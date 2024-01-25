Exco Technologies Limited 2023 Annual Meeting Results
TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 24, 2024. A total of 25,764,482 Common Shares or 66.27% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|Votes
For
|
Votes
Withheld/Against
|Edward H. Kernaghan
|95.2
|%
|4.8
|%
|Darren M. Kirk
|99.1
|%
|0.9
|%
|Robert B. Magee
|99.5
|%
|0.5
|%
|Colleen M. McMorrow
|99.5
|%
|0.5
|%
|Brian A. Robbins
|96.2
|%
|3.8
|%
Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.
Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.
|Source:
|Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
|Contact:
|Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
|Telephone:
|(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
|Website:
|http://www.excocorp.com
|Appendix A
|VOTING RESULTS - 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld/Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director
|24,304,001
|95.2
|%
|1,213,306
|4.8
|%
|Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director
|25,291,302
|99.1
|%
|226,005
|0.9
|%
|Elect Robert B. Magee as Director
|25,396,786
|99.5
|%
|120,521
|0.5
|%
|Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director
|25,398,777
|99.5
|%
|118,530
|0.5
|%
|Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director
|24,539,665
|96.2
|%
|977,642
|4.8
|%
|Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors
|25,287,868
|98.2
|%
|476,614
|1.8
|%
|Notes:
|(1) Based on proxies submitted
|(2) 247,175 shares were not voted for Directors
|(3) 25,764,482 shares (66.27%) were voted by proxy