Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,871 in the last 365 days.

AB1002 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2024-01-25

WISCONSIN, January 25 - An Act to amend 51.61 (1) (o); and to create 48.67 (6) and 51.044 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: video monitoring or recording in psychiatric residential treatment facilities, residential care centers for children and youth, group homes, and shelter care facilities and granting rule-making authority.

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1002

You just read:

AB1002 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2024-01-25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more