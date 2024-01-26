Factory Underground Studio Presents: Hideaway Sessions; New Series on YouTube

Joshus Morris performing on Hideaway Sessions Factory Underground Studio, Norwalk, CT Pilot Light Records of Norwalk, CT

Hideaway Sessions is a new video series of live in studio-music performances, recorded at Factory Underground Studio in Norwalk, CT.

NORWALK, CT, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving viewers a front row seat and a unique behind the scenes look at music performances captured live at the Factory Underground Studio in Norwalk, CT, the Hideaway Sessions is now streaming on YouTube. Produced in association with Factory Underground's subsidiary record label Pilot Light Records, the sessions include raw and intimate, mostly-acoustic, performances.

​The Hideaway Sessions were named after a now defunct recording studio that Factory Underground Studio co-owner Ethan Isaac owned in East Jewett, NY. The studio was built in a rustic barn on a once abandoned, legendary dude ranch. Situated in the middle of the Catskill Mountains, it was called The Hideaway Ranch, and was owned in its illustrious heyday by western movie star George "Gabby" Hayes. The secluded and scenic property offered a private weekend retreat for movie stars and Manhattan celebrities of the day. It was the site of legendary performances by Patty Page, and the Everly Brothers.

When Isaac moved his recording operations to Norwalk, CT, forming what is now Factory Underground Studios, which he co-owns with his business partner, producer Kenny Cash, he brought with him vintage relics of that bygone era, including the original wooden Hideaway sign shown in the videos. Much of the wood that has gone into creating Factory Underground Studio, that can be seen in the Hideaway Sessions, is reclaimed barn wood from the original Catskills property.

The three episodes of the Hideaway Sessions that are available on the Factory Underground Studio YouTube channel include performances by Vicki F, Grab Brothers, and Joshua Morris. The artists are represented by Pilot Light Records, a subsidiary of Factory Underground, that is geared toward the promotion of emerging independent artists.

Of the three artists featured in the Hideaway Sessions thus far, the most recently recorded is the performance by Joshua Morris, of Bokeelia, FL. Considered by many to be a mix of Red Dirt Texas Country and Acoustic Folk Americana, Morris is a songwriter who shares stories from his life through his songs. The first featured song is "Captain's Daughter," which is the new song Morris is currently recording at Factory Underground, due to be released by Pilot Light Records in April 2024.

The second song is a performance of "Angel from Montgomery," a personal favorite written by John Prine and Bonnie Raitt. Morris counts both Prince and Raitt as being highly influential in his own formation as a songwriter.

Morris also relates a very personal story about being struck by a car while riding a motorcycle that in fact led to him dying three times in the same night, and being paralyzed for nearly a year after the accident. He recalls waking up to the disappointment of having to miss a John Prine concert that his wife had surprised him with tickets for. (Spoiler Alert: he made it to the show!) The story of Morris's life-changing accident will be told through another new song, "Lucky to be Alive," also in the final stages of being recorded, with a release planned for later this year.

The Grab Brothers are a band consisting of Marc and Larry Grab, two brothers from Cape Cod, MA. Their performance on the Hideaway Sessions feature interview questions by Galianna Erazo of Pilot Light Records. Vicki F's solo performance on Hideaway Sessions was captured in 2020, during the Covid pandemic lock-down. Vicki F is a Fairfield, CT-punk-folk artist of diverse influences including Patti Smith, Lou Reed, and Eddie Vedder. Individual songs from the performance were previously released on Vicki F's own YouTube channel.

Watch the Hideaway Sessions on YouTube.

