was payable December 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2023. The dividend was the Company’s 155th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 
Compared to September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022

Income Summary

  Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Net interest income                  
Interest income $ 273,496       264,906     247,365     231,888     225,085  
Interest expense   107,040       97,852     75,385     45,696     21,026  
Total net interest income   166,456       167,054     171,980     186,192     204,059  
Non-interest income                  
Service charges and other fees   19,115       19,304     18,967     17,771     18,734  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   4,484       4,322     4,162     3,967     3,905  
Gain on sale of loans   2,228       4,046     3,528     2,400     2,175  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities   1,712       (65 )   (23 )   (114 )   519  
Other income   3,326       2,633     2,445     3,871     3,150  
Total non-interest income   30,865       30,240     29,079     27,895     28,483  
Total income $ 197,321       197,294     201,059     214,087     232,542  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   2.56 %     2.58 %   2.74 %   3.08 %   3.30 %
                   
      $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)     Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Net interest income                  
Interest income     $ 8,590     26,131     41,608     48,411  
Interest expense       9,188     31,655     61,344     86,014  
Total net interest income       (598 )   (5,524 )   (19,736 )   (37,603 )
Non-interest income                  
Service charges and other fees       (189 )   148     1,344     381  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges       162     322     517     579  
Gain on sale of loans       (1,818 )   (1,300 )   (172 )   53  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities       1,777     1,735     1,826     1,193  
Other income       693     881     (545 )   176  
Total non-interest income       625     1,786     2,970     2,382  
Total income     $ 27     (3,738 )   (16,766 )   (35,221 )


Net Interest Income
The current quarter interest income of $273 million increased $8.6 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was driven primarily by the increase in the loan yields and an increase in average balances of the loan portfolio and interest-bearing cash. The current quarter interest income increased $48.4 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter and was principally due to loan growth and increased loan yields. The loan yield of 5.34 percent in the current quarter increased 7 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.27 percent and increased 51 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 4.83 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $107 million increased $9.2 million, or 9 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $86.0 million, or 409 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily the result of an increase in rates on deposits and borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.24 percent for the current quarter compared to 1.03 percent in the prior quarter and 0.08 percent for the prior year fourth quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.72 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.58 percent in the prior quarter and 0.35 percent in the prior year fourth quarter, which was the result of the increased deposit and borrowing rates.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.56 percent compared to 2.58 percent in the prior quarter and 3.30 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. Although the net interest margin has been negatively impacted by the increase in interest rates during the current year, the Company continued to experience a slower pace in the decline in the net interest margin during the current quarter. The current quarter decrease in net interest margin was 2 basis points compared to a decrease of 16 basis points during the prior quarter.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $30.9 million, which was an increase of $625 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $2.2 million for the current quarter decreased $1.8 million, or 45 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $53 thousand, or 2 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Included in the current quarter gain on sale of securities was $1.7 million of gain on the sale of all of the Company’s Visa class B shares.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Compensation and employee benefits $ 71,420     77,387     78,764     81,477     79,814  
Occupancy and equipment   10,533     10,553     10,827     11,665     10,734  
Advertising and promotions   3,410     4,052     3,733     4,235     3,558  
Data processing   8,511     8,730     8,402     8,109     8,079  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   78     15     14     12     5  
Regulatory assessments and insurance   12,435     6,060     5,314     4,903     3,425  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   2,427     2,428     2,427     2,449     2,664  
Other expenses   23,382     20,351     21,123     22,132     20,700  
Total non-interest expense $ 132,196     129,576     130,604     134,982     128,979  
                   
      $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)     Sep 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Compensation and employee benefits     $ (5,967 )   (7,344 )   (10,057 )   (8,394 )
Occupancy and equipment       (20 )   (294 )   (1,132 )   (201 )
Advertising and promotions       (642 )   (323 )   (825 )   (148 )
Data processing       (219 )   109     402     432  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets       63     64     66     73  
Regulatory assessments and insurance       6,375     7,121     7,532     9,010  
Core deposit intangibles amortization       (1 )       (22 )   (237 )
Other expenses       3,031     2,259     1,250     2,682  
Total non-interest expense     $ 2,620     1,592     (2,786 )   3,217  


Total non-interest expense of $132 million for the current quarter increased $2.6 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $3.2 million, or 2 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $71.4 million for the current quarter decreased $6.0 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $8.4 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter, which was driven primarily by a decrease in performance-related compensation including in real estate commissions. The Company has also benefited during the year from increased operating efficiencies and a decrease in staffing. Included in the current quarter regulatory assessment and insurance expense was a $6.0 million expense related to the FDIC special assessment pursuant to a systemic risk determination. Excluding the FDIC special assessment, the $6.4 million regulatory assessments and insurance expense in the current quarter increased $3.0 million, or 88 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily due to the FDIC uniformly increasing all depository institutions premiums at the beginning of the current year. Other expense of $23.4 million, increased $3.0 million, or 15 percent, from the prior quarter and was driven by several miscellaneous category increases. Other expense for the current quarter increased $2.7 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily attributable to a $2.5 million gain on the sale of a former branch building in the prior year fourth quarter. “The reduction in non-interest expense in the current quarter was primarily due to the reduction in accrued performance-based compensation. In addition, the Company continues to improve operating efficiencies while monitoring staffing levels,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $7.8 million, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 34 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $10.0 million, or 56 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 12.6 percent compared to 18.3 percent in the prior quarter and 18.2 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter decrease in tax expense and the resulting effective tax rate was the result of a combination of increased federal tax credits and a decrease in the blended state tax rate.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 65.2 percent in the current quarter compared to 63.31 percent in the prior quarter and 53.18 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was principally driven by the FDIC special assessment and the decrease in the gain on the sale of residential loans. The increase from the prior year fourth quarter was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense, which outpaced the increase in interest income.

Operating Results for Year Ended December 31, 2023
Compared to December 31, 2022

Income Summary

  Year ended    
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Net interest income              
Interest income $ 1,017,655     $ 829,640     $ 188,015     23%
Interest expense   325,973       41,261       284,712     690%
Total net interest income   691,682       788,379       (96,697 )   (12)%
Non-interest income              
Service charges and other fees   75,157       72,124       3,033     4%
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   16,935       15,350       1,585     10%
Gain on sale of loans   12,202       20,032       (7,830 )   (39)%
Gain on sale of securities   1,510       620       890     144%
Other income   12,275       12,606       (331 )   (3)%
Total non-interest income   118,079       120,732       (2,653 )   (2)%
Total Income $ 809,761     $ 909,111     $ (99,350 )   (11)%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   2.73 %     3.27 %        


Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $692 million for 2023 decreased $96.7 million, or 12 percent, over 2022 and was primarily driven by increased interest expense. Interest income of $1.018 billion for 2023 increased $188 million, or 23 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.19 percent for 2023, an increase of 53 basis points from the prior year loan yield of 4.66 percent.

Interest expense of $326 million for 2023 increased $285 million, or 690 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was the result of increased borrowings and higher interest rates on borrowings and deposits. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.77 percent for 2023 compared to 0.07 percent for the prior year. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2023 was 1.35 percent, which was an increase of 117 basis points over the prior year funding cost of 0.18 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during 2023 was 2.73 percent, a 54 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 3.27 percent for the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding discount accretion, the impact from non-accrual interest and the impact from the Paycheck Protection Program loans, was 2.71 percent for 2023, which was a 49 basis points decrease from the core margin of 3.20 percent in the same period of the prior year.

Non-interest Income  
Non-interest income of $118 million for 2023 decreased $2.7 million, or 2 percent, over the same period last year and was primarily due to the decrease in gain on sale of residential loans, which was partially offset by the increase in service charges and other fees. Miscellaneous loan fees of $16.9 million increased $1.6 million for 2023, or 10 percent, which was primarily driven by increased credit card interchange fees due to increased activity. Gain on sale of residential loans of $12.2 million in 2023 decreased by $7.8 million, or 39 percent, over the prior year, primarily as result of the reduction in residential purchase and refinance activity as mortgage rates significantly increased during 2023.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Year ended        
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Compensation and employee benefits $ 309,048   $ 319,303   $ (10,255)     (3)%
Occupancy and equipment   43,578     43,261     317     1%
Advertising and promotions   15,430     14,324     1,106     8%
Data processing   33,752     30,823     2,929     10%
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   119     77     42     55%
Regulatory assessments and insurance   28,712     12,904     15,808     123%
Core deposit intangibles amortization   9,731     10,658     (927)     (9)%
Other expenses   86,988     87,518     (530)     (1)%
Total non-interest expense $ 527,358   $ 518,868   $ 8,490     2%


Total non-interest expense of $527 million for 2023 increased $8.5 million, or 2 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $309 million in 2023 decreased $10.3 million, or 3 percent, over the prior year and was driven by a decrease in accrued performance-related compensation and a decrease in real estate commissions. Regulatory assessments and insurance of $28.7 million for 2023 increased $15.8 million, or 123 percent, over the prior year and was primarily due to the $6.0 million FDIC special assessment and the FDIC uniformly increasing all depository institutions premiums beginning in 2023. Other expense of $87.0 million for 2023 decreased $530 thousand, or 1 percent, from the prior year and included changes in several miscellaneous categories. Acquisition-related expenses were $1.3 million in 2023 compared to $10.0 million in 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $14.8 million for 2023, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 26 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The provision for credit loss expense for 2023 included provision for credit loss expense of $20.8 million on the loan portfolio and credit loss benefit of $6.0 million on the unfunded loan commitments. Net charge-offs during 2023 were $10.3 million compared to $7.8 million during 2022.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $44.7 million for 2023 decreased $22.4 million, or 33 percent, over the prior year. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 16.7 percent compared to 18.1 percent for the prior year. The decrease in tax expense and the resulting effective tax rate was the result of a combination of a decrease in the pre-tax income, an increase in federal tax credits and a decrease in the blended state tax rate.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 62.85 percent for 2023 compared to 54.64 percent for 2022. The increase from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense in the current year that outpaced the increase in interest income.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

  • risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
  • changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business;
  • risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of a rising interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;
  • risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or future acquisitions;
  • impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
  • deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
  • risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
  • risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technological which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
  • risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
  • success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
  • effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 26, 2024. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI418b19026885468085e5f5ca09a5f67e. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2w5869im. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Assets          
Cash on hand and in banks $ 246,525     264,067     300,194  
Interest bearing cash deposits   1,107,817     1,408,027     101,801  
Cash and cash equivalents   1,354,342     1,672,094     401,995  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   4,785,719     4,741,738     5,307,307  
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,502,411     3,553,805     3,715,052  
Total debt securities   8,288,130     8,295,543     9,022,359  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   15,691     29,027     12,314  
Loans receivable   16,198,082     16,135,046     15,246,812  
Allowance for credit losses   (192,757 )   (192,271 )   (182,283 )
Loans receivable, net   16,005,325     15,942,775     15,064,529  
Premises and equipment, net   421,791     415,343     398,100  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   1,503     48     32  
Accrued interest receivable   94,526     104,476     83,538  
Deferred tax asset   159,070     203,745     193,187  
Core deposit intangible, net   31,870     34,297     41,601  
Goodwill   985,393     985,393     985,393  
Non-marketable equity securities   12,755     11,330     82,015  
Bank-owned life insurance   171,101     170,175     169,068  
Other assets   201,132     199,315     181,244  
Total assets $ 27,742,629     28,063,561     26,635,375  
Liabilities          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,022,980     6,465,353     7,690,751  
Interest bearing deposits   13,906,187     13,929,811     12,915,804  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,486,850     1,499,696     945,916  
FHLB advances           1,800,000  
FRB Bank Term Funding   2,740,000     2,740,000      
Other borrowed funds   81,695     73,752     77,293  
Subordinated debentures   132,943     132,903     132,782  
Accrued interest payable   125,907     91,874     4,331  
Other liabilities   225,786     255,578     225,193  
Total liabilities   24,722,348     25,188,967     23,792,070  
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities          
Stockholders’ Equity          
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized   1,109     1,109     1,108  
Paid-in capital   2,350,104     2,348,305     2,344,005  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   1,043,181     1,025,547     966,984  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (374,113 )   (500,367 )   (468,792 )
Total stockholders’ equity   3,020,281     2,874,594     2,843,305  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,742,629     28,063,561     26,635,375  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Three Months ended   Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Interest Income                  
Investment securities $ 57,233     53,397     43,818   201,930   169,035
Residential real estate loans   19,820     18,594     14,964   71,328   57,243
Commercial loans   175,957     173,437     150,462   669,663   548,969
Consumer and other loans   20,486     19,478     15,841   74,734   54,393
Total interest income   273,496     264,906     225,085   1,017,655   829,640
Interest Expense                  
Deposits   63,484     54,697     4,642   162,426   14,526
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   12,229     10,972     1,765   36,414   3,200
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           12,689   26,910   17,317
FRB Bank Term Funding   30,228     30,229       93,388  
Other borrowed funds   (372 )   489     464   1,056   1,329
Subordinated debentures   1,471     1,465     1,466   5,779   4,889
Total interest expense   107,040     97,852     21,026   325,973   41,261
Net Interest Income   166,456     167,054     204,059   691,682   788,379
Provision for credit losses   3,013     3,539     6,124   14,795   19,963
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   163,443     163,515     197,935   676,887   768,416
Non-Interest Income                  
Service charges and other fees   19,115     19,304     18,734   75,157   72,124
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   4,484     4,322     3,905   16,935   15,350
Gain on sale of loans   2,228     4,046     2,175   12,202   20,032
Gain (loss) on sale of securities   1,712     (65 )   519   1,510   620
Other income   3,326     2,633     3,150   12,275   12,606
Total non-interest income   30,865     30,240     28,483   118,079   120,732
Non-Interest Expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits   71,420     77,387     79,814   309,048   319,303
Occupancy and equipment   10,533     10,553     10,734   43,578   43,261
Advertising and promotions   3,410     4,052     3,558   15,430   14,324
Data processing   8,511     8,730     8,079   33,752   30,823
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   78     15     5   119   77
Regulatory assessments and insurance   12,435     6,060     3,425   28,712   12,904
Core deposit intangibles amortization   2,427     2,428     2,664   9,731   10,658
Other expenses   23,382     20,351     20,700   86,988   87,518
Total non-interest expense   132,196     129,576     128,979   527,358   518,868
Income Before Income Taxes   62,112     64,179     97,439   267,608   370,280
Federal and state income tax expense   7,796     11,734     17,762   44,681   67,078
Net Income $ 54,316     52,445     79,677   222,927   303,202


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets

  Three Months ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,700,598     $ 19,820   4.66%   $ 1,649,947     $ 18,594   4.51%
Commercial loans 1   13,196,412       177,397   5.33%     13,120,479       174,822   5.29%
Consumer and other loans   1,279,626       20,486   6.35%     1,263,775       19,478   6.11%
Total loans 2   16,176,636       217,703   5.34%     16,034,201       212,894   5.27%
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,725,858       14,738   3.42%     1,732,227       14,486   3.34%
Taxable debt securities 4   8,466,825       44,665   2.11%     8,485,157       41,052   1.94%
Total earning assets   26,369,319       277,106   4.17%     26,251,585       268,432   4.06%
Goodwill and intangibles   1,018,423               1,020,868          
Non-earning assets   487,979               528,145          
Total assets $ 27,875,721             $ 27,800,598          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,262,801     $   —%   $ 6,461,350     $   —%
NOW and DDA accounts   5,245,602       14,751   1.12%     5,231,741       12,906   0.98%
Savings accounts   2,843,788       4,848   0.68%     2,840,620       3,492   0.49%
Money market deposit accounts   2,911,054       13,600   1.85%     3,039,177       12,646   1.65%
Certificate accounts   2,872,192       29,563   4.08%     2,462,266       23,151   3.73%
Total core deposits   20,135,437       62,762   1.24%     20,035,154       52,195   1.03%
Wholesale deposits 5   53,841       722   5.32%     188,523       2,502   5.27%
Repurchase agreements   1,488,419       12,229   3.26%     1,401,765       10,972   3.11%
FHLB advances           —%             —%
FRB Bank Term Funding   2,740,000       30,228   4.38%     2,740,000       30,229   4.38%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   211,570       1,099   2.06%     208,336       1,954   3.72%
Total funding liabilities   24,629,267       107,040   1.72%     24,573,778       97,852   1.58%
Other liabilities   332,740               302,564          
Total liabilities   24,962,007               24,876,342          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,109               1,109          
Paid-in capital   2,349,177               2,347,323          
Retained earnings   1,034,258               1,035,276          
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (470,830 )             (459,452 )        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,913,714               2,924,256          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,875,721             $ 27,800,598          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 170,066           $ 170,580    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.45%           2.48%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         2.56%           2.58%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.0 million and $1.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $215 thousand and $215 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

  Three Months ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,700,598     $ 19,820   4.66%   $ 1,424,550     $ 14,964   4.20%
Commercial loans 1   13,196,412       177,397   5.33%     12,419,414       152,169   4.86%
Consumer and other loans   1,279,626       20,486   6.35%     1,183,727       15,841   5.31%
Total loans 2   16,176,636       217,703   5.34%     15,027,691       182,974   4.83%
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,725,858       14,738   3.42%     1,960,007       17,877   3.65%
Taxable debt securities 4   8,466,825       44,665   2.11%     8,200,203       29,717   1.45%
Total earning assets   26,369,319       277,106   4.17%     25,187,901       230,568   3.63%
Goodwill and intangibles   1,018,423               1,028,277          
Non-earning assets   487,979               436,260          
Total assets $ 27,875,721             $ 26,652,438          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,262,801     $   —%   $ 8,010,053     $   —%
NOW and DDA accounts   5,245,602       14,751   1.12%     5,388,062       1,077   0.08%
Savings accounts   2,843,788       4,848   0.68%     3,255,091       355   0.04%
Money market deposit accounts   2,911,054       13,600   1.85%     3,679,866       2,168   0.23%
Certificate accounts   2,872,192       29,563   4.08%     882,490       834   0.37%
Total core deposits   20,135,437       62,762   1.24%     21,215,562       4,434   0.08%
Wholesale deposits 5   53,841       722   5.32%     22,462       208   3.69%
Repurchase agreements   1,488,419       12,229   3.26%     873,819       1,765   0.80%
FHLB advances           —%     1,291,087       12,689   3.85%
FRB Bank Term Funding   2,740,000       30,228   4.38%             —%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   211,570       1,099   2.06%     211,953       1,930   3.61%
Total funding liabilities   24,629,267       107,040   1.72%     23,614,883       21,026   0.35%
Other liabilities   332,740               252,298          
Total liabilities   24,962,007               23,867,181          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,109               1,108          
Paid-in capital   2,349,177               2,343,157          
Retained earnings   1,034,258               946,195          
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (470,830 )             (505,203 )        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,913,714               2,785,257          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,875,721             $ 26,652,438          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 170,066           $ 209,542    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.45%           3.28%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         2.56%           3.30%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.0 million and $3.6 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $215 thousand and $225 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

  Year ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,603,600     $ 71,328   4.45%   $ 1,284,029     $ 57,243   4.46%
Commercial loans 1   12,982,708       675,549   5.20%     11,902,971       555,244   4.66%
Consumer and other loans   1,247,114       74,734   5.99%     1,131,000       54,393   4.81%
Total loans 2   15,833,422       821,611   5.19%     14,318,000       666,880   4.66%
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,740,746       59,716   3.43%     1,916,731       70,438   3.67%
Taxable debt securities 4   8,297,203       152,003   1.83%     8,546,792       113,952   1.33%
Total earning assets   25,871,371       1,033,330   3.99%     24,781,523       851,270   3.44%
Goodwill and intangibles   1,022,052               1,032,263          
Non-earning assets   504,698               603,401          
Total assets $ 27,398,121             $ 26,417,187          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,642,339     $   —%   $ 8,005,821     $   —%
NOW and DDA accounts   5,167,117       37,357   0.72%     5,387,277       3,439   0.06%
Savings accounts   2,908,584       9,918   0.34%     3,270,799       1,191   0.04%
Money market deposit accounts   3,166,914       42,254   1.33%     3,926,737       6,401   0.16%
Certificate accounts   1,949,206       64,176   3.29%     955,829       3,249   0.34%
Total core deposits   19,834,160       153,705   0.77%     21,546,463       14,280   0.07%
Wholesale deposits 5   173,231       8,721   5.03%     11,862       246   2.07%
Repurchase agreements   1,301,223       36,414   2.80%     920,955       3,200   0.35%
FHLB advances   551,986       26,910   4.81%     584,562       17,317   2.92%
FRB Bank Term Funding   2,133,658       93,388   4.38%             —%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   209,567       6,835   3.26%     196,139       6,218   3.17%
Total funding liabilities   24,203,825       325,973   1.35%     23,259,981       41,261   0.18%
Other liabilities   275,359               249,832          
Total liabilities   24,479,184               23,509,813          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,109               1,107          
Paid-in capital   2,346,575               2,340,952          
Retained earnings   1,021,469               897,587          
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (450,216 )             (332,272 )        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,918,937               2,907,374          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,398,121             $ 26,417,187          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 707,357           $ 810,009    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.64%           3.26%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         2.73%           3.27%

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $5.9 million and $6.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $8.9 million and $14.5 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $859 thousand and $901 thousand on federal income tax credits for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

  Loans Receivable, by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 290,572     $ 306,106     $ 298,461     (5)%   (3)%
Pre-sold and spec construction   236,596       287,048       297,895     (18)%   (21)%
Total residential construction   527,168       593,154       596,356     (11)%   (12)%
Land development   232,966       234,995       219,842     (1)%   6%
Consumer land or lots   187,545       184,685       206,604     2%   (9)%
Unimproved land   87,739       87,089       104,662     1%   (16)%
Developed lots for operative builders   56,142       62,485       60,987     (10)%   (8)%
Commercial lots   87,185       84,194       93,952     4%   (7)%
Other construction   900,547       982,384       938,406     (8)%   (4)%
Total land, lot, and other construction   1,552,124       1,635,832       1,624,453     (5)%   (4)%
Owner occupied   3,035,768       2,976,821       2,833,469     2%   7%
Non-owner occupied   3,742,916       3,765,266       3,531,673     (1)%   6%
Total commercial real estate   6,778,684       6,742,087       6,365,142     1%   6%
Commercial and industrial   1,363,479       1,363,198       1,377,888     %   (1)%
Agriculture   772,458       785,208       735,553     (2)%   5%
1st lien   2,127,989       2,054,497       1,808,502     4%   18%
Junior lien   47,230       47,490       40,445     (1)%   17%
Total 1-4 family   2,175,219       2,101,987       1,848,947     3%   18%
Multifamily residential   796,538       714,822       622,185     11%   28%
Home equity lines of credit   979,891       950,204       872,899     3%   12%
Other consumer   229,154       233,980       220,035     (2)%   4%
Total consumer   1,209,045       1,184,184       1,092,934     2%   11%
States and political subdivisions   834,947       833,618       797,656     %   5%
Other   204,111       209,983       198,012     (3)%   3%
Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale   16,213,773       16,164,073       15,259,126     —%   6%
Less loans held for sale 1   (15,691 )     (29,027 )     (12,314 )   (46)%   27%
Total loans receivable $ 16,198,082     $ 16,135,046     $ 15,246,812     —%   6%

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification

 

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		   Non-
Accrual
Loans		   Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		   Other real
estate owned
and
foreclosed
assets
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2023
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 214   219   224   214    
Pre-sold and spec construction   763   763   389     763  
Total residential construction   977   982   613   214   763  
Land development   35   80   138   35    
Consumer land or lots   96   314   278   96    
Unimproved land     36   78      
Developed lots for operative builders   608   608   251     608  
Commercial lots   47   188       47  
Other construction     12,884   12,884      
Total land, lot and other construction   786   14,110   13,629   131   655  
Owner occupied   1,838   1,445   2,076   821     1,017
Non-owner occupied   11,016   15,105   805   10,757   259  
Total commercial real estate   12,854   16,550   2,881   11,578   259   1,017
Commercial and Industrial   1,971   1,367   3,326   1,245   575   151
Agriculture   2,558   2,450   2,574   2,557   1  
1st lien   2,664   2,766   2,678   2,533   116   15
Junior lien   180   363   166   144   36  
Total 1-4 family   2,844   3,129   2,844   2,677   152   15
Multifamily residential   395     4,535     395  
Home equity lines of credit   2,043   1,612   1,393   1,778   265  
Other consumer   1,187   942   911   636   231   320
Total consumer   3,230   2,554   2,304   2,414   496   320
Other   16   1,141   36     16  
Total $ 25,631   42,283   32,742   20,816   3,312   1,503


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

  Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 2,549   $   $ 1,082   n/m   136%
Pre-sold and spec construction   1,219     599     1,712   104%   (29)%
Total residential construction   3,768     599     2,794   529%   35%
Land development   163     44       270%   n/m
Consumer land or lots   624     528     442   18%   41%
Unimproved land       87     120   (100)%   (100)%
Developed lots for operative builders           958   n/m   (100)%
Commercial lots   2,159     1,245     47   73%   4,494%
Other construction           209   n/m   (100)%
Total land, lot and other construction   2,946     1,904     1,776   55%   66%
Owner occupied   2,222     652     3,478   241%   (36)%
Non-owner occupied   14,471     213     496   6,694%   2,818%
Total commercial real estate   16,693     865     3,974   1,830%   320%
Commercial and industrial   12,905     2,946     3,439   338%   275%
Agriculture   594     604     1,367   (2)%   (57)%
1st lien   3,768     1,006     2,174   275%   73%
Junior lien   1     355     190   (100)%   (99)%
Total 1-4 family   3,769     1,361     2,364   177%   59%
Multifamily Residential           492   n/m   (100)%
Home equity lines of credit   4,518     3,638     1,182   24%   282%
Other consumer   3,264     1,821     1,824   79%   79%
Total consumer   7,782     5,459     3,006   43%   159%
States and political subdivisions           28   n/m   (100)%
Other   1,510     1,515     1,727   %   (13)%
Total $ 49,967   $ 15,253   $ 20,967   228%   138%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

  Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		   Charge-Offs   Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2023		   Sep 30,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2023
Custom and owner occupied construction $         17      
Pre-sold and spec construction   (15 )   (12 )   (15 )     15
Total residential construction   (15 )   (12 )   2       15
Land development   (135 )   (134 )   (34 )     135
Consumer land or lots   (19 )   (14 )   (46 )     19
Other construction   889             889  
Total land, lot and other construction   735     (148 )   (80 )   889   154
Owner occupied   (59 )   (104 )   555     66   125
Non-owner occupied   799     500     (242 )   807   8
Total commercial real estate   740     396     313     873   133
Commercial and industrial   364     (11 )   (70 )   1,040   676
Agriculture           (7 )    
1st lien   66     98     (109 )   110   44
Junior lien   24     32     (302 )   49   25
Total 1-4 family   90     130     (411 )   159   69
Multifamily residential   (136 )       136       136
Home equity lines of credit   (6 )   20     (91 )   129   135
Other consumer   1,097     816     451     1,368   271
Total consumer   1,091     836     360     1,497   406
Other   7,447     5,430     7,572     10,637   3,190
Total $ 10,316     6,621     7,815     15,095   4,779


Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706

 


