Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Alaska - The Steinberg Law Group - Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Attorneys

Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Alaska is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2024 were exposed decades ago.
Alaska is home to numerous geological formations where naturally-occurring asbestos is known to form. These natural deposits often form adjacent to other minerals that are being mined, which can release extremely dangerous asbestos fibers into the air. Residents of Alaska who worked in industries such as shipbuilding, mining and power generation are at an increased risk of developing mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Alaska include, but are not limited to, Cassiar Asbestos Corporation, Ltd., Slate Creek Asbestos, C.R. Lewis Company, Inc., Yukon Gold Company, Alaska Juneau Gold Mining Company, Nome Mining Company, Alaska Treadwell Gold Mining Company, Aurora Power Resources, Inc., Alaska Pump & Supply, Inc., General Electric, Helena Gas and Electric Company, Alaskan Pipeline, Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, Amoco Production Company, Alaska Lumber & Pulp Company, Williams Alaska Petroleum, American Oil Company, Petro Star Company, Arco Chemical Company, U.S. Rubber Company, Chevron Asphalt Company, The British Petroleum Company (BP), Home Power Company, Northwest Light and Power Company, Alaska Steamship Company, Healy River Coal Corporation, Poinsett Lumber and Manufacturing Company, Industrial Air Products, Arkansas Glass Container Corporation, Collier Carbon & Chemical Company, Matanuska Electric Association, Locher Company, Phillips Petroleum Company, Shell Oil Company, Tesoro Alaska Company, Union Carbide Company, Liquid Air, Inc., Aquatrain, Mallow Construction Company, Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation (ACandS, Inc.) Northern Consolidated Hangar, Alaska Insulation, Fairbanks Exploration Company, Fairbanks Municipal Power, Fairbanks Public Utilities, Williams Alaska Petroleum, Siems Drake Puget Sound, U.S. Smelting, Refining and Mining Company, Evan Jones Coal Company, Ryan & Haworth Company, Northern Roofing & Siding, Pan American Petroleum Company, Standard Oil Company, Union Oil Company, R. L. Lawler, Inc., A P De Nange Lumber, Dierks Forests, Inc., Arctic Surplus/Arctic Salvage/McPeak Salvage, Northern Roofing & Siding, New England Fish Company, Fish Creek Quarry, Bonnie Brae Quarry, Treadwell Quarry, Lemon Creek Quarry, California Creek Mine, Jualin Mines Company, Ambler Gravel Pit, Hope Brick Works, Acme Brick Company, Green Bay Packaging, Golden Valley Electric Power Plant, Chugach Electric Association, Inc., Knik Arm Power Plant, Fairbanks Power Plant, Beluga Power Station, Bernice Lake Power Station, Campbell Creek Pump Station, Chester Creek Sewage Pump Station, Alaska Pipeline Service Company, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Mountain Aviation, Sitka Paper Mill, Arkansas Cotton Mill, Inc., Nelbro Packing Company, Georgia Pacific Paper Mill, Ketchikan Pulp Company, University of Alaska, Anchorage Hospital, Juneau Hospital, Ketchikan Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Hospital, Anchorage International Airport, Anchorage Sewer Utility Board, G A A B Sewage Plant, Captain Cook Hotel, Seward Ship's Drydock and Seward Marine Industrial Center.
In addition, the following is a non-comprehensive list of Alaskan military sites with known risks of asbestos exposure: Elmendorf Air Force Base, Fort Richardson, Ladd Air Force Base, Unalaska Naval Air Base, Kodiak Naval Station, Adak U.S. Naval Air Facilities, Eielson Air Force Base, Fort Wainwright Military Base, Galena Air Force Station and Shemya Air Force Base/Eareckson Air Station.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California.
