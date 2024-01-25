IBEX Limited to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 8, 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.



What: IBEX Limited Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: Register Here for Dial-In and PIN Webcast: https://investors.ibex.co/

