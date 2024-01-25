Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,890 in the last 365 days.

Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2023 Distributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today certain year-end tax reporting information for its 2023 distributions.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Crown Castle Common Stock, par value $.01 per share (“Common Stock”), presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2023. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Crown Castle’s distributions.

Crown Castle Common Stock
Ticker Symbol: CCI

Record Date Payable Date Cash Distribution (per share) Ordinary Taxable
Dividend
(per share) 		Qualified Taxable Dividend
(per share)* 		Section 199A Dividend
(per share)* 		Non-Taxable Distribution (per share)
3/15/2023 3/31/2023 $1.565000 $1.032151 $0.015327 $1.016824 $0.532849
6/15/2023 6/30/2023 $1.565000 $1.032151 $0.015327 $1.016824 $0.532849
9/15/2023 9/29/2023 $1.565000 $1.032151 $0.015327 $1.016824 $0.532849
12/15/2023 12/29/2023 $1.565000 $1.032151 $0.015327 $1.016824 $0.532849

*Qualified taxable dividend and section 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.

Notes:

  • During the calendar year ended December 31, 2023, there was no Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and no long-term capital gain, with respect to Common Stock.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Kris Hinson, VP Corp. Fin & Treasurer
Crown Castle Inc.
713-570-3050
 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2023 Distributions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more