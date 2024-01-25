Introducing cutting-edge features to transform the dental experience: PreVu Software unveils AI-powered enhancements for smile simulation software

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PreVu Software, a pioneer in dental technology solutions, proudly announces the launch of new, innovative technology that will continue our tradition of delivering dental treatment simulation software that changes the way dental professionals interact with patients and elevates the standard of patient education and engagement in the dental industry. These enhancements, driven by our proprietary SmileAI artificial intelligence, make the process of generating simulations with PreVu even faster, taking about 60 seconds.

Faster, smarter, simpler: the power of AI integration

We are excited to unveil new features that leverage our SmileAI technology — enhancements designed to streamline the process of creating smile simulations chairside. Thanks to our commitment to continuous innovation, dental professionals can more quickly provide patients with an understanding of their treatment options and potential outcomes.

Key highlights of the new features:

Proprietary AI algorithms: Our advanced AI algorithms analyze facial structures and dental conditions, creating natural-looking smile simulations tailored to each patient.

Our advanced AI algorithms analyze facial structures and dental conditions, creating natural-looking smile simulations tailored to each patient. Enhanced speed: The integration of SmileAI ensures a faster workflow, empowering dental professionals to generate high-quality smile mock-ups efficiently, ultimately saving valuable time for both practitioners and patients.

The integration of SmileAI ensures a faster workflow, empowering dental professionals to generate high-quality smile mock-ups efficiently, ultimately saving valuable time for both practitioners and patients. Improved whitening simulation: Leveraging the SmileAI framework, PreVu now supports improved whitening simulation capabilities, resulting in a more realistic simulation and increased patient acceptance of this type of procedure, which is often considered a gateway to further cosmetic treatment.

Leveraging the SmileAI framework, PreVu now supports improved whitening simulation capabilities, resulting in a more realistic simulation and increased patient acceptance of this type of procedure, which is often considered a gateway to further cosmetic treatment. Intuitive user interface: The software boasts an intuitive user interface, making it easy for dental professionals to navigate and create compelling smile simulations with minimal effort.

Elevating practices and increasing revenue

Beyond the positive impact on patient education, PreVu plays a pivotal role in supporting growth-minded dental practices. Using PreVu digital smile mock-ups increases patient interest and acceptance of high-value and fee-for-service dental treatments, including dental veneers, teeth whitening, aesthetic bonding, orthodontics, full-arch reconstruction, and full-arch replacement such as AOX implants, and more.

PreVu dental treatment simulations emotionally link patients to their new smile through compelling visualizations that offer a glimpse into their potential future and the enhanced version of themselves. This emotional connection plays an important part in the patient’s decision-making process and contributes to increased revenue for dental practices.

“Since our initial launch in 2016, we have been committed to continually improving our software features and user experience,” explains PreVu co-founder Joanne Villani. “We are excited to make it even faster for dentists, dental assistants, dental hygienists, and treatment coordinators who use our SmileAI technology to continue to create simulations that can be presented to patients chairside during the same appointment, without having to return for a second visit. This helps dental practices not only increase revenue from more fee-for-service treatments but also generate more patient interest in cosmetic dentistry resulting in more patients having smiles that they love, improving their self-esteem and how they interact with other people.”

Availability

The new features are available immediately to all current PreVu users. Dental professionals interested in experiencing the transformative capabilities of our enhanced software can schedule a discovery call and demo at our website at www.prevudental.com.

About PreVu Software

PreVu Software was founded in 2014 and has been a pioneering force in dental simulation technology, working with dental professionals to transform patient lives and drive practice revenue. Our flagship product, PreVu, a cosmetic simulation and smile design software, empowers dental professionals to showcase potential treatment outcomes, fostering patient understanding and boosting case acceptance. The software is just the beginning; PreVu offers full implementation support to ensure seamless integration. At PreVu Software, we are more than a technology provider — we are your strategic partner, committed to continuous innovation and practice success.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Clarke PreVu Software 855-773-8848 jennifer@prevudental.com