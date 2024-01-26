NEW BOOK ALERT: THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION & 100 YEARS OF AI (1950-2050) Demystifies Artificial Intelligence
Data Scientist and Innovator Alok Aggarwal explores AI’s Transformative Impact - tracing the history of its development and laying out its future evolution
A deeply researched and beautifully put-together treatise on the most disruptive subject of our time.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scry AI, a leading research and development company advancing innovative AI-based solutions, announced today the publication of The Fourth Industrial Revolution & 100 Years of AI (1950-2050), by its founder and CEO, Alok Aggarwal. For everyone from students, software developers and STEM professionals to consultants, investment managers and business leaders, The Fourth Industrial Revolution will become an indispensable guide to navigate this emerging space which is rapidly reshaping global industries and societies.
— Ashok Belani, CTO & EVP, Schlumberger
“I was in college when I saw the scene in “2001: A Space Odyssey” where two individuals debated the ability of a supercomputer to become sentient, and it always stuck with me. Little did I know I would have the chance to personally take part in this revolution,” said Aggarwal. “While some think AI is a champion for a future utopia, others see it as a harbinger of impending doom. I wrote this book hoping the reader will gain a more thorough understanding of the implications of the fourth industrial revolution and the achievements as well as the limitations of AI.”
The founder, CEO, and Chief Data Scientist of Scry AI, Dr. Aggarwal received his Ph. D. from Johns Hopkins University and worked at IBM’s T. J. Watson Research Center. While at IBM Research, he and his colleagues used AI-based techniques to build and sell "Supply Chain Management Solutions." He founded IBM’s India Research Laboratory (IRL) in Delhi that performs research and advanced development in Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Quantum Computing, Blockchain, and other emerging technologies. After IRL, he “co-founded” Evalueserve. He has published more than 120 research articles and has been granted eight patents.
Unlike technical manuals or academic treatises, The Fourth Industrial Revolution & 100 Years of AI (1950-2050) is specifically tailored to those who may not require in-depth technical knowledge but must be equipped to understand and implement the fundamental concepts of AI across an array of industries. The book guides the reader through a brief history of the innovations and processes that led to the development of AI and lays out how we can expect AI to impact our world and society going forward. It covers a range of topics, including Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and Knowledge Systems, and it explores potential applications including those related to healthcare, Metaverse, Internet of Things, Smart Cities, Robotics, and climate change. Through engaging storytelling and real-world examples, Aggarwal demystifies complex AI concepts, thereby providing readers with a solid foundation to grasp the fundamentals of AI and making them accessible to a wide audience.
Advance praise for the book includes:
“Very cool (and timely!)” - Tom Leighton, MIT professor and CEO-Cofounder of Akamai
“A deeply researched and beautifully put-together treatise on the most disruptive subject of our time; the subject we all seem to know but don’t fully comprehend, and now we have access to all the learning right on our bookshelf” - Ashok Belani, CTO and Exec. Vice President, Schlumberger
The Fourth Industrial Revolution provides a concise yet comprehensive exploration of AI, covering its origins, evolutionary trajectory, and its potential ubiquity during the next 27 years. Beginning with an introduction to the fundamental concepts of AI, the subsequent chapters delve into its transformative journey with an in-depth analysis of achievements of AI, with a special focus on the potential for job loss and gain. The latter portions of the book examine the limitations of AI, the pivotal role of data in enabling accurate AI systems, and the concept of "good" AI systems. It concludes by contemplating the future of AI, addressing the limitations of classical computing, and exploring alternative technologies (such as Quantum. Photonics, Graphene, and Neuromorphic computing) for ongoing advancements in the field. The Fourth Industrial Revolution & 100 Years of AI (1950-2050) is now available in bookstores and online retailers.
About Scry AI: Scry AI is a research and development company that uses AI and Data Science to help its clients in solving complex and extremely laborious problems. Founded in 2014 by Dr. Alok Aggarwal, Scry AI has developed more than 60 proprietary AI-based models and algorithms which constitute its CognitiveBricks platform of innovative business solutions. Scry AI’s family of enterprise solutions include: Collatio (for ingesting, extracting, and reconciling unstructured and structured data), Anomalia (for detecting anomalies and potential fraud), Concentio (for providing actionable insights using Internet of Things’ data), Vigilo (for predicting operational and marketing risks), and Data Flow Mapping (for extracting data lineage as data flows through disparate systems). Furthermore, these five product lines have 30 sub-products that achieve more than 90% accuracy and help Scry AI’s clients reduce their labor and costs by approximately 70%, which in turn, helps them to substantially improve the quality of their products and services. Scry AI was the recipient of the Best of San Jose Award in the Research category in both 2022 and 2023. It has offices in San Jose, California and both Gurgaon and Hyderabad, India. For more information, please visit: www.scryai.com
Alok Aggarwal
Scry Analytics, Inc.
+1 914-980-4717
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram