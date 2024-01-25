Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,246 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,892 in the last 365 days.

SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights Over the Fourth Quarter Prior Year Include:

  • Net income of $3.9 million increased by 9.9 percent compared to the prior year with diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) of $0.57 and increased 44.5 percent compared to the linked quarter.
  • Interest income of $15.1 million increased by 16.9 percent from the prior year.
  • Loan growth of $38.1 million, or 4.0 percent from the prior year quarter, marks the eighth consecutive quarter of expanding loans.
  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming assets decreasing to 25 basis points of total assets, a marked improvement from 33 basis points in the same quarter of the previous year.   Delinquency levels for loans 30 days or more past due ended the year at 15 basis points of total loans.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Highlights Over the Prior Year Include:

  • Net income decreased slightly to $12.1 million, a 3.4 percent drop from the prior year's $12.5 million, and diluted EPS was $1.75, down 1.13 percent from $1.77. Adjusted EPS were up by $0.12 per share or 7.4 percent.
  • Deposits decreased by $16.5 million, or 1.5 percent to $1.07 billion.
  • Mortgage origination volume was $215.5 million for the trailing twelve months, with a servicing portfolio of $1.37 billion.
                 
Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Dec. 2023 Dec. 2022 % Change     Dec. 2023 Dec. 2022 % Change
Operating revenue $ 15,115   $ 14,613   3.4 %     $ 56,994   $ 57,630   -1.1 %
Interest income   15,126     12,937   16.9 %       58,152     44,569   30.5 %
Interest expense   5,542     2,037   172.1 %       18,879     5,170   265.2 %
Net interest income   9,584     10,900   -12.1 %       39,273     39,399   -0.3 %
Provision for credit losses   (74 )   -   0.0 %       315     -   0.0 %
Noninterest income   5,531     3,713   49.0 %       17,721     18,231   -2.8 %
Noninterest expense   10,369     10,269   1.0 %       41,962     42,314   -0.8 %
Net income   3,883     3,533   9.9 %       12,095     12,521   -3.4 %
Earnings per diluted share   0.57     0.50   14.0 %       1.75     1.77   -1.1 %
Return on average assets   1.17 %   1.08 % 8.3 %       0.91 %   0.95 % -4.2 %
Return on average equity   13.23 %   12.17 % 8.7 %       10.22 %   9.86 % 3.7 %
                 

“We demonstrated our resilience and operational strength throughout the fourth quarter of 2023," stated Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO. "In doing so, we achieved a 9.9 percent increase in net income over the prior year, underpinned by robust growth in our loan portfolio, which eclipsed the $1 billion mark for the first time in our history. This marks our eighth successive quarter of loan expansion, underscoring our commitment to disciplined and consistent growth in our loan portfolio. While we navigate the economic headwinds, these milestones underscore our capability to adapt and broaden our revenue base. Looking to the future, we remain dedicated to reinforcing our solid financial foundation and delivering outstanding value to our clients and shareholders.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, which includes both net interest income and noninterest income, showed a notable increase of 10.3 percent compared to the linked quarter and a 3.4 percent increase over the same quarter last year. Specifically, net interest income rose by 0.5 percent from the linked quarter, although it decreased by 12.1 percent from the year-ago quarter. The net interest margin saw a slight increase of 2 basis points from the linked quarter but experienced a decrease of 50 basis points when compared to the prior-year quarter. These changes in net interest income and margin primarily resulted from higher costs associated with deposits and funding.

In terms of noninterest income, we observed significant growth, increasing by 32.9 percent from the linked quarter and by 49.0 percent from the prior year quarter, largely due to our opportunistic decision to sell equity securities , resulting in a $1.5 million gain. Mortgage servicing revenue and gain on sale from residential loans were stable in the quarter compared to the prior year with SBA gains of $177 thousand. Conversely, income from wealth management and customer service fees, along with title insurance revenue, showed a decrease compared to the figures from the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2023 stood at $39.6 million, a decrease of $11.7 million, or 22.8 percent, from the year-ago quarter. This decline reflects the cooling housing market, which aligns with broader economic trends. However, it's noteworthy that the total sales of originated loans reached $33.4 million, marking an increase of $9.8 million, or 41.4 percent from the prior year quarter. This increase underscores an effective sales strategy in the purchase market and indicates our commitment to emphasizing our traditional model of generation and sale.

For the full year of 2023, SB Financial reported mortgage originations totaling $215.5 million. Our originations reflected the changes in the market, with new purchase/construction lending constituting 92 percent of the business, up from 80 percent for all of 2022.

Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter was $1.3 million, reflecting a steady performance with a marginal increase from the $1.2 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. Mortgage servicing operations demonstrated commendable stability, with a valuation adjustment resulting in a positive valuation adjustment of $12 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023, a significant improvement from the $0.1 million decrease experienced in the same quarter of the prior year. The year 2023 concluded with a favorable adjustment, recapturing $0.1 million in servicing rights, in stark contrast to the previous year's $1.3 million impairment of these rights. The mortgage servicing portfolio experienced growth, closing at $1.37 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $14.7 million, or 1.1 percent from the prior year.

"In a year marked by fluctuating interest rates and heightened market sensitivity, our mortgage loan business has showcased remarkable resilience," said Mr. Klein. "The increase in total sales of originated loans by over 40 percent compared to the same period last year, when originations faced significant headwinds, speaks to the agility, expertise and presence of our team. The steady net mortgage banking revenue and the growth of our servicing portfolio affirm our strategic focus and our dedication to delivering exceptional service and value to our clients."

               
Mortgage Banking              
($ in thousands) Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022   Prior Year Growth
Mortgage originations $ 39,566   $ 61,200   $ 65,387   $ 49,366   $ 51,219     $ (11,653 )
Mortgage sales   33,362     54,085     47,933     25,803     23,590       9,772  
Mortgage servicing portfolio   1,366,667     1,367,209     1,353,904     1,344,158     1,352,016       14,651  
Mortgage servicing rights   13,906     13,893     13,723     13,548     13,503       403  
               
               
Mortgage servicing revenue              
Loan servicing fees   855     850     844     844     851       4  
OMSR amortization   (282 )   (334 )   (334 )   (292 )   (310 )     28  
Net administrative fees   573     516     510     552     541       32  
OMSR valuation adjustment   (12 )   (78 )   (16 )   56     86       (98 )
Net loan servicing fees   561     438     494     608     627       (66 )
Gain on sale of mortgages   747     1,207     1,056     599     550       197  
Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,308   $ 1,645   $ 1,550   $ 1,207   $ 1,177     $ 131  
               

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the quarter increased from the prior year quarter by 49.0 percent and increased by 32.9 percent from the linked quarter, reflective of the equity sale discussed earlier. Gain-on-sale yields on mortgage loans increased $0.2 million, or 35.8 percent from the prior year. Similarly, gain-on-sale yields of non-mortgage loans also saw a notable increase from both the prior year and the linked quarter, primarily driven by favorable market conditions and our focused efforts to capitalize on emerging lending opportunities.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, SB Financial reported a noninterest expense of $10.4 million, reflecting a slight increase from the prior year but a decrease from the linked quarter. The increase over the prior year was the direct result of a $0.2 million increase in professional fees and an increase of $0.1 million in data processing fees. These increases were partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in marketing expenses and a marginal decrease of $25 thousand in salaries and employee benefits. As a result, total headcount for the Company is down over 6 percent compared to the prior year.

"Our noninterest income, always one of our strengths, was up over the same period last year and compared to the linked quarter," Mr. Klein noted. “Significant contributions came from our gain-on-sale yields, which saw a substantial increase in both mortgage and non-mortgage loans compared to the same quarter of the previous year. On the expense side, we've maintained a disciplined approach, with noninterest expenses witnessing a modest year-over-year increase due to targeted investments in professional and data processing services. These investments are critical in supporting our growth and enhancing our operational efficiency. Even with these necessary expenditures, we've managed to realize savings in marketing and personnel costs, underscoring our commitment to control costs and improve our efficiency."

                 
Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense            
($ in thousands, except ratios)   Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022   Prior Year Growth
Noninterest Income (NII)   $ 5,531   $ 4,163   $ 4,361   $ 3,666   $ 3,713     $ 1,818  
NII / Total Revenue     36.6 %   30.4 %   30.7 %   26.2 %   25.4 %     11.2 %
NII / Average Assets     1.7 %   1.2 %   1.3 %   1.1 %   1.1 %     0.6 %
Total Revenue Growth     3.4 %   -5.3 %   -0.5 %   -2.0 %   -6.7 %     3.4 %
                 
Noninterest Expense (NIE)   $ 10,369   $ 10,481   $ 10,339   $ 10,773   $ 10,269     $ 100  
Efficiency Ratio     68.4 %   76.4 %   72.7 %   76.9 %   70.2 %     -1.8 %
NIE / Average Assets     3.1 %   3.1 %   3.1 %   3.2 %   3.1 %     0.0 %
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets   -1.4 %   -1.9 %   -1.8 %   -2.1 %   -2.0 %     0.6 %
Total Expense Growth     1.0 %   0.9 %   -4.3 %   -0.8 %   -11.2 %     1.0 %
                 

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.34 billion, reflecting a growth of 1.2 percent from the linked quarter and an increase of 0.5 percent from the previous year. The growth in assets is primarily attributed to the increase in the loan portfolio, which has reached $1 billion, marking a historic milestone, with a $38.1 million or 4.0 percent increase over the year. The strategic reallocation of liquidity, reflected in a decrease in cash and investments, has been instrumental in this growth, demonstrating the ability to prudently manage resources to maximize shareholder returns while maintaining a solid financial position.

Total shareholders’ equity increased to $124.3 million, up $5.9 million from the prior-year quarter. This increase is a direct reflection of our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and management’s confidence in the Company's long-term strategy. The active capital management approach, including the repurchase of 53,000 shares in the fourth quarter, as part of the ongoing buyback program, reflects SB Financial’s dedication to delivering returns to its shareholders.

"As we cap off 2023, our commitment to disciplined growth and robust asset quality has once again proven effective," said Mr. Klein. "The fourth quarter saw our loan balances grow by $38.1 million, securing a full year of continuous quarterly loan growth. Our dynamic approach to build strong lending relationships has borne fruit, despite commercial pipelines feeling the squeeze in a fairly competitive landscape. Our asset quality remains a cornerstone of our operations, with top decile coverage ratios, reinforcing the bank's financial health. Over the year, we've generated an increase in our loan portfolio, demonstrating our capacity to drive organic growth amidst fluctuating interest rates and a challenging economic environment. This growth represents our deepening relationships with our customers and our ability to meet their evolving needs. Looking forward, we remain committed to leveraging our strong asset base while we maintain our focus on strategic initiatives that enhance shareholder value and position us for continued success in the coming years."

             
Loan Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Annual Growth
Commercial $ 126,718   $ 120,325   $ 123,226   $ 126,066   $ 128,393   $ (1,675 )
% of Total   12.7 %   12.2 %   12.5 %   12.9 %   13.3 %   -1.3 %
Commercial RE   424,041     421,736     417,412     419,024     412,809     11,232  
% of Total   42.4 %   42.6 %   42.4 %   42.9 %   42.9 %   2.7 %
Agriculture   65,657     60,928     58,222     57,761     64,505     1,152  
% of Total   6.6 %   6.2 %   5.9 %   5.9 %   6.7 %   1.8 %
Residential RE   318,123     320,306     321,365     309,684     291,368     26,755  
% of Total   31.8 %   32.4 %   32.6 %   31.7 %   30.3 %   9.2 %
Consumer & Other   65,673     65,726     64,599     63,777     65,000     673  
% of Total   6.6 %   6.6 %   6.6 %   6.5 %   6.8 %   1.0 %
Total Loans $ 1,000,212   $ 989,021   $ 984,824   $ 976,312   $ 962,075   $ 38,137  
Total Growth Percentage                 4.0 %
             
             
Deposit Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Annual Growth
Non-Int DDA $ 228,713   $ 224,182   $ 218,411   $ 237,175   $ 256,799   $ (28,086 )
% of Total   21.4 %   20.7 %   20.4 %   21.4 %   23.6 %   -10.9 %
Interest DDA   166,413     174,729     170,282     188,497     191,719     (25,306 )
% of Total   15.5 %   16.1 %   15.9 %   17.0 %   17.6 %   -13.2 %
Savings   216,965     226,077     225,065     227,974     191,272     25,693  
% of Total   20.3 %   20.8 %   21.0 %   20.5 %   17.6 %   13.4 %
Money Market   202,605     216,565     217,681     222,203     255,995     (53,390 )
% of Total   18.9 %   20.0 %   20.3 %   20.0 %   23.6 %   -20.9 %
Time Deposits   255,509     243,766     239,717     234,295     190,880     64,629  
% of Total   23.9 %   22.5 %   22.4 %   21.1 %   17.6 %   33.9 %
Total Deposits $ 1,070,205   $ 1,085,319   $ 1,071,156   $ 1,110,144   $ 1,086,665   $ (16,460 )
Total Growth Percentage                 -1.5 %
             

Asset Quality

SB Financial has demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining high standards of asset quality. As of December 31, 2023, SB Financial reported nonperforming assets totaling $3.3 million, a significant decrease of $1.1 million or 25.3 percent from the same quarter last year, driven primarily by a decline in Residential Real Estate. This notable reduction in nonperforming assets is a clear indicator of the effectiveness of our risk management strategies and the overall health of the loan portfolio.

Furthermore, the coverage ratio for problem loans has seen a remarkable improvement, up by 185 basis points from the previous year to 560 percent. This improvement in the coverage ratio is a direct result of proactive measures in asset quality management. It includes the expansion of the allowance for credit losses, which followed a Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) adjustment of $1.4 million. Additionally, this improvement coincides with a concurrent reduction in problem loans, underscoring our focused efforts on maintaining a robust and healthy loan portfolio.

             
Nonperforming Assets           Annual
Change
($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2023 Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022
Commercial & Agriculture $ 748   $ 717   $ 170   $ 185   $ 114   $ 634  
% of Total Com./Ag. loans   0.39 %   0.40 %   0.09 %   0.10 %   0.06 %   556.1 %
Commercial RE   168     222     192     199     210     (42 )
% of Total CRE loans   0.04 %   0.05 %   0.05 %   0.05 %   0.05 %   -20.0 %
Residential RE   1,690     2,182     2,266     2,742     3,020     (1,330 )
% of Total Res. RE loans   0.53 %   0.68 %   0.71 %   0.89 %   1.04 %   -44.0 %
Consumer & Other   212     208     282     270     338     (126 )
% of Total Con./Oth. loans   0.32 %   0.32 %   0.44 %   0.42 %   0.52 %   -37.3 %
Total Nonaccruing Loans   2,818     3,329     2,910     3,396     3,682     (864 )
% of Total loans   0.28 %   0.34 %   0.30 %   0.35 %   0.38 %   -23.5 %
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets   511     629     625     650     777     (266 )
Total Change (%)             -34.2 %
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 3,329   $ 3,958   $ 3,535   $ 4,046   $ 4,459   $ (1,130 )
% of Total assets   0.25 %   0.30 %   0.26 %   0.30 %   0.33 %   -25.34 %
             

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast on January 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices: 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

In May 2023, SB Financial was valued #163 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of top 200 publicly traded Community Bank and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR impairment from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

 

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
                           
          December   September   June   March   December
      ($ in thousands)     2023       2023       2023       2023       2022  
                           
ASSETS                    
  Cash and due from banks   $ 22,965     $ 19,049     $ 20,993     $ 21,625     $ 27,817  
  Interest bearing time deposits     1,535       1,180       1,180       1,380       2,131  
  Available-for-sale securities     219,708       212,768       227,996       237,607       238,780  
  Loans held for sale     2,525       3,206       5,684       5,592       2,073  
  Loans, net of unearned income     1,000,212       989,021       984,824       976,312       962,075  
  Allowance for credit losses     (15,786 )     (15,790 )     (15,795 )     (15,442 )     (13,818 )
  Premises and equipment, net     21,378       21,934       22,230       22,621       22,829  
  Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost     7,279       6,261       7,634       6,054       6,326  
  Foreclosed assets and other assets     511       629       625       650       777  
  Interest receivable     4,657       4,457       4,079       3,926       4,091  
  Goodwill     23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239  
  Cash value of life insurance     29,121       29,291       29,183       29,024       28,870  
  Mortgage servicing rights     13,906       13,893       13,723       13,548       13,503  
  Other assets     11,137       17,336       15,840       15,157       16,940  
                           
      Total assets   $ 1,342,387     $ 1,326,474     $ 1,341,435     $ 1,341,293     $ 1,335,633  
                           
                           
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
  Deposits                    
    Non interest bearing demand   $ 228,713     $ 224,182     $ 218,411     $ 237,175     $ 256,799  
    Interest bearing demand     166,413       174,729       170,282       188,497       191,719  
    Savings     216,965       226,077       225,065       227,974       191,272  
    Money market     202,605       216,565       217,681       222,203       255,995  
    Time deposits     255,509       243,766       239,717       234,295       190,880  
                           
      Total deposits     1,070,205       1,085,319       1,071,156       1,110,144       1,086,665  
                           
  Short-term borrowings     13,387       16,519       21,118       15,998       14,923  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances     83,600       59,500       81,300       44,500       60,000  
  Trust preferred securities     10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310  
  Subordinated debt net of issuance costs     19,642       19,630       19,618       19,606       19,594  
  Interest payable     2,443       2,216       1,866       1,441       769  
  Other liabilities     18,458       20,632       18,401       19,535       24,944  
                           
      Total liabilities     1,218,045       1,214,126       1,223,769       1,221,534       1,217,205  
                           
  Shareholders' Equity                    
    Common stock     61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319  
    Additional paid-in capital     15,124       15,037       15,154       14,953       15,087  
    Retained earnings     108,486       105,521       103,725       101,548       101,966  
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (29,831 )     (39,517 )     (32,894 )     (29,671 )     (32,120 )
    Treasury stock     (30,756 )     (30,012 )     (29,638 )     (28,390 )     (27,824 )
                           
      Total shareholders' equity     124,342       112,348       117,666       119,759       118,428  
                           
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,342,387     $ 1,326,474     $ 1,341,435     $ 1,341,293     $ 1,335,633  
                           


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
                                 
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   At and for the Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
                                 
        December   September   June   March   December   December   December
Interest income     2023       2023     2023     2023     2022   2023   2022
  Loans                            
    Taxable   $ 13,438     $ 13,128     $ 12,715   $ 12,126     $ 11,222   $ 51,407   $ 38,238
    Tax exempt     124       122       121     116       109     483     335
  Securities                            
    Taxable     1,526       1,507       1,524     1,535       1,559     6,092     5,798
    Tax exempt     38       39       46     47       47     170     198
                                 
    Total interest income     15,126       14,796       14,406     13,824       12,937     58,152     44,569
                                 
Interest expense                            
  Deposits     4,398       4,194       3,538     2,578       1,440     14,708     3,477
  Repurchase agreements & other     39       16       9     10       7     74     39
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   720       666       664     553       258     2,603     515
  Trust preferred securities     191       189       172     164       138     716     361
  Subordinated debt     194       195       194     195       194     778     778
                                 
    Total interest expense     5,542       5,260       4,577     3,500       2,037     18,879     5,170
                                 
                                 
Net interest income     9,584       9,536       9,829     10,324       10,900     39,273     39,399
                                 
  Provision for credit losses     (74 )     (6 )     145     250       -     315     -
                                 
Net interest income after provision                            
  for loan losses     9,658       9,542       9,684     10,074       10,900     38,958     39,399
                                 
Noninterest income                            
  Wealth management fees     838       837       940     917       907     3,532     3,728
  Customer service fees     844       863       871     825       880     3,403     3,378
  Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR   747       1,207       1,056     599       550     3,609     4,298
  Mortgage loan servicing fees, net     561       438       494     608       627     2,101     2,964
  Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans   177       10       218     24       105     429     566
  Title insurance revenue     378       429       455     373       454     1,635     2,229
  Net gain on sales of securities     1,453       -       -     -       -     1,453     -
  Gain (loss) on sale of assets     16       -       15     (11 )     18     20     61
  Other     517       379       312     331       172     1,539     1,007
                                 
    Total noninterest income     5,531       4,163       4,361     3,666       3,713     17,721     18,231
                                 
Noninterest expense                            
  Salaries and employee benefits     5,652       5,491       5,721     5,913       5,677     22,777     24,142
  Net occupancy expense     746       764       802     784       763     3,096     2,993
  Equipment expense     1,027       1,068       1,002     981       1,017     4,078     3,616
  Data processing fees     680       648       685     646       627     2,659     2,510
  Professional fees     926       623       612     863       738     3,024     3,214
  Marketing expense     182       189       213     198       258     782     911
  Telephone and communication expense      132       124       124     121       124     501     474
  Postage and delivery expense     167       100       78     87       121     432     422
  State, local and other taxes     285       218       218     228       277     949     1,082
  Employee expense     146       141       156     188       157     631     613
  Other expenses     426       1,115       728     764       510     3,033     2,337
                                 
    Total noninterest expense     10,369       10,481       10,339     10,773       10,269     41,962     42,314
                                 
                                 
Income before income tax expense     4,820       3,224       3,706     2,967       4,345     14,717     15,315
                                 
  Income tax expense     937       537       631     517       812     2,622     2,794
                                 
Net income   $ 3,883     $ 2,687     $ 3,075   $ 2,450     $ 3,533   $ 12,095   $ 12,521
                                 
Common share data:                            
  Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.58     $ 0.40     $ 0.45   $ 0.35     $ 0.51   $ 1.77   $ 1.79
                                 
  Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.57     $ 0.39     $ 0.44   $ 0.35     $ 0.50   $ 1.75   $ 1.77
                                 
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):                            
  Basic:     6,748       6,791       6,847     6,933       6,945     6,829     7,005
  Diluted:     6,851       6,878       6,910     7,008       7,021     6,917     7,078
                                 


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
                             
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
                             
    December   September   June   March   December   December   December
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS     2023       2023       2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
                             
   Net interest income   $ 9,584     $ 9,536     $ 9,829     $ 10,324     $ 10,900     $ 39,273     $ 39,399  
         Tax-equivalent adjustment     43       43       44       43       41       174       142  
   Tax-equivalent net interest income     9,627       9,579       9,873       10,367       10,941       39,447       39,541  
   Provision for credit loss     (74 )     (6 )     145       250       -       315       -  
   Noninterest income     5,531       4,163       4,361       3,666       3,713       17,721       18,231  
   Total operating revenue     15,115       13,699       14,190       13,990       14,613       56,994       57,630  
   Noninterest expense     10,369       10,481       10,339       10,773       10,269       41,962       42,314  
   Pre-tax pre-provision income     4,746       3,218       3,851       3,217       4,344       15,032       15,316  
   Pretax income     4,820       3,224       3,706       2,967       4,344       14,717       15,316  
   Net income     3,883       2,687       3,075       2,450       3,533       12,095       12,521  
                             
PER SHARE INFORMATION:                            
   Basic earnings per share (EPS)     0.58       0.40       0.45       0.35       0.51       1.77       1.79  
   Diluted earnings per share     0.57       0.39       0.44       0.35       0.50       1.75       1.77  
   Common dividends     0.135       0.130       0.130       0.125       0.125       0.520       0.480  
   Book value per common share     18.50       16.59       17.30       17.37       17.08       18.50       17.08  
   Tangible book value per common share (TBV)     14.98       13.09       13.81       13.93       13.65       14.98       13.65  
   Market price per common share     15.35       13.50       12.62       14.13       16.95       15.35       16.95  
   Market price to TBV     102.5 %     103.1 %     91.4 %     101.4 %     124.2 %     102.5 %     124.2 %
   Market price to trailing 12 month EPS     8.8       8.0       7.1       8.2       9.6       8.8       9.6  
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:                            
   Return on average assets (ROAA)     1.17 %     0.80 %     0.91 %     0.73 %     1.07 %     0.91 %     0.95 %
   Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA     1.43 %     0.96 %     1.14 %     0.96 %     1.32 %     1.21 %     1.25 %
   Return on average equity     13.23 %     9.25 %     10.32 %     8.22 %     12.17 %     10.22 %     9.86 %
   Return on average tangible equity     16.57 %     11.62 %     12.89 %     10.26 %     15.30 %     12.78 %     12.14 %
   Efficiency ratio     68.44 %     76.34 %     72.71 %     76.85 %     70.16 %     73.47 %     73.31 %
   Earning asset yield     4.89 %     4.78 %     4.61 %     4.49 %     4.27 %     4.67 %     3.63 %
   Cost of interest bearing liabilities     2.33 %     2.18 %     1.90 %     1.46 %     0.90 %     1.97 %     0.56 %
   Net interest margin     3.10 %     3.08 %     3.15 %     3.35 %     3.60 %     3.15 %     3.21 %
   Tax equivalent effect     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
   Net interest margin, tax equivalent     3.11 %     3.09 %     3.16 %     3.37 %     3.61 %     3.16 %     3.22 %
   Non interest income/Average assets     1.67 %     1.24 %     1.30 %     1.10 %     1.13 %     1.33 %     1.38 %
   Non interest expense/Average assets     3.12 %     3.13 %     3.07 %     3.23 %     3.13 %     3.14 %     3.21 %
   Net noninterest expense/Average assets     -1.46 %     -1.89 %     -1.78 %     -2.13 %     -2.00 %     -1.82 %     -1.83 %
                             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                            
   Gross charge-offs     5       12       32       69       7       118       34  
   Recoveries     1       7       10       8       1       26       47  
   Net charge-offs     4       5       22       61       6       92       (13 )
   Nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.28 %     0.34 %     0.30 %     0.35 %     0.38 %     0.28 %     0.38 %
   Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO     0.33 %     0.40 %     0.36 %     0.41 %     0.46 %     0.33 %     0.46 %
   Nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.25 %     0.30 %     0.26 %     0.30 %     0.33 %     0.25 %     0.33 %
   Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans     560.18 %     474.32 %     542.78 %     454.71 %     375.29 %     560.18 %     375.29 %
   Allowance for credit loss/Total loans     1.58 %     1.60 %     1.60 %     1.58 %     1.44 %     1.58 %     1.44 %
   Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.03 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     (0.00 %)
                             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:                            
   Loans/ Deposits     93.46 %     91.13 %     91.94 %     87.94 %     88.53 %     93.46 %     88.53 %
   Equity/ Assets     9.26 %     8.47 %     8.77 %     8.93 %     8.87 %     9.26 %     8.87 %
   Tangible equity/Tangible assets     7.63 %     6.81 %     7.13 %     7.29 %     7.22 %     7.63 %     7.22 %
   Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)     13.42 %     13.56 %     13.18 %     13.44 %     13.42 %     13.42 %     13.42 %
                             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                            
   Total assets     1,342,387       1,326,474       1,341,435       1,341,293       1,335,633       1,342,387       1,335,633  
   Total loans     1,000,212       989,021       984,824       976,312       962,075       1,000,212       962,075  
   Deposits     1,070,205       1,085,319       1,071,156       1,110,144       1,086,665       1,070,205       1,086,665  
   Shareholders equity     124,342       112,348       117,666       119,759       118,428       124,342       118,428  
   Goodwill and intangibles     23,662       23,687       23,710       23,732       23,753       23,662       23,753  
   Tangible equity     100,680       88,661       93,956       96,027       94,675       100,680       94,675  
   Mortgage servicing portfolio     1,366,667       1,367,209       1,353,904       1,344,158       1,352,016       1,366,667       1,352,016  
   Wealth/Brokerage assets under care     501,829       478,236       499,255       518,009       507,093       501,829       507,093  
   Total assets under care     3,210,883       3,171,919       3,194,594       3,203,460       3,194,742       3,210,883       3,194,742  
   Full-time equivalent employees     251       252       253       255       268       251       268  
   Period end common shares outstanding     6,720       6,773       6,803       6,894       6,935       6,720       6,935  
   Market capitalization (all)     103,147       91,437       85,857       97,419       117,556       103,147       117,556  
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                            
   Total assets     1,327,415       1,339,870       1,346,010       1,335,056       1,314,419       1,334,644       1,318,781  
   Total earning assets     1,236,165       1,239,145       1,248,813       1,232,018       1,211,674       1,246,531       1,226,771  
   Total loans     992,337       989,089       988,348       970,813       937,898       985,217       888,116  
   Deposits     1,084,939       1,095,414       1,100,344       1,098,935       1,094,491       1,094,547       1,105,571  
   Shareholders equity     117,397       116,165       119,177       119,237       116,114       118,315       126,963  
   Goodwill and intangibles     23,675       23,698       23,721       23,743       23,761       23,709       23,783  
   Tangible equity     93,722       92,467       95,456       95,494       92,353       94,606       103,180  
   Average basic shares outstanding     6,748       6,791       6,847       6,933       6,945       6,829       7,005  
   Average diluted shares outstanding     6,851       6,878       6,910       7,008       7,021       6,917       7,078  
                             


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
  Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
  For the Three & Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023 and 2022
             
  ($ in thousands)   Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023     Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022
      Average   Average     Average   Average
Assets   Balance Interest Rate     Balance Interest Rate
                     
  Taxable securities/cash   $ 237,203   $ 1,526 2.57 %     $ 265,711   $ 1,559 2.35 %
  Nontaxable securities     6,625     38 2.29 %       8,065     47 2.33 %
  Loans, net     992,337     13,562 5.47 %       937,898     11,331 4.83 %
                     
         Total earning assets     1,236,165     15,126 4.89 %       1,211,674     12,937 4.27 %
                     
  Cash and due from banks     4,077             7,052      
  Allowance for loan losses     (15,787 )           (13,820 )    
  Premises and equipment     22,205             23,757      
  Other assets     80,755             85,756      
                     
        Total assets   $ 1,327,415           $ 1,314,419      
                     
Liabilities                  
  Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 601,034   $ 2,232 1.49 %     $ 646,498   $ 965 0.60 %
  Time deposits     247,382     2,166 3.50 %       180,678     475 1.05 %
  Repurchase agreements & other     13,359     39 1.17 %       18,058     7 0.16 %
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     58,330     720 4.94 %       29,078     258 3.55 %
  Trust preferred securities     10,310     191 7.41 %       10,310     138 5.35 %
  Subordinated debt     19,634     194 3.95 %       19,588     194 3.96 %
                     
        Total interest bearing liabilities     950,049     5,542 2.33 %       904,210     2,037 0.90 %
                     
  Non interest bearing demand     236,523     -         267,315     -  
                     
        Total funding     1,186,572     1.87 %       1,171,525     0.70 %
                     
  Other liabilities     23,446             26,780      
                     
        Total liabilities     1,210,018             1,198,305      
                     
  Equity     117,397             116,114      
                     
        Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,327,415           $ 1,314,419      
                     
  Net interest income     $ 9,584         $ 10,900  
                     
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure       3.10 %         3.60 %
                     
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.11 %         3.61 %
   - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis              
                     
      Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023     Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022
      Average   Average     Average   Average
Assets   Balance Interest Rate     Balance Interest Rate
                     
  Taxable securities/cash   $ 254,133   $ 6,092 2.40 %     $ 330,549   $ 5,798 1.75 %
  Nontaxable securities     7,181     170 2.37 %       8,106     198 2.44 %
  Loans, net     985,217     51,890 5.27 %       888,116     38,573 4.34 %
                     
         Total earning assets     1,246,531     58,152 4.67 %       1,226,771     44,569 3.63 %
                     
  Cash and due from banks     4,035             7,296      
  Allowance for loan losses     (15,478 )           (13,808 )    
  Premises and equipment     22,990             24,137      
  Other assets     76,566             74,385      
                     
        Total assets   $ 1,334,644           $ 1,318,781      
                     
Liabilities                  
  Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 619,906   $ 7,599 1.23 %     $ 693,271   $ 2,258 0.33 %
  Time deposits     236,665     7,109 3.00 %       159,401     1,219 0.76 %
  Repurchase agreements & Other     15,765     74 0.47 %       20,481     39 0.19 %
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     55,044     2,603 4.73 %       16,420     515 3.14 %
  Trust preferred securities     10,310     716 6.94 %       10,310     361 3.50 %
  Subordinated debt     19,616     778 3.97 %       19,570     778 3.98 %
                     
        Total interest bearing liabilities     957,306     18,879 1.97 %       919,453     5,169 0.56 %
                     
  Non interest bearing demand     237,976     1.58 %       252,899     0.44 %
                     
        Total funding     1,195,282             1,172,352      
                     
  Other liabilities     21,047             19,466      
                     
        Total liabilities     1,216,329             1,191,818      
                     
  Equity     118,315             126,963      
                     
        Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,334,644           $ 1,318,781      
                     
  Net interest income     $ 39,273         $ 39,400  
                     
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure       3.15 %         3.21 %
                     
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.16 %         3.22 %
   - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis              
                     



Non-GAAP reconciliation   Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
                 
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   Dec. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022
                 
Total Operating Revenue   $ 15,115     $ 14,613     $ 56,994     $ 57,630  
 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment *   12       (86 )     51       (1,279 )
                 
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue     15,127       14,527       57,045       56,351  
                 
                 
Income before Income Taxes     4,820       4,345       14,717       15,316  
 Adjustment for OMSR *     12       (86 )     51       (1,279 )
                 
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes     4,832       4,259       14,768       14,037  
                 
                 
Provision for Income Taxes     937       812       2,622       2,795  
 Adjustment for OMSR **     3       (18 )     11       (269 )
                 
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes     940       794       2,633       2,527  
                 
                 
Net Income     3,883       3,533       12,095       12,521  
 Adjustment for OMSR *     9       (68 )     40       (1,010 )
                 
Adjusted Net Income     3,892       3,465       12,135       11,511  
                 
                 
Diluted Earnings per Share     0.57       0.50       1.75       1.77  
 Adjustment for OMSR *     0.00       (0.01 )     0.01       (0.14 )
                 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share   $ 0.57     $ 0.49     $ 1.75     $ 1.63  
                 
                 
Return on Average Assets     1.17 %     1.08 %     0.91 %     0.95 %
 Adjustment for OMSR *     0.00 %     -0.02 %     0.00 %     -0.08 %
                 
Adjusted Return on Average Assets     1.17 %     1.05 %     0.91 %     0.87 %
                 
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights            
                 
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate        
                 

You just read:

SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more