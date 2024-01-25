Northrim BanCorp Earns $6.6 million, or $1.19 Per Diluted Share, in Fourth Quarter 2023, and $25.4 Million, or $4.49 Per Diluted Share, for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) (“Northrim” or the "Company") today reported net income of $6.6 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $8.4 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and $8.6 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 is primarily due to lower net income in the Home Mortgage Lending segment resulting from a decline in mortgage originations and a decline in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2023 profitability as compared to the same quarter of the prior year was largely driven by an increase in interest expense that was only partially offset by higher interest income, as well as increased salaries and other personnel expense.



Net income for the full year of 2023 decreased 17% to $25.4 million, or $4.49 per diluted share, compared to $30.7 million, or $5.27 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022. Loan and deposit growth supported 2023 earnings in the Community Banking segment but were offset by increased other operating expenses, primarily in salaries and other personnel expense as the Company continues to expand its branch network into new markets, and a higher provision for credit losses in 2023 due to higher loan growth compared to 2022. A decline in mortgage originations and a decline in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights resulted in a $2.5 million loss in the Home Mortgage Lending segment in 2023 compared to an $897,000 loss in 2022.

Dividends per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 remained consistent with the third quarter of 2023 at $0.60 per share and increased 20% from $0.50 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We are pleased with our 2023 results,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer Northrim BanCorp, Inc. “We have continued to gain market share as we expand our branch network, upgrade our treasury management capabilities, and attract talented new individuals to the Northrim team. Market share gains have fueled solid loan and deposit growth and allowed us to maintain enhanced liquidity to ensure our stability in a range of economic scenarios.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 1% to $26.7 million compared to $26.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 and decreased 2% compared to $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (“NIMTE”) * was 4.12% for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 9-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2023 and a 24-basis point decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

was 4.12% for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 9-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2023 and a 24-basis point decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The weighted average interest rate for new loans booked in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 8.03% compared to 7.39% in the third quarter of 2023 and 6.26% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.93% and return on average equity ("ROAE") was 11.36% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Portfolio loans were $1.79 billion at December 31, 2023, up 4% from the preceding quarter and up 19% from a year ago, primarily due to new customer relationships, expanding market share and retaining certain mortgages originated by Residential Mortgage, a subsidiary of Northrim Bank (the“Bank”), in the loan portfolio.

Total deposits were $2.49 billion at December 31, 2023, up 2% from the preceding quarter, and up 4% from $2.39 billion a year ago. Noninterest bearing demand deposits represented 31% of total deposits at both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, down from 34% at December 31, 2022. Average interest-bearing deposits were $1.72 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 6% from the preceding quarter, and up 9% from the fourth quarter a year ago.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.00% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 1.75% in the third quarter of 2023 and 0.56% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

The net unrealized loss, net of tax on the available for sale investment portfolio reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income was $17.4 million at December 31, 2023, down from $26.5 million in the preceding quarter.





Financial Highlights Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31,

2022 Total assets $2,807,497 $2,790,189 $2,638,207 $2,580,037 $2,674,318 Total portfolio loans $1,789,497 $1,720,091 $1,659,239 $1,535,187 $1,501,785 Total deposits $2,485,055 $2,427,930 $2,302,311 $2,296,273 $2,387,211 Total shareholders' equity $234,718 $225,259 $221,336 $224,425 $218,629 Net income $6,613 $8,374 $5,577 $4,830 $8,595 Diluted earnings per share $1.19 $1.48 $0.98 $0.84 $1.48 Return on average assets 0.93 % 1.22 % 0.85 % 0.76 % 1.26 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.36 % 14.67 % 9.85 % 8.73 % 15.71 % NIM 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.14 % 4.22 % 4.31 % NIMTE* 4.12 % 4.21 % 4.21 % 4.30 % 4.36 % Efficiency ratio 72.21 % 66.64 % 74.03 % 78.51 % 65.23 % Total shareholders' equity/total assets 8.36 % 8.07 % 8.39 % 8.70 % 8.18 % Tangible common equity/tangible assets* 7.84 % 7.54 % 7.83 % 8.13 % 7.62 % Book value per share $42.57 $40.60 $39.45 $39.56 $38.35 Tangible book value per share* $39.68 $37.72 $36.60 $36.74 $35.55 Dividends per share $0.60 $0.60 $0.60 $0.60 $0.50 Common shares outstanding 5,513,459 5,548,436 5,610,841 5,672,841 5,700,728

* References to NIMTE, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible common assets, and tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding the unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio, (all of which exclude intangible assets) represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP measurements in this earnings release, because it believes these measures are useful to investors. See the end of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.



Alaska Economic Update

The Alaska Department of Labor ("DOL") has reported Alaska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November of 2023 was 4.4% compared to the U.S. rate of 3.7%. The total number of payroll jobs in Alaska, not including uniformed military, increased 1.6% or 5,000 jobs between November of 2022 and November of 2023.

According to the DOL, Health Care had the largest growth in new jobs in Alaska through November compared to the prior year. The sector added 1,300 positions for a year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The Oil & Gas sector had the largest percentage growth rate at 5.6% or 400 new jobs. Leisure and Hospitality added 800 jobs for a 2.6% growth rate. Professional & Business Services and Trade, Transportation & Utilities both added 700 jobs year over year through November of 2023. The Government sector grew by 500 jobs for 0.6% growth due to more federal positions in Alaska, which offset declines in Alaska state government jobs.

Alaska’s Gross State Product (“GSP”) in the third quarter of 2023, was estimated to be $67.7 billion in current dollars, according to the Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis ("BEA"). Alaska’s inflation adjusted “real” GSP grew 3.6% at annualized rates in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the average U.S. rate of 4.9%. Alaska’s real GSP improvement in the third quarter of 2023 was aided by gains in the Transportation & Warehousing and Construction sectors.

The BEA also calculated Alaska’s seasonally adjusted personal income at $52.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023. This was an annualized improvement of 2.2% for Alaska over the second quarter of 2023, compared to the national average of 3.5%.

The monthly average price of Alaska North Slope (“ANS”) crude oil was in a range between $75.64 and $95.05 in 2023. The Alaska Department of Revenue (“DOR”) calculated ANS crude oil production was 479 thousand barrels per day (“bpd”) in Alaska’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The DOR has forecast production to decline slightly to 470 thousand bpd in Alaska’s fiscal year 2024. That number is projected to grow by the DOR to 663 thousand bpd by fiscal year 2033. This is primarily a result of new production coming on line in and around the NPR-A region west of Prudhoe Bay.

According to the Alaska Multiple Listing Services, the average sales price of a single family home in Anchorage rose 5.4% in 2023 to $481,181, following a 7.6% increase in 2022. This was the sixth consecutive year of price increases.

Average sales prices for single family homes in the Matanuska Susitna Borough rose 4% in 2023 to $397,858, after increasing 9.9% in 2022. This continues a trend of average price increases for more than a decade in the region. These two markets represent where the vast majority of the Bank’s residential lending activity occurs.

However, the Alaska Multiple Listing Services reported a large decrease in the number of units sold in both communities. There were 2,162 housing units sold in Anchorage in 2023, down 24.1% compared to 2,849 in 2022. In the Matanuska Susitna Borough there were 1,632 homes sold in 2023, compared to 2,103 in 2022, a decrease of 22.4%.

Review of Income Statement

Consolidated Income Statement

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Northrim generated a ROAA of 0.93% and a ROAE of 11.36%, compared to 1.22% and 14.67%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023 and 1.26% and 15.71%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year 2023, Northrim generated a ROAA of 0.94% and a ROAE of 11.17%, compared to 1.16% and 13.68% for 2022.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased 1% to $26.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $26.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 and decreased 2% compared to $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense on deposits increased to $8.7 million in the fourth quarter compared to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

NIMTE* was 4.12% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 4.21% in the preceding quarter and 4.36% in the fourth quarter a year ago. NIMTE* decreased 9 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter and 24 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher costs on interest bearing demand deposits that was only partially offset by higher earning asset balances and higher loan yields. The weighted average interest rate for new loans booked in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 8.03% compared to 7.39% in the third quarter of 2023 and 6.26% in the fourth quarter a year ago. Long-term investments were purchased in the fourth quarter of 2023 with a weighted average yield of 5.33%. The yield on the investment portfolio increased to 2.48% for the quarter as a result of repricing of the variable rate investments which represent 10% of the investment portfolio. “We expect our net interest margin to continue to remain relatively stable as estimated increases in earning-asset yields from the repricing of earning assets will likely be offset by increases in deposit costs,” said Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer. Northrim’s NIMTE* continues to remain above the peer average posted by the S&P U.S. Small Cap Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of September 30, 2023.1

Provision for Credit Losses

Northrim recorded a provision for credit losses of $885,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, which includes a $9,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a provision for credit losses on loans of $876,000. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, and a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The $885,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 is largely attributable to increases in loan and unfunded commitment balances.

Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, decreased during the quarter to $5.0 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $5.1 million at September 30, 2023, and $6.4 million at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses was 345% of nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 326% three months earlier and 215% a year ago.

Other Operating Income

In addition to home mortgage lending, Northrim has interests in other businesses that complement its core community banking activities, including purchased receivables financing and wealth management. Other operating income contributed $6.5 million, or 20% of total fourth quarter 2023 revenues, as compared to $8.0 million, or 23% of revenues in the third quarter of 2023, and $6.8 million, or 20% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in other operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022 is primarily the result of decreased mortgage banking income due to lower volume of mortgage activity and a change in the value of mortgage servicing rights, that was only partially offset by higher purchased receivable income and unrealized gains on marketable equity securities.

1As of September 30, 2023, the S&P U.S. Small Cap Bank Index tracked 253 banks with total common market capitalization between $250 million to $1B for the following ratios: NIMTE* of 3.23%.

Other Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $22.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, and $22.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in other operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 is primarily due to an increase in OREO expense due to a gain on sale recorded in the third quarter of 2023 for subsequent proceeds received related to a government guarantee on an OREO property sold in December 2022. The increase in other operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter a year ago is primarily due to increased salaries and other personnel expense.

Income Tax Provision

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Northrim recorded $1.7 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 20.7%, compared to $1.9 million, or 18.4% in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.4 million, or 13.6% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in the tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter a year ago is primarily the result of decreased tax benefits related to the Company's investment in low income housing tax credits.

Community Banking

In the most recent deposit market share data from the FDIC, Northrim’s deposit market share in Alaska increased to 15.04% of Alaska's total deposits as of June 30, 2023 compared to 13.95% of Alaska's total deposits as of June 30, 2022. This represents 7.8% growth in market share percentage for Northrim during that period while, according to the FDIC, the total deposits in Alaska were down 8.5% during the same period. Northrim opened a branch in Kodiak in the first quarter of 2023, a loan production office in Homer in the second quarter of 2023, and a permanent branch in Nome in the third quarter of 2023. Northrim also plans to open a branch in Homer later this year. See below for further discussion regarding the Company's deposit movement for the quarter.

Net interest income in the Community Banking segment totaled $24.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $24.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $26.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest income increased in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 mostly due to increased interest income on loans that was only partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits. Net interest income decreased in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits, which was only partially offset by increased interest income on loans and investments. Other operating expense increased in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in OREO expense. The third quarter of 2023 reflected a decrease in OREO expense discussed above.

The following table provides highlights of the Community Banking segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net interest income $24,456 $24,050 $22,700 $24,752 $26,741 Provision for credit losses 885 1,190 1,407 360 1,886 Other operating income 4,048 3,597 3,067 2,900 3,819 Other operating expense 18,516 16,946 17,805 17,417 16,678 Income before provision for income taxes 9,103 9,511 6,555 9,875 11,996 Provision for income taxes 1,941 1,709 1,192 2,315 1,884 Net income Community Banking segment $7,162 $7,802 $5,363 $7,560 $10,112 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 5,578,491 5,624,906 5,677,292 5,757,458 5,769,415 Diluted earnings per share $1.29 $1.39 $0.94 $1.31 $1.74





Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 Net interest income $95,958 $92,921 Provision for credit losses 3,842 1,846 Other operating income 13,612 12,505 Other operating expense 70,684 63,901 Income before provision for income taxes 35,044 39,679 Provision for income taxes 7,157 8,041 Net income Community Banking segment $27,887 $31,638 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 5,661,460 5,829,412 Diluted earnings per share $4.93 $5.42

Home Mortgage Lending

During the fourth quarter of 2023, mortgage loans funded for sale decreased to $79.7 million, of which 96% was for home purchases, compared to $131.9 million and 95% of loans funded for home purchases in the third quarter of 2023, and decreased as compared to $82.1 million, of which 89% was for home purchases in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company has developed mortgage products including adjustable rate mortgages, a second home product, and extended locks, which are intended to appeal to customers given the current interest rate environment. During the fourth quarter of 2023, our home mortgage lending subsidiary, Residential Mortgage originated $27.1 million in home mortgages, of which roughly half were adjustable rate mortgages and half were mortgages for second homes, that the Bank purchased and booked as consumer loans at a weighted average interest rate of 7.05%, up from $21.6 million and 6.60% in the third quarter of 2023, $55.6 million and 5.70% in the second quarter of 2023, $42.0 million and 5.11% in the first quarter of 2023, and $34.6 million and 5.52% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total mortgage production for the fourth quarter of 2023 was down 30% compared to the third quarter of 2023 and down 8% compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. Given the seasonality of the mortgage operations, the Company usually sees lower production in the fourth and first quarters and an increase in production in the second quarter. Additionally, management anticipates that the volume of mortgages that the Bank will purchase from Residential Mortgage will continue to decrease, as they look to sell a larger percentage of production on the secondary market going forward. Mr. Ballard noted that “purchases of mortgages by Northrim Bank was a long-term, strategic decision to deploy excess liquidity, reduce asset sensitivity, and provide products to loan originators to market for increased production in this rising interest rate environment.” Mr. Ballard added, “we are at our target for these mortgages of approximately 10% of our loan portfolio.”

The expansion efforts of mortgage production in the Arizona, Colorado, and Pacific Northwest markets in late 2022 contributed to 11% of Residential Mortgage's $107 million total production in the fourth quarter of 2023, 8% of $153 million in total production in the third quarter of 2023, 15% of $169 million in total production in the second quarter of 2023, and 19% of $93 million in total production in the first quarter of 2023. The expansion efforts into new markets contributed to 13% of Residential Mortgage's $522 million total production in 2023.

The net change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights decreased mortgage banking income by $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a decrease of $310,000 for the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $318,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Mortgage servicing revenue decreased to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $2.4 million in the prior quarter and increased from $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to changes in production of loans sold with servicing retained. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company's servicing portfolio increased $78.6 million in new mortgage loans, net of amortization and payoffs as compared to an increase of $77.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $58.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, Northrim serviced 3,863 loans in its $1.04 billion home-mortgage-servicing portfolio, a 6% increase compared to the $982.1 million serviced as of the end of the third quarter of 2023, and a 16% increase from the $898.8 million serviced a year ago. Delinquencies in the loan servicing portfolio totaled 3.0% at December 31, 2023, compared to 2.0% at December 31, 2022.

The following table provides highlights of the Home Mortgage Lending segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December

31, 2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December

31, 2022 Mortgage loan commitments $22,926 $50,128 $71,123 $41,050 $29,065 Mortgage loans funded for sale $79,742 $131,863 $113,824 $50,725 $82,149 Mortgage loans funded for investment 27,114 21,585 55,595 41,964 34,622 Total mortgage loans funded $106,856 $153,448 $169,419 $92,689 $116,771 Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 4 % 5 % 3 % 5 % 11 % Mortgage loans serviced for others $1,044,516 $982,098 $921,616 $911,065 $898,840 Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $1,462 $2,491 $2,570 $1,305 $1,567 Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net (296 ) (289 ) 358 125 (446 ) Total production revenue 1,166 2,202 2,928 1,430 1,121 Mortgage servicing revenue 2,180 2,396 1,424 1,368 2,120 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights: Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1 (707 ) — (3 ) (212 ) 93 Other2 (301 ) (310 ) (571 ) (583 ) (411 ) Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 1,172 2,086 850 573 1,802 Other mortgage banking revenue 99 117 135 5 33 Total mortgage banking income $2,437 $4,405 $3,913 $2,008 $2,956 Net interest income $2,276 $2,300 $2,442 $280 $546 Mortgage banking income 2,437 4,405 3,913 2,008 2,956 Other operating expense 5,477 5,951 5,977 6,092 5,548 Income before provision for income taxes (764 ) 754 378 (3,804 ) (2,046 ) Provision for income taxes (215 ) 182 164 (1,074 ) (529 ) Net (loss) income Home Mortgage Lending segment ($549 ) $572 $214 ($2,730 ) ($1,517 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 5,578,491 5,624,906 5,805,870 5,757,458 5,769,415 Diluted (loss) earnings per share ($0.10 ) $0.09 $0.04 ($0.47 ) ($0.26 )

1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.

2Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 Mortgage loans funded for sale $376,154 $550,911 Mortgage loans funded for investment 146,258 34,622 Total mortgage loans funded $522,412 $585,533 Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 4 % 12 % Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $7,828 $13,873 Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net (102 ) (1,035 ) Total production revenue 7,726 12,838 Mortgage servicing revenue 7,368 7,944 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights: Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1 (922 ) 1,615 Other2 (1,765 ) (1,327 ) Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 4,681 8,232 Other mortgage banking revenue 356 502 Total mortgage banking income $12,763 $21,572 Net interest income $7,298 $2,193 Mortgage banking income 12,763 21,572 Other operating expense 23,497 24,950 Income before provision for income taxes (3,436 ) (1,185 ) Provision for income taxes (943 ) (288 ) Net (loss) income Home Mortgage Lending segment ($2,493 ) ($897 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 5,661,460 5,829,412 Diluted (loss) earnings per share ($0.44 ) ($0.15 )

1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.

2Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Balance Sheet Review

Northrim’s total assets were $2.81 billion at December 31, 2023, up 1% from the preceding quarter and up 5% from a year ago. Northrim’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 72% at December 31, 2023, up from 71% at September 30, 2023, and 63% at December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, our liquid assets and investments and loans maturing within one year were $575.6 million and our funds available for borrowing under our existing lines of credit were $742.9 million. Given these sources of liquidity and our expectations for customer demands for cash and for our operating cash needs, we believe our sources of liquidity to be sufficient for the foreseeable future.

Average interest-earning assets were $2.61 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 4% from $2.52 billion in the third quarter of 2023 and up 4% from $2.51 billion in the fourth quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.51% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 5.48% in the preceding quarter and 4.74% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Average investment securities decreased to $690.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $715.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $712.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The average net tax equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 2.48% for the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 2.43% in the preceding quarter and up from 2.30% in the year ago quarter. The average estimated duration of the investment portfolio at December 31, 2023, was approximately 2.8 years down from approximately 3.3 years a year ago. As of December 31, 2023, $63.1 million of available for sale securities are scheduled to mature in the next six months, $99.7 million are scheduled to mature in six months to one year, and $141.3 million are scheduled to mature in the following year, representing a total of $304.1 million or 12% of earning assets that are scheduled to mature in the next 24 months.

Total unrealized losses, net of tax, on available for sale securities decreased by $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the prior quarter, and decreased by $12.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in a total unrealized loss of $17.4 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $26.5 million at September 30, 2023 and $30.1 million a year ago. The average maturity of the available for sale securities with the majority of the unrealized loss is 1.9 years. Total unrealized losses on held to maturity securities were $3.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $4.5 million at September 30, 2023, and $4.1 million a year ago.

Average interest bearing deposits in other banks increased to $126.2 million in the fourth quarter from $42.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 due to higher deposit balances and maturing portfolio investments. Average interest bearing deposits in other banks decreased in the fourth quarter of this year compared to $294.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as cash was used to fund the growing loan portfolio.

Portfolio loans were $1.79 billion at December 31, 2023, up 4% from the preceding quarter and up 19% from a year ago. Portfolio loans, excluding consumer mortgage loans, increased by 3% or $43.0 million to $1.60 billion from the preceding quarter and were up 11% from a year ago. Average portfolio loans in the third quarter of 2023 were $1.75 billion, which was up 3% from the preceding quarter and up 19% from a year ago. Yields on average portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased slightly to 6.55% from 6.61% in the third quarter of 2023 due to some one time adjustments in both periods and increased from 5.98% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Without certain one-time items, including fees from loan prepayments, yields on average portfolio loans would have been 6.60% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 6.46% in the third quarter of 2023. The yield on new portfolio loans, excluding consumer mortgage loans, was 8.79% in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to 7.98% in the third quarter of 2023 and 6.42% in the fourth quarter of 2022. 31% of loans mature or reprice in the next three months, 15% of loans mature or reprice in three to twelve months, and 16% of loans mature or reprice in one to two years.

Alaskans continue to account for substantially all of Northrim’s deposit base. Total deposits were $2.49 billion at December 31, 2023, up 2% from $2.43 billion at September 30, 2023, and up 4% from $2.39 billion a year ago. At December 31, 2023, 71% of total deposits were held in business accounts and 29% of deposit balances were held in consumer accounts. Northrim had approximately 33,000 deposit customers with an average balance of $75,000 as of December 31, 2023. Northrim had 19 customers with balances over $10 million as of December 31, 2023, which accounted for $453.0 million, or 18%, of total deposits. Of these $453.0 million of deposits, approximately 36% are insured using ICS or CDARS and an additional 20% are long-term customers with whom Northrim has significant lending relationships. ICS and CDARS deposits are divided into amounts under the FDIC insurance maximum and allocated among member banks, making the large deposit eligible for FDIC insurance. Demand deposits decreased by 2% from the prior quarter and decreased 6% year-over-year to $749.7 million at December 31, 2023. Demand deposits remained consistent at 31% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and decreased from 34% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. Average interest-bearing deposits were up 6% to $1.72 billion with an average cost of 2.00% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.62 billion and an average cost of 1.75% in the third quarter of 2023, and up 9% compared to $1.58 billion and an average cost of 0.56% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.02 billion or 41% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023 compared to $1.1 billion or 46% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. As interest rates continued to increase in 2023, Northrim has taken a proactive, targeted approach to increase deposit rates.

Shareholders’ equity was $234.7 million, or $42.57 book value per share, at December 31, 2023, compared to $225.3 million, or $40.60 book value per share, at September 30, 2023 and $218.6 million, or $38.35 book value per share, a year ago. Tangible book value per share* was $39.68 at December 31, 2023, compared to $37.72 at September 30, 2023, and $35.55 per share a year ago. The increase in shareholders’ equity in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was largely the result of earnings of $6.6 million and an increase in the fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio, which increased $9.1 million, net of tax, which were only partially offset by dividends paid of $3.3 million and repurchases of common stock of $2.5 million. The Company purchased 55,786 shares of common stock in the fourth quarter of 2023 at an average cost of $43.34 per share and has 76,327 shares remaining under the current share repurchase program as of December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity to tangible assets* was 7.84% as of December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity to tangible common assets, excluding the impact of the fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio*, was 8.41% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 8.42% as of September 30, 2023 and 8.67% as of December 31, 2022. Northrim continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with Tier 1 Capital to Risk Adjusted Assets of 11.43% at December 31, 2023, compared to 11.67% at September 30, 2023, and 12.81% at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Northrim believes it has a consistent lending approach throughout the economic cycles, which emphasizes appropriate loan-to-value ratios, adequate debt coverage ratios, and competent management.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) net of government guarantees were $5.8 million at December 31, 2023, up from $5.2 million at September 30, 2023 and down from $6.4 million a year ago. Of the NPAs at December 31, 2023, $3.5 million, or 61% are nonaccrual loans related to three commercial relationships.

Net adversely classified loans were $7.1 million at December 31, 2023, as compared to $7.3 million at September 30, 2023, and $7.6 million a year ago. Adversely classified loans are loans that Northrim has classified as substandard, doubtful, and loss, net of government guarantees. Net loan charge-offs were $96,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net loan recoveries of $96,000 in the third quarter of 2023, and net loan recoveries of $87,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2022-02, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures ("ASU 2022-02") on January 1, 2023. The amendments in ASU 2022-02 eliminate the accounting guidance for troubled debt restructurings by creditors while enhancing disclosure requirements for certain loan modifications by creditors when a borrower is experiencing financial difficulty. Northrim had eight loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty totaling $4.0 million, net of government guarantees in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Northrim had $123.3 million, or 7% of total portfolio loans, in the Healthcare sector; $100.4 million, or 6% of portfolio loans, in the Tourism sector; $84.2 million, or 5% in the Accommodations sector; $75.0 million, or 4% in the Fishing sector; $72.8 million, or 4% in Retail loans; $63.4 million, or 4% of portfolio loans, in the Aviation (non-tourism) sector; and $52.2 million, or 3% in the Restaurants and Breweries sector as of December 31, 2023.

Northrim estimates that $96.1 million, or approximately 5% of portfolio loans, had direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, as of December 31, 2023, and $2.0 million of these loans are adversely classified. As of December 31, 2023, Northrim has an additional $38.6 million in unfunded commitments to companies with direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and none of these unfunded commitments are considered to be adversely classified loans. Northrim defines direct exposure to the oil and gas sector as loans to borrowers that provide oilfield services and other companies that have been identified as significantly reliant upon activity in Alaska related to the oil and gas industry, such as lodging, equipment rental, transportation and other logistics services specific to this industry.

Income Statement (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year-to-date (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $29,508 $29,097 $22,580 $108,612 $82,785 Interest on investments 4,677 4,727 4,380 18,695 11,878 Interest on deposits in banks 1,743 584 2,758 4,644 5,665 Total interest income 35,928 34,408 29,718 131,951 100,328 Interest Expense: Interest expense on deposits 8,676 7,138 2,247 26,511 4,485 Interest expense on borrowings 520 920 184 2,184 728 Total interest expense 9,196 8,058 2,431 28,695 5,213 Net interest income 26,732 26,350 27,287 103,256 95,115 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 885 1,190 1,886 3,842 1,846 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 25,847 25,160 25,401 99,414 93,269 Other Operating Income: Mortgage banking income 2,437 4,405 2,956 12,763 21,572 Purchased receivable income 1,307 1,180 473 4,482 2,002 Bankcard fees 946 1,022 974 3,862 3,697 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities 565 12 81 120 (1,119 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 532 550 403 2,044 1,611 Commercial servicing revenue 203 87 1,186 554 1,628 Keyman insurance proceeds — — — — 2,002 Other income 495 746 702 2,550 2,684 Total other operating income 6,485 8,002 6,775 26,375 34,077 Other Operating Expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 15,417 15,657 14,155 61,741 58,172 Data processing expense 2,500 2,589 2,309 9,821 8,926 Occupancy expense 1,783 1,857 1,731 7,394 6,915 Marketing expense 933 499 984 2,929 2,747 Professional and outside services 802 803 669 3,128 2,993 Insurance expense 675 640 427 2,519 2,054 Intangible asset amortization expense 6 4 6 17 25 OREO expense, net rental income and gains on sale (28 ) (784 ) 384 (794 ) 500 Other operating expense 1,905 1,631 1,561 7,426 6,520 Total other operating expense 23,993 22,896 22,226 94,181 88,852 Income before provision for income taxes 8,339 10,266 9,950 31,608 38,494 Provision for income taxes 1,726 1,892 1,355 6,214 7,753 Net income $6,613 $8,374 $8,595 $25,394 $30,741 Basic EPS $1.19 $1.50 $1.51 $4.53 $5.33 Diluted EPS $1.19 $1.48 $1.48 $4.49 $5.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 5,513,041 5,569,238 5,690,354 5,601,471 5,765,088 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 5,578,491 5,624,906 5,769,415 5,661,460 5,829,412





Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks $27,457 $31,276 $27,747 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 91,073 79,952 231,603 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 637,936 652,150 677,029 Investment securities held to maturity 36,750 36,750 36,750 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 13,153 10,615 10,740 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,980 6,334 3,816 Loans held for sale 31,974 63,151 27,538 Portfolio loans 1,789,497 1,720,091 1,501,785 Allowance for credit losses, loans (17,270 ) (16,491 ) (13,838 ) Net portfolio loans 1,772,227 1,703,600 1,487,947 Purchased receivables, net 36,842 34,578 19,994 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 19,564 19,396 18,635 Other real estate owned, net — 150 — Premises and equipment, net 40,693 40,920 37,821 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,092 9,673 9,868 Goodwill and intangible assets 15,967 15,973 15,984 Other assets 71,789 85,671 68,846 Total assets $2,807,497 $2,790,189 $2,674,318 Liabilities: Demand deposits $749,683 $764,647 $797,434 Interest-bearing demand 927,291 875,814 767,686 Savings deposits 255,338 265,799 320,917 Money market deposits 221,492 230,814 308,317 Time deposits 331,251 290,856 192,857 Total deposits 2,485,055 2,427,930 2,387,211 Other borrowings 13,675 63,781 14,095 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 Operating lease liabilities 9,092 9,673 9,865 Other liabilities 54,647 53,236 34,208 Total liabilities 2,572,779 2,564,930 2,455,689 Shareholders' Equity: Total shareholders' equity 234,718 225,259 218,629 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,807,497 $2,790,189 $2,674,318

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Composition of Portfolio Loans

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Commercial loans $676,751 38 % $674,435 39 % $666,949 40 % $608,499 39 % $600,292 41 % SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans 2,875 — % 3,287 — % 3,723 — % 4,375 — % 7,331 — % CRE owner occupied loans 267,264 15 % 259,010 15 % 274,716 16 % 254,911 17 % 255,470 17 % CRE nonowner occupied loans 465,358 26 % 460,878 27 % 432,679 27 % 432,679 28 % 438,680 29 % Construction loans 161,868 9 % 135,706 8 % 115,522 7 % 119,641 8 % 125,739 8 % Consumer loans 223,937 12 % 195,061 11 % 173,584 10 % 123,707 8 % 82,883 5 % Subtotal 1,798,053 1,728,377 1,667,173 1,543,812 1,510,395 Unearned loan fees, net (8,556 ) (8,286 ) (7,934 ) (8,625 ) (8,610 ) Total portfolio loans $1,789,497 $1,720,091 $1,659,239 $1,535,187 $1,501,785





Composition of Deposits December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Balance % of

total Demand deposits $749,683 31 % $764,647 31 % $711,390 31 % $767,772 34 % $797,434 34 % Interest-bearing demand 927,291 37 % 875,814 36 % 795,128 35 % 717,910 31 % 767,686 32 % Savings deposits 255,338 10 % 265,799 11 % 275,602 12 % 292,857 13 % 320,917 13 % Money market deposits 221,492 9 % 230,814 10 % 232,698 10 % 262,478 11 % 308,317 13 % Time deposits 331,251 13 % 290,856 12 % 287,493 12 % 255,256 11 % 192,857 8 % Total deposits $2,485,055 $2,427,930 $2,302,311 $2,296,273 $2,387,211

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Asset Quality December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Nonaccrual loans $6,069 $6,492 $7,076 Loans 90 days past due and accruing — 28 — Total nonperforming loans 6,069 6,520 7,076 Nonperforming loans guaranteed by government (1,067 ) (1,455 ) (646 ) Net nonperforming loans 5,002 5,065 6,430 Other real estate owned — 150 — Nonperforming purchased receivables 808 — — Net nonperforming assets $5,810 $5,215 $6,430 Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.43 % Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.24 % Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets net of government guarantees 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.25 % Adversely classified loans, net of government guarantees $7,057 $7,250 $7,581 Special mention loans, net of government guarantees $6,580 $5,457 $4,760 Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.03 % — % 0.01 % Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 0.03 % — % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses / portfolio loans 0.97 % 0.96 % 0.92 % Allowance for credit losses / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 1.02 % 1.02 % 0.99 % Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees 345 % 326 % 215 % Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $281 $91 $— Gross loan recoveries for the quarter ($185 ) ($187 ) ($87 ) Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter $96 ($96 ) ($87 ) Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs year-to-date ($38 ) ($134 ) ($1,127 ) Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter / average loans, for the quarter 0.01 % (0.01 ) % (0.01 ) % Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs year-to-date / average loans, year-to-date annualized — % (0.01 ) % (0.08 ) %

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nonperforming Assets Rollforward Balance at

September

30, 2023 Additions

this

quarter Payments

this

quarter Writedowns

/Charge-

offs

this quarter Transfers to



OREO/

REPO Transfers to

Performing

Status

this quarter Sales this

quarter Balance at

December

31, 2023 Commercial loans $4,792 $426 ($837 ) ($197 ) $— $— $— $4,184 Commercial real estate 1,482 — (34 ) — — — — 1,448 Construction loans 109 — — — — — — 109 Consumer loans 137 308 (33 ) (84 ) — — — 328 Non-performing loans guaranteed by government (1,455 ) (111 ) 499 — — — — (1,067 ) Total non-performing loans 5,065 623 (405 ) (281 ) — — — 5,002 Other real estate owned 150 — — — — — (150 ) — Nonperforming purchased receivables — 808 — — — — — 808 Total non-performing assets, net of government guarantees $5,215 $1,431 ($405 ) ($281 ) $— $— ($150 ) $5,810

The following table details loan charge-offs, by industry:

Loan Charge-offs by Industry Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Charge-offs: Geophysical surveying and mapping services $197 $— $— $— $— Offices of physicians — 91 — — — Residential intellectual & developmental disability facility — — 49 — — Consumer 84 — — 14 — Total charge-offs $281 $91 $49 $14 $—

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Average Average Average Tax

Equivalent Average Tax

Equivalent Average Tax

Equivalent Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $126,174 5.40 % $42,273 5.39 % $294,267 3.67 % Portfolio investments 690,659 2.48 % 715,767 2.43 % 712,842 2.30 % Loans held for sale 45,732 6.55 % 62,350 6.34 % 40,186 5.52 % Portfolio loans 1,749,732 6.55 % 1,695,736 6.61 % 1,466,567 5.98 % Total interest-earning assets 2,612,297 5.51 % 2,516,126 5.48 % 2,513,862 4.74 % Nonearning assets 214,934 205,770 182,884 Total assets $2,827,231 $2,721,896 $2,696,746 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $1,724,409 2.00 % $1,619,478 1.75 % $1,579,845 0.56 % Borrowings 47,964 4.25 % 76,681 4.73 % 24,470 2.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,772,373 2.06 % 1,696,159 1.88 % 1,604,315 0.60 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 760,566 747,147 831,841 Other liabilities 63,321 52,078 43,500 Shareholders' equity 230,971 226,512 217,090 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,827,231 $2,721,896 $2,696,746 Net spread 3.45 % 3.60 % 4.14 % NIM 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.31 % NIMTE* 4.12 % 4.21 % 4.36 % Cost of funds 1.44 % 1.31 % 0.40 % Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 66.98 % 67.39 % 58.34 % Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 70.41 % 71.65 % 60.81 % Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 30.61 % 31.57 % 34.49 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 147.39 % 148.34 % 156.69 %

The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:

4Q23 vs. 3Q23 4Q23 vs. 4Q22 Nonaccrual interest adjustments (0.01) % (0.02) % Impact of SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans — % (0.01) % Interest rates and loan fees (0.17) % (0.41 )% Volume and mix of interest-earning assets and liabilities 0.09 % 0.20 % Change in NIMTE* (0.09) % (0.24) %

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Year-to-date December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Average Average Tax Equivalent Average Tax Equivalent Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $91,161 5.02 % $383,939 1.46 % Portfolio investments 715,367 2.43 % 618,782 1.84 % Loans held for sale 41,769 6.19 % 51,537 4.34 % Portfolio loans 1,643,943 6.49 % 1,415,125 5.71 % Total interest-earning assets 2,492,240 5.36 % 2,469,383 4.10 % Nonearning assets 198,107 171,625 Total assets $2,690,347 $2,641,008 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $1,614,386 1.64 % $1,534,334 0.29 % Borrowings 51,038 4.24 % 24,623 2.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,665,424 1.72 % 1,558,957 0.33 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 749,859 820,547 Other liabilities 47,820 36,731 Shareholders' equity 227,244 224,773 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,690,347 $2,641,008 Net spread 3.64 % 3.77 % NIM 4.14 % 3.85 % NIMTE* 4.21 % 3.89 % Cost of funds 1.19 % 0.22 % Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 65.96 % 57.31 % Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 69.53 % 60.09 % Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 31.72 % 34.84 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 149.65 % 158.40 %

The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:

YTD23 vs.YTD22 Nonaccrual interest adjustments (0.06) % Impact of SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans (0.12) % Interest rates and loan fees 0.38 % Volume and mix of interest-earning assets and liabilities 0.12 % Change in NIMTE* 0.32 %

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Capital Data (At quarter end) December 31,

2023 September 30, 2023 December 31,

2022 Book value per share $42.57 $40.60 $38.35 Tangible book value per share* $39.68 $37.72 $35.55 Total shareholders' equity/Total assets 8.36 % 8.07 % 8.18 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets* 7.84 % 7.54 % 7.62 % Tier 1 capital / Risk adjusted assets 11.43 % 11.67 % 12.81 % Total capital / Risk adjusted assets 12.35 % 12.58 % 13.64 % Tier 1 capital / Average assets 8.72 % 9.02 % 9.01 % Common shares outstanding 5,513,459 5,548,436 5,700,728 Unrealized gain on AFS debt securities, net of income taxes ($17,415 ) ($26,526 ) ($30,121 ) Unrealized (loss) on derivatives and hedging activities, net of income taxes $978 $1,485 $1,040





Profitability Ratios December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 For the quarter: NIM 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.14 % 4.22 % 4.31 % NIMTE* 4.12 % 4.21 % 4.21 % 4.30 % 4.36 % Efficiency ratio 72.21 % 66.64 % 74.03 % 78.51 % 65.23 % Return on average assets 0.93 % 1.22 % 0.85 % 0.76 % 1.26 % Return on average equity 11.36 % 14.67 % 9.85 % 8.73 % 15.71 %





December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Year-to-date: NIM 4.14 % 3.85 % NIMTE* 4.21 % 3.89 % Efficiency ratio 72.64 % 68.76 % Return on average assets 0.94 % 1.16 % Return on average equity 11.17 % 13.68 %

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of the Company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis ("NIMTE") is a non-GAAP performance measurement in which interest income on non-taxable investments and loans is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state statutory rate of 28.43% in both 2023 and 2022. The most comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of NIMTE to net interest margin.

Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net interest income $26,732 $26,350 $25,142 $25,032 $27,287 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,612,297 2,516,126 2,434,611 2,403,570 2,513,862 Net interest margin ("NIM")2 4.06 % 4.15 % 4.14 % 4.22 % 4.31 % Net interest income $26,732 $26,350 $25,142 $25,032 $27,287 Plus: reduction in tax expense related to tax-exempt interest income 374 373 400 429 325 $27,106 $26,723 $25,542 $25,461 $27,612 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,612,297 2,516,126 2,434,611 2,403,570 2,513,862 NIMTE2 4.12 % 4.21 % 4.21 % 4.30 % 4.36 %





Year-to-date December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net interest income $103,256 $95,115 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,492,240 2,469,383 Net interest margin ("NIM")3 4.14 % 3.85 % Net interest income $103,256 $95,115 Plus: reduction in tax expense related to tax-exempt interest income 1,576 939 $104,832 $96,054 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,492,240 2,469,383 NIMTE3 4.21 % 3.89 %

2Calculated using actual days in the quarter divided by 365 for the quarter ended in 2023 and 2022.

3Calculated using actual days in the year divided by 365 for year-to-date period in 2023 and 2022.



*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value

Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure defined as shareholders' equity, less intangible assets, divided by common shares outstanding. The most comparable GAAP measure is book value per share and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible book value per share and book value per share.

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total shareholders' equity $234,718 $225,259 $221,336 $224,425 $218,629 Divided by common shares outstanding 5,513 5,548 5,611 5,673 5,701 Book value per share $42.57 $40.60 $39.45 $39.56 $38.35





December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total shareholders' equity $234,718 $225,259 $221,336 $224,425 $218,629 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 15,967 15,973 15,977 15,980 15,984 $218,751 $209,286 $205,359 $208,445 $202,645 Divided by common shares outstanding 5,513 5,548 5,611 5,673 5,701 Tangible book value per share $39.68 $37.72 $36.60 $36.74 $35.55

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that represents total equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The most comparable GAAP measure of shareholders' equity to total assets is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by total assets and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible common equity to tangible assets and shareholders' equity to total assets.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total shareholders' equity $234,718 $225,259 $221,336 $224,425 $218,629 Total assets 2,807,497 2,790,189 2,638,207 2,580,037 2,674,318 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 8.36 % 8.07 % 8.39 % 8.70 % 8.18 %





Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total shareholders' equity $234,718 $225,259 $221,336 $224,425 $218,629 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 15,967 15,973 15,977 15,980 15,984 Tangible common shareholders' equity $218,751 $209,286 $205,359 $208,445 $202,645 Total assets $2,807,497 $2,790,189 $2,638,207 $2,580,037 $2,674,318 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 15,967 15,973 15,977 15,980 15,984 Tangible assets $2,791,530 $2,774,216 $2,622,230 $2,564,057 $2,658,334 Tangible common equity ratio 7.84 % 7.54 % 7.83 % 8.13 % 7.62 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, excluding the unrealized losses on the available for sales securities portfolio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding the unrealized losses on the available for sales securities portfolio, is a non-GAAP ratio that represents total equity less goodwill and intangible assets and the unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net of income taxes divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets and the unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net of income taxes. The most comparable GAAP measure of shareholders' equity to total assets is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by total assets and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible common equity to tangible assets and shareholders' equity to total assets.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc.

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total shareholders' equity $234,718 $225,259 $218,629 Total assets 2,807,497 2,790,189 2,672,041 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 8.36 % 8.07 % 8.18 %





Northrim BanCorp, Inc.

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Total shareholders' equity $234,718 $225,259 $218,629 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 15,967 15,973 15,984 Less: unrealized (loss) on available for sale securities, net of income taxes (17,415 ) (26,526 ) (30,121 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on available for sale securities $236,166 $235,812 $232,766 Total assets $2,807,497 $2,790,189 $2,672,041 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 15,967 15,973 15,984 Less: unrealized (loss) on available for sale securities, net of income taxes (17,415 ) (26,526 ) (30,121 ) Tangible assets, excluding unrealized losses on available for sale securities $2,808,945 $2,800,742 $2,686,178 Tangible common equity ratio, excluding unrealized losses on available for sale securities 8.41 % 8.42 % 8.67 %

