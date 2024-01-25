Latvia expects to fortify all-encompassing ties with Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 25 -

RIGA — President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics on January 24 expressed a strong desire to enhance cooperation with Vietnam across all domains, with an aim to deepen the bilateral relationship and deliver practical benefits to the people of both nations.

During a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Latvia Trần Văn Tuấn, who came to present his letter of credentials, Rinkevics expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of relations between Việt Nam and the European Union (EU) in general and Latvia in particular, especially in economy and trade.

President Rinkevics also noted the increasing presence of Vietnamese students excelling academically in Latvian educational institutions.

Tuấn, for his part, conveyed warm regards and wishes from President Thưởng and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to the host.

He affirmed that Việt Nam always values and wishes to further develop the friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Latvia.

In his capacity, he pledged dedicated efforts to advance bilateral ties across all spheres.

Looking ahead, the embassy will collaborate with Latvian authorities to arrange a business delegation's visit to Việt Nam in early 2025 to explore opportunities.

The same day, the Vietnamese Ambassador paid a courtesy call to Deputy Speaker of the Latvian Parliament Janis Grasbergs, during which both sides engaged in discussions on global and regional issues of shared interest, alongside measures to fortify Vietnam-Latvia relations in the upcoming time. — VNS