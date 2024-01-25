Submit Release
Exco Technologies Limited 2023 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 24, 2024. A total of 25,764,482 Common Shares or 66.27% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

  Votes
For		 Votes
Withheld/Against
Edward H. Kernaghan 95.2 % 4.8 %
Darren M. Kirk 99.1 % 0.9 %
Robert B. Magee 99.5 % 0.5 %
Colleen M. McMorrow 99.5 % 0.5 %
Brian A. Robbins 96.2 % 3.8 %
         

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately  5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
Website: http://www.excocorp.com


Appendix A
         
VOTING RESULTS - 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
 
Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld/Against
# % # %
Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director 24,304,001 95.2 % 1,213,306 4.8 %
Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director 25,291,302 99.1 % 226,005 0.9 %
Elect Robert B. Magee as Director 25,396,786 99.5 % 120,521 0.5 %
Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director 25,398,777 99.5 % 118,530 0.5 %
Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director 24,539,665 96.2 % 977,642 4.8 %
Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors 25,287,868 98.2 % 476,614 1.8 %
         
Notes:        
(1) Based on proxies submitted        
(2) 247,175 shares were not voted for Directors
(3) 25,764,482 shares (66.27%) were voted by proxy

