Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,877 in the last 365 days.

AB988 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2024-01-25

WISCONSIN, January 25 - An Act to repeal 20.115 (1) (r), 100.26 (9), 100.30 and 100.33 (1) (g); to renumber 100.51 (1) (a) and 951.10 (1); to amend 100.201 (2) (h) 5., 100.264 (2) (intro.), 100.33 (1) (c), 100.33 (1) (h), 100.51 (6) (a), 134.04 (1), 139.39 (3), 814.04 (intro.) and 951.10 (2); and to create 100.33 (1) (em), 100.51 (1) (ag) and 951.10 (1g) of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating minimum markup requirements and the prohibition on sales below cost. (FE)

Status: A - State Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab988

You just read:

AB988 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2024-01-25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more