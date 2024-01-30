Valendo Health Partners with Endocrinology Practices to Improve Access and Outcomes for People with Diabetes
Launches with Cecelia Health and Advanced Metabolic Care & Research (AMCR)
Valendo Health has developed a unique solution to help endocrinology practices improve patient access, scale operations, and enable participation in value-based care models.”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valendo Health, a value-based endocrinology company, officially launched today with a mission to empower endocrinologists to shape the future of diabetes care. The company launches with two provider partners already onboard, including Cecelia Health, a recognized national virtual specialty medical practice for chronic care management, and Advanced Metabolic Care & Research (AMCR), one of the leading endocrinology centers in Southern California serving thousands of patients with diabetes and other metabolic conditions.
“Diabetes can be debilitating for the millions of people who live with the disease, and its growing prevalence and costs are among our country’s biggest healthcare challenges. No one is more qualified to address these issues than Endocrinologists. We’re excited to partner with AMCR, Cecelia Health and our growing network of Endocrinology practices, combining their expertise with the best data and technology to get diabetes under control and improve the lives of millions of Americans.” said Dave Terry, CEO and Co-Founder of Valendo Health.
Valendo uses a phased approach, offering expertise, technology, and data rich tools to help independent endocrinologists enhance clinical capacity, streamline operations, and engage in value-based contracting. Through its exclusive partnership with Cecelia Health, practices like AMCR can tap into an extended national network of dedicated Diabetes Educators, Nutritionists, and Nurses. The team brings specialized expertise, telehealth, and remote monitoring technology to improve care, reduce complications, and lower the total cost of care for people with diabetes.
"Valendo Health has developed a unique solution to help Endocrinology practices improve patient access, scale operations, and enable participation in value-based care models. We couldn't be more excited to partner with their team to help endocrinologists improve access to new virtual diabetes care services, " said Mark Clermont, CEO of Cecelia Health.
Valendo Health’s solution is delivered in three phases.
In Phase 1 Valendo Health works with practices to increase clinical capacity and enhance patient services through the delivery of telehealth and remote patient monitoring services, which have the dual benefit of improving health outcomes for people with diabetes and creating opportunities for practices to grow.
Phase 2 of the program is designed to smooth practice operations, reduce overhead costs, and enhance practice profitability. The Valendo Health team does this by working to centralize administrative and clinical services and aggregating clinical and administrative data.
Phase 3 is focused on developing and managing value-based specialty care contracts with payers and at-risk provider groups. These contracts are designed to reward specialists for improving care and reducing costs for the population of patients they treat, rather than for generating more visits and procedures.
Dr. Tim Bailey, Senior Partner, AMCR: “AMCR is excited to partner with Valendo Health to further enhance the care of people with diabetes. With Valendo Health on the AMCR team, as an extension of our practice, we will be able to communicate with patients more effectively between visits, providing timely education and telemedicine that will enable our patients to be even more successful with their diabetes care. Valendo Health’s data and risk management expertise will also help us thrive in a value-based care environment.”
A recent Valendo study shows that people with diabetes experience improved quality of life, fewer complications, and lower utilization of ER visits and hospitalizations when they’re cared for by an endocrinologist, yet less than 10% of the 12 million Medicare beneficiaries living with diabetes were able to get access to an endocrinologist last year. With Valendo Health's data-driven solution and tools that are designed to enhance clinical capacity, more people with diabetes can access the top-notch specialty care they need and deserve.
Valendo Health was built at Redesign Health and has raised $4M in seed funding. For more information about Valendo Health's transformative solutions and its dedication to advancing diabetes care, visit: www.valendohealth.com.
About Valendo Health:
Valendo Health is a value-based care company built at Redesign Health in 2023 and is focused on partnering with endocrinology practices to help grow their businesses, improve care for patients with diabetes, and shape the future of diabetes care through value-based care contracts. Valendo’s founding team is made up of serial healthcare entrepreneurs with decades of experience in value-based specialty care and a passion for improving care for people with diabetes.
