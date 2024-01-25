Exco Technologies Limited 2023 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 24, 2024. A total of 25,764,482 Common Shares or 66.27% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:



Votes

For Votes

Withheld/Against

Edward H. Kernaghan 95.2 % 4.8 % Darren M. Kirk 99.1 % 0.9 % Robert B. Magee 99.5 % 0.5 % Colleen M. McMorrow 99.5 % 0.5 % Brian A. Robbins 96.2 % 3.8 %

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233 Website: http://www.excocorp.com



