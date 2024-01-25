Submit Release
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Second Quarter Reporting Date

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 after market close on February 6, 2024.

Keytronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on February 6, 2024. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 877-400-0505 or +1-323-701-0225 (Access Code: 5587222). A replay will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations”.

About Keytronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

CONTACTS: Brett Larsen Michael Newman
  Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
  Key Tronic Corporation StreetConnect
  (509) 927-5500 (206) 729-3625


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


