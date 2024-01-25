WISCONSIN, January 25 - An Act to amend 102.03 (2), 102.81 (5), 102.82 (1) and 814.04 (intro.); and to create 102.80 (1) (dm), 102.81 (4g) and 103.08 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting abusive work environments and creating a cause of action. (FE)
Status: A - Labor and Integrated Employment
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1006
You just read:
AB1006 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2024-01-25
