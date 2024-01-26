Fieldsheer Donates 53K Pairs of Socks to Ukraine Via Company's "Feet First" Program
Socks Will Be Distributed Through the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America; Charitable Effort Is Fieldsheer’s Second Donation to the Ukrainian Cause
Socks are one of those items that we often take for granted - until we need them.”SAN MARCOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldsheer, a technology company that produces high-quality, temperature-controlled apparel under the Mobile Warming® and Mobile Cooling® brands, announced that it has donated 53,000 pairs of wool blend socks for the citizens of war-torn Ukraine.
— John Cacopardo
The donation represents an expansion of Fieldsheer’s “Feet First” program. Established earlier this year, the program was created to provide both heated and non-heated socks to selected charities, who dispense them to the people most in need. This donation follows a similar contribution to Ukraine in January, which included heated vests, jackets, socks, and gloves.
Fieldsheer representatives are coordinating this particular donation through the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), established in 1940 to give voice to the Ukrainian American community. While the organization also spearheads numerous educational programs, political advocacy efforts, and fund-raising campaigns, UCCA has pivoted almost exclusively to providing humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people since the Russian incursion began in February 2021.
The need for warm clothing by Ukrainians is no surprise, given that millions of people have been left homeless and without basic necessities as a result of the conflict. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that country-wide bombing has taken a significant toll on Ukraine’s electric and gas utilities, leaving both soldiers and citizens to face extremely harsh conditions.
The socks, which will be sent in three sizes, will be distributed to a number of groups, including the Territorial Defense Forces. These units, which consist of volunteers who signed up at the beginning of the Russian invasion to fight alongside Ukrainian soldiers, are now considered an official part of the Ukrainian army. They will also be distributed to citizens displaced from their homes due to the fighting, as well as people from liberated villages who have lost all of their possessions. Additionally, they will be provided to volunteers who are physically delivering the items.
John Cacopardo, Chief Revenue Officer for Fieldsheer, views this donation as a perfect example of what the “Feet First” program is about. “Socks are one of those items that we often take for granted,” he said. “But people who don’t have them are well aware of how necessary they are. Our “Feet First” program was created to provide socks to the people who simply can’t get them otherwise. It’s hard to imagine anyone who needs these socks more than the Ukrainian people."
ABOUT FIELDSHEER
Established in 1978, Fieldsheer was the first company to introduce heated motorcycle apparel for chilly rides in unpredictable conditions. Today, it is unlike any other heated apparel company - because it is a technology company. Their Mobile Warming line is a technology platform, the only heated apparel company in the U.S. market that owns its full supply chain, from hardware R&D, battery design, to cut-and-sew, and app development. Besides its Mobile Warming line of Bluetooth-operated apparel and accessories, Fieldsheer also produces Mobile Cooling, a line of clothing that not only cools the wearer through the use of drirelease® technology “built into” each thread of fabric but also provides odor-fighting and sun-protection properties. For more information, visit https://fieldsheer.com/.
