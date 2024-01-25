AB1002 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2024-01-25
WISCONSIN, January 25 - An Act to amend 51.61 (1) (o); and to create 48.67 (6) and 51.044 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: video monitoring or recording in psychiatric residential treatment facilities, residential care centers for children and youth, group homes, and shelter care facilities and granting rule-making authority.
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
