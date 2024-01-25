Submit Release
Toronto Opens Its First Pickleball Club!

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto ﬁnally has its ﬁrst exclusive indoor pickleball club! The Jar Pickleball Club is having its Grand Opening from 12-5pm on Saturday, January 27th and Sunday, January 28th. With pickleball’s meteoric rise in Toronto, the club couldn’t open soon enough. Located in the Castleﬁeld Design District with four spacious courts, a sauna, cold plunge tub, ﬁtness room, and lounge with wiﬁ, tv, beverages, and snacks, Toronto picklers ﬁnally have a world-class indoor club to play year-round.

Both open house days will feature a professional pickleball exhibition showcasing some of Canada’s best pickleball players, raﬄes, club tour, meet and greet with Head Pro Jennie Davis, paddle demos, and open play.

The Jar Pickleball Club amenities include a lounge, sauna, cold plunge tub, locker room, and private showers and change rooms.

The Club is founded by brothers Dylan and Spencer Janes who fell in love with the game and became inspired to open the city’s ﬁrst exclusive pickleball club.

"There is a huge demand for places to play year-round in central Toronto and we couldn’t be more excited to ﬁnally oﬀer Toronto pickleballers a club of their own!” says Spencer.

The Club is located at 900 Caledonia Road, Unit 5 and oﬃcially opens on January 29th. Membership is now open via their website www.thejarpickleball.com.

Any media interested in attending the Grand Opening, interviews, or other media inquiries, please contact:

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennie Davis
jennie.davis@thejarpickleball.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/738184c8-6ad2-4f27-8d07-254db18d6f01


Primary Logo

