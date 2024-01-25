Georgia: Sixth strategic security dialogue held in Brussels

The sixth high-level EU-Georgia strategic security dialogue took place on 23 January in Brussels.

The sides discussed the dynamics and further priorities of security and defence co-operation, including support for strengthening Georgia’s security resilience to hybrid threats. They also exchanged views on promoting maritime security in the Black Sea, in line with the Strategic Compass.

The participants discussed the consequences of the conflict between Russia and Georgia in August 2008, and the potential for peaceful conflict resolution efforts, including reconciliation between the conflict-affected populations. The EU and Georgia also exchanged views on foreign policy issues, including the repercussions of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the South Caucasus, Middle East and the wider region.

“In the context of persistent regional and global security challenges, the meeting confirmed our resolve to continue our close cooperation on security and defence,” said Deputy Secretary-General of the EEAS Enrique Mora, who co-chaired the meeting on the EU side. “The EU continues to be fully committed to peaceful conflict resolution in Georgia and we firmly support Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The EU wants to actively contribute to durable and comprehensive settlements of all conflicts in the region. We welcome the decision of the European Council to grant the status of candidate country to Georgia and we expect Georgia to further increase its alignment on foreign policy, as an expression of its strategic choice for EU membership.”

The high-level EU-Georgia Strategic Security Dialogue is held once a year and covers issues of common interest in the field of foreign and security policy, including Common Security and Defence Policy.

Find out more

Press release