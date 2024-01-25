Submit Release
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS

FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2023.

Common - CUSIP 903002103

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/23 $0.205 $0.055639 $0.00 $0.00 $0.149361 $0.055639
6/15/23 $0.205 $0.055639 $0.00 $0.00 $0.149361 $0.055639
9/15/23 $0.205 $0.055639 $0.00 $0.00 $0.149361 $0.055639
12/15/23 $0.205 $0.055639 $0.00 $0.00 $0.149361 $0.055639
TOTAL $0.820 $0.222556 $0.00 $0.00 $0.597444 $0.222556


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/23 $0.205 27.140886 % 0% 0% 72.859114 % 27.140886 %
6/15/23 $0.205 27.140886 % 0% 0% 72.859114 % 27.140886 %
9/15/23 $0.205 27.140886 % 0% 0% 72.859114 % 27.140886 %
12/15/23 $0.205 27.140886 % 0% 0% 72.859114 % 27.140886 %
TOTAL $0.820 27.140886 % 0% 0% 72.859114 % 27.140886 %


6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/23 $0.3984375 $0.3984375 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.3984375
6/15/23 $0.3984375 $0.3984375 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.3984375
9/15/23 $0.3984375 $0.3984375 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.3984375
12/15/23 $0.3984375 $0.3984375 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.3984375
TOTAL $1.593750 $1.593750 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $1.593750


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b) 		Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/15/23 $0.3984375 100% 0% 0% 0% 100%
6/15/23 $0.3984375 100% 0% 0% 0% 100%
9/15/23 $0.3984375 100% 0% 0% 0% 100%
12/15/23 $0.3984375 100% 0% 0% 0% 100%
TOTAL $1.593750 100% 0% 0% 0% 100%


NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS
Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATE FAIR MARKET VALUE ($)   DISCOUNT PRICE ($)   DISCOUNT ON D/R ($)
1/17/2023 17.105   16.250   0.855
2/15/2023 17.995   17.250   0.745
3/15/2023 14.745   14.250   0.495
4/17/2023 14.750   14.125   0.625
5/15/2023 15.790   15.125   0.665
6/15/2023 16.130   15.375   0.755
7/17/2023 16.335   15.625   0.710
8/15/2023 15.400   15.000   0.400
9/15/2023 14.605   14.000   0.605
10/16/2023 14.280   13.625   0.655
11/15/2023 14.515   13.875   0.640
12/15/2023 15.180   14.500   0.680


Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

 Contact: Nelli Madden
 732-577-9997



UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS

