Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,952 in the last 365 days.

Giga Metals - Options Granted

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga Metals Corporation (TSX.V:GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) today announced that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company granted 25,000 stock options to an Employee, exercisable at $0.30 per share, expiring January 25, 2029. 25% of the options will vest immediately, with an additional 25% vesting on each anniversary after issuance. 100% of the options will vest in the event of a change of control of the Company.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corporation and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study results were announced in September 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation

“Mark Jarvis”

MARK JARVIS, CEO and Chairman

Contact Information
Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300
Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com
Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 203 – 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8


Primary Logo

You just read:

Giga Metals - Options Granted

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more