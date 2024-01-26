Embrace the Scottish Leap Year Tradition Across Britain’s Romantic Destinations
Uncover Britain’s Most Romantic Places to Pop the QuestionNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This February, Valentine’s Day will be extra indulgent and romantic, owing to Leap Year traditions. According to a British legend dating back to 5th-century Scotland, St. Bridget voiced her concern to St. Patrick about women waiting too long for proposals. In response, St. Patrick declared that women could propose to their partners on leap day every four years. Ever since, this charming tradition has evolved into a playful and light-hearted opportunity for women to propose in fun and unconventional ways.
Below, please see the top ways to celebrate romance in Britain, and maybe even pop the most important question:
1. Spa experience at Ste Anne's Spa (Northumberland, England): Experience a romantic retreat at Ste Anne's Spa with their soothing hydrotherapy pools and warm campfire evenings in the picturesque English walled garden. More information here.
2. Visit the home of the Welsh Saint of lovers (Bodelwyddan, Wales): Just a short trip from the northern coast and the island home of St Dwynwen (the Welsh patron saint of lovers), one can visit the Grade II Victorian Bodelwyddan Castle Hotel for an adults-only get away. Set in a beautiful woodland estate, there's also a spa and an indoor heated swimming pool. More information here.
3. Fall in love in a hot air balloon over the Wye Valley (Usk, Wales): Soar above the stunning Wye Valley in a hot air balloon departing from Llanarth. The incredible views of the picturesque ruins of Tintern Abbey and the post-flight indulgence with a glass of bubbly at one of Monmouthshire's splendid restaurants and gastropubs, creates an unforgettable experience in the skies above this enchanting region of Wales. More information here.
4. A romantic night at The Witchery by the Castle (Edinburgh, Scotland): Discover the enchanting allure of The Witchery by the Castle in Edinburgh, offering lavish suites that set the stage for an unforgettable stay. From dining in opulence to exploring the Old Town, it’s the opportunity to enjoy romantic Edinburgh. More information here.
5. Blend a signature scent on a perfume experience (London, England): The Perfume Studio, across its 25 locations in Britain, is offering a bespoke perfume experience for two where they can blend 21 exclusive scents, creating a fragrance that encapsulates their unique bond. This blend can then be registered and added to The Perfume Studio's fragrance library, which guests can use for future orders. More information here.
6. Soar over London on a helicopter tour (London, England): Travellers looking for a luxurious and romantic escape in London can also book a helicopter tour over London with their loved one. The flight highlights London’s top landmarks and reveals stunning viewpoints over a romantic lunch with Champagne. More information here.
7. Driving a vintage car around Cotswolds (Cotswolds, England): To explore the romantic charm of this beautiful region with its luxurious hotels, bed and breakfasts, and secluded cottages, one can hire a classic car and take The Romantic Road , exploring historic Winchcombe, charming Stanton, and the highest town in the Cotswolds, Stowe-on-the-Wold. Slaughters and Cheltenham are a must visit too. Get the complete road trip itinerary here.
8. Luxurious dinner at an English manor house (Bristol, England): A sumptuous 3-course meal at Old Down Estate combined with an overnight stay is a perfect setting for an indulgent Valentine's experience. Explore Old Down Estate here.
9. Spend a Night Under the Stars at Galloway Forest Park (Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland): Spend a romantic night stargazing at the UK’s largest forest park. On winter nights, see the stars shine and sparkle across the sky in a truly dramatic display. Plan your trip here.
